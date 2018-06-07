AFP AFP_LM5LZ E MUS PEO USA CA
Vocalist Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017. The annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, presented in association with the Recording Academy, is among the most coveted invitations on the eve of The Grammy's gala. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_LM5LZ
Frederic J. Brown, AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Urie is getting candid about his sexuality.

The Panic! at the Disco frontman, 31, opened up about who he is attracted to during an interview with Paper magazine published Friday

"Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," he said. "If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."

During the interview, he also mentioned his five-year marriage to wife Sarah Orzechowski.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," he explained.

He also said it was "never weird" for him to come to terms with his sexuality as a young man.

"I know that it made a few people uncomfortable, when somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call 'stage gay.' It kind of presses me to want to do it more," he said.

More: Janelle Monáe comes out as pansexual: 'I'm open to learning more about who I am'

More: Tessa Thompson opens up about her sexuality: 'I’m attracted to men and also to women'

Out LGBTQ celebs
01 / 27
Happy Pride Month! Click forward for a look at out-and-proud celebrities ranging from Ellen DeGeneres to Anderson Cooper.
02 / 27
Actress Tessa Thompson got candid about her sexuality in a an interview with Net-A-Porter published in June 2018, in which she said she is "attracted to men and also to women."
03 / 27
Once part of the Hollywood super couple "Brangelina," Angelina Jolie has described herself as bisexual. The star dated actress, Jenny Shimizu, in the 1990's after they met on the set of "Foxfire."
04 / 27
"The Big Bang Theory" star came out as gay in a 2012 New York Times profile. Jim Parsons married his partner of 15 years last May at the Rainbow Room in New York.
05 / 27
Singer Lance Bass of NSYNC fame first came out in a 2006 interview with People Magazine. At a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for the band in 2018, Bass told the crowd, "Growing up in Mississippi and in a Southern Baptist church, in a town where everyone knows your business, I had a secret. I was gay. At the time, I thought I’d never be able to tell anyone."
06 / 27
Former Disney star and singer, Miley Cyrus, has been very open in the past few years about being pansexual and gender-fluid. "I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that's legal, I'm down with. Yo, I'm down with any adult -- anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me," Cyrus said in a 2015 interview with ‘Paper.’ "I don't relate to being boy or girl, and I don't have to have my partner relate to boy or girl."
07 / 27
Actress Evan Rachel Wood of "Westworld" fame came out as bisexual in 2012 via Twitter: “I myself am bisexual and have always ‘joked’ about miley giving me gay vibes,” she wrote. “Not a bad thing! Just an observation.”
08 / 27
While he's famous for having played a womanizer on "How I Met Your Mother," Neil Patrick Harris is very much a family man. Married to his partner, David Burtka, since 2014, Harris is the father of twins.
09 / 27
Singer and rapper Janelle Monae came out in 2018 in a Rolling Stones cover feature. While she identified as bisexual, she said she associated with aspects of pansexuality too. Monae revealed the original title of her 2013 single, "Q.U.E.E.N.," was originally "Q.U.E.E.R."
10 / 27
“I was a tomboy growing up, and I remember my mom asking me when I was 10, “Are you attracted to boys or girls?” I said I don’t know. Now I consider myself bisexual,” Alia Shawkat, best known for her role as Maeby on "Arrested Development," told "Out Magazine." “I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor.”
11 / 27
Actress and television host, Ellen DeGeneres, shocked audiences when she and the character she played onscreen came out in the 1997 cover of "Time." "Yep, I'm Gay," the cover read. DeGeneres would play the first gay lead character on American television.
12 / 27
Actress and model, Portia de Rossi, has been married to television host, Ellen DeGeneres, since 2008. The two revealed they were a couple at the 2004 Golden Globes.
13 / 27
Known for keeping her privacy, Jodie Foster's coming out speech at the 2013 Golden Globes was a low key affair. "I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago, back in the stone age," Foster said. "If you had been a public figure from the time that you were a toddler, if you had to fight for a life that felt real and honest and normal against all odds, then maybe then you too might value privacy above all else."
14 / 27
"The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be," journalist Anderson Cooper wrote in 2012. "And I couldn't be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud."
15 / 27
Actor Rupert Everett has went on record several times that coming out affected his career. "But there were three or four big films, when I was successful, that the director and the other actors wanted me to be in and that I was absolutely blocked from by a studio, just for the fact of being gay," the actor said in a 2018 interview with Metro.
16 / 27
““I’m very fluid, and I think love is love," Singer Demi Lovato, a known LGBT advocate, said in a 2018 interview with InStyle. "You can find it in any gender.I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.
17 / 27
Actress, Raven Simone, came out on Oprah in 2014, revealing she was in a relationship with a woman. "I don't want to be labeled gay, I want to be a human who loves humans," she said.
18 / 27
Known for his work on "Heroes" and "Star Trek", Zachary Quinto has been in a relationship with actor and model, Miles McMillan, since 2013.
19 / 27
The "X-Men" and "Juno" star, Ellen Page, came out in a speech at Time to Thrive, a conference to promote the welfare of LGBT youth in 2014.
20 / 27
In 2009, actor Chris Colfer revealed that like the character he played on the TV show "Glee," he was also gay.
21 / 27
Tig Notaro married wife Stephanie Allynne in 2015. When they first met, Allynne identified as straight, but soon developed feelings for Notaro. “I had not dated women before, and I think when we first started spending time with each other, I was so into Tig and… I didn't know how to identify it because I thought I was straight,” Allynne said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.com. “I kept gravitating toward her and wanting to spend time with her, and then in the process of recognizing that in myself, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am fully in love with this person.’”
22 / 27
The comedian Wanda Sykes came out in 2008 at a rally to strike down California's anti-gay marriage bill, Proposition 8. "I kind of shocked myself," the comedian told CNN host, Piers Morgan in 2011. "I was in the middle of it, and it was from anger."
23 / 27
Musician Melissa Etheridge came out in 1993 at the Triangle Ball in support of President Bill Clinton. She married Linda Wallem in 2014 after the Supreme Court struck down California's Proposition 8.
24 / 27
Singer Ricky Martin came out in 2010 after years of people scrutinizing over his sexuality. Martin is the father to twin sons that he fathered through a surrogate mother in 2008.
25 / 27
Among many other firsts, Laverne Cox became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for acting in 2014. When asked by Time Magazine about how things have changed for the trans community since she was a kid, she said: “there’s a way to connect through the Internet that I didn’t have. So you can connect with people who are like you, who may be in another part of the country… I think there are more media representations that young trans people can look to and say, that’s me, in an affirming way. There’s just so many resources out there now that it makes you feel like you’re less alone.”
26 / 27
Rosie O’Donnell began publicly discussing her sexuality in 2002, when she sat down for an interview with ABC News."Part of the reason why I've never said that I was gay until now was because I didn't want that adjective assigned to my name for all of eternity. You know, gay Rosie O'Donnell."
27 / 27
Sean Hayes, famous for portraying the openly-gay Jack McFarland on "Will & Grace" in the late 90s and early 00s, didn't come out himself until 2010. "I didn’t want the responsibility, I didn’t know how to handle the responsibility of speaking for the gay community," Hayes said in a 2013 interview with the LA Times. "I always felt like I owed them a huge apology for coming out too late... It was all very scary. We got death threats. It was a really rough time for me, but I was also having the time of my life.”
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com