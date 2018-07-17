Happy Tuesday, OP fam, and welcome to this edition of "Did President Trump Really Mean to Say What He Said?"

Did it really just come down to a contraction?

After nearly 24 hours of backlash from people on both sides of the aisle, President Donald Trump said he misspoke during his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As USA TODAY's John Fritze reports, when Trump said he couldn't see any reason why Russia "would" have been involved in the U.S. presidential election, what he meant to say was "wouldn't."

"I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't,'" Trump explained, speaking at the White House. "The sentence should have been, 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.'"

"I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself."

That explanation may not be good enough for congressional GOP leaders, who are unequivocally saying that Russia meddled in 2016 and are looking for ways to counter the president further. And whatever the president meant, election experts worry that his words could embolden hackers looking to disrupt the upcoming midterm elections.

Want to anonymously donate to some tax-exempt organizations? You're in luck.

USA TODAY's Fredreka Schouten reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced this week that his agency would no longer force some of those organizations, including politically active groups such as the National Rifle Association, to identify their contributors to the IRS.

The change drew protests Tuesday from campaign finance watchdogs, who say it strips the government of its ability to scrutinize those donations and could lead to foreign interests illegally infiltrating U.S. elections through advocacy groups.

"This is the theater of the absurd," said Fred Wertheimer of the watchdog group Democracy 21. "By limiting donor disclosures to the IRS, they have limited any ability to prevent Russia and Russian oligarchs to launder unlimited, undisclosed and illegal contributions through advocacy groups into federal elections."

