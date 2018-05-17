A pack of dogs mauled and killed a woman in Oklahoma on May 10.

Atypeek, Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pack of dogs mauled and killed a woman in Oklahoma last week, prompting police to ponder criminal charges in her death.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was near her home on the outskirts of Ardmore in the state's southern end when the seven dogs attacked her May 10.

The Associated Press reports law enforcement shot one dog and euthanized the rest at an animal shelter. Garcia, KTEN reports, later died from her injuries.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told AP the dogs were all under 40 pounds and belonged to Garcia's neighbor. The owner requested the dogs be put down, reports KXII-TV.

Dog attack: Man who tried to help neighbor during dog attack now charged in her death

Read more: Husband of woman killed by dogs on Christmas Eve condemns owner: 'I hold you responsible'

Ardmore Animal Shelter euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddle told KXII-TV six of the dogs were dachshund-terrier mixes. The other was a border collie mix.

"There were seven dogs — three were females, four of them were males," Dinwiddie told the station. "They all ranged from probably a year to about three years (old)."

AP reports authorities are investigating the attack and are trying to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com