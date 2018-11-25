Happy Monday, OP fam, and hope you had a great Thanksgiving week. We welcome you to the new iteration of OnPolitics Today. While we contemplate on what we want to do ahead of the next election cycle (deep breaths), we'll provide you with a weekly lookahead every Monday of what we're paying attention to.

This week in Trump

After a long weekend at Mar-a-Lago and golfing in the Florida sun, President Donald Trump will kick off his week by doing what he loves: Hitting the campaign trail. Trump heads to Mississippi Monday to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (more on that in a minute). Later in the week, the president will head to Buenos Aires for the annual G20 summit, where a range of issues will likely come into play, from Trump's demand that other countries pay more into NATO to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Also worth paying attention to: Whether Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This week in elections

Come Tuesday, we'll be one step closer to finally ending the 2018 election cycle. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy in Mississippi's runoff for the Senate. Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, has come under fire in recent weeks for a joke where she said she'd gladly attend a "public hanging" and be in the "front row." She was also captured on video making a joke about voter suppression.

Espy is vying to be the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

This week in Congress

Who will lead House Democrats come January? That question will be answered Wednesday, when the party votes behind closed doors on who it will nominate for Speaker of the House come January.

The most obvious answer is Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who is angling to be speaker once more. Still, other Democrats have threatened Pelosi's bid, from incoming lawmakers who campaigned on not voting for Pelosi to members of the Problem Solvers Caucus threatening to withhold support if she doesn't agree to demands that include changing House rules to allow more bipartisan legislation to pass.

Other things to keep an eye on

The Supreme Court. The court is in session Monday through Wednesday. Among the cases it will hear this week is an antitrust case against Apple and its App Store.

