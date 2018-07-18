Papa John's founder John Schnatter, signaling he's not going away without a fight, now says he made a mistake in resigning as chairman of the pizza empire he created.

In a letter to the company's board Saturday, he also charged that it acted on "rumor and innuendo" in asking him to step down without conducting an investigation of his use of a racial slur during a training session in May.

"I am confident that an examination of the facts will bear out what I have written in this letter and show that once again our company has demonstrated that it does not know how to handle a crisis based on misinformation," Schnatter said in the letter, which was provided to the Courier Journal by a public relations firm he has retained.

“I will not allow either my good name or the good name of the company I founded and love to be unfairly tainted," he said.

In a separate letter, Schnatter's lawyer, Patricia Glaser, advises the board that it would be acting illegally if it tries to remove him as a director and that individual directors would be liable for damages if they do so. Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of the company, remains on its board.

Glaser, a well-known Los Angeles trial lawyer, has represented several high-profile clients, including celebrity chef Paula Deen, disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein and the Guess jeans board of directors against its company co-founder Paul Marciano. The jeans mogul, like Weinstein, recently was the target of sexual misconduct allegations.

Schnatter's letter provides additional details on both the diversity training session and his claim that the marketing and advertising company that conducted it tried to extort $6 million in exchange for remaining silent on his use of the N-word during the session.

Schnatter said the May 22 "diversity media training" was conducted after testing showed that his return to doing the company's advertising would be successful. At the suggestion of Laundry Service, Papa John's Brooklyn-based marketing and sales agency, Schnatter said he agreed to participate, in part to prepare for his appearance at a National Hot Rod Association event set for May 26 in Chicago.

"I was asked whether I was racist. I, of course, said no," Schnatter said in the letter.

"I was asked if I was not racist, then why did I say what I did about the NFL situation?" Schnatter said. "I said if you look at what I said, it was in no way racist."

"The fact is, we completely mishandled the NFL situation from a public relations standpoint — both the Board of Directors and company leadership," Schnatter said.

"I then said something on the order of, Colonel Sanders used the word' 'N,' (I actually used the word,) that I would never use that word and Papa John’s doesn’t use that word," Schnatter's letter says.

"Let me be very clear: I never used the 'N' word in that meeting as a racial epithet, nor would I ever," he said.

Schnatter said the next day, Papa John's — "not me" — decided to fire Laundry Service, effective July 2. He said the company owed the agency about $1.3 million, and Papa John's agreed to pay it.

"But they said they wanted $6 million because they claimed some of their people had been offended by what I said," Schnatter said. "Moreover, one of their attorneys said they would conduct a smear campaign against the company and me unless we paid them what he was asking for."

Schnatter said that "unfortunately, the company gave in to this extortion attempt and offered them $2.5 million, or roughly $1.2 million more than they were owed.

Adweek.com reported that Laundry Service Tuesday circulated an unsigned email to employees saying Schnatter's allegations are "completely false" but ordering employees not to talk to news outlets.

Calls to Laundry Service were not returned. Its parent company, the Los-Angeles based Wasserman Media Group referred questions to Melissa Zukerman, a publicist at Principal Communications Group, who said she had no comment.

Terry Fahn, an attorney at Sitrick and Company, a Los Angeles-based PR firm working with Glaser on behalf of Schnatter, said he didn't know the name of the lawyer cited by Schnatter.

Schnatter resigned last week as chairman of the board of directors after he admitted to using a racial slur in the role-playing exercise.

The fallout has been swift and enormous.

He was forced off the board of trustees at the University of Louisville where the new president also made the decision last Friday to remove his name from the school's football stadium. Other stadiums with sponsorships from the company also have pulled his name down.

Papa John's International also has removed his image from marketing materials.

The chain, which Schnatter founded in 1984 and took public less than a decade later, has kicked him out of the corporation's east Louisville offices and ordered him to stop talking with the media.

Although he apologized for using the N-word during that May conference call, he's since been combative in interviews, insisting in an interview with WHAS radio host Terry Meiners last Friday that the marketing contractor forced him into using "that vocabulary" and leaked it to the media later.

Schnatter was forced to step down as the company chief executive on Jan. 1 after blaming the NFL's handling of national anthem protests by black players for sagging sales during an earnings call last fall. The company had been a big sponsor of the NFL and official pizza sponsor of the Super Bowl.

Schnatter previously got in hot water when he complained in 2012 that providing medical insurance to employees under the federal Affordable Care Act would increase the cost of pizza and may put some low-paid workers out of a job. He later said his remarks were misconstrued and overblown.

Schnatter says in the letter that he and the company's board of directors reached a compromise the same day the report surfaced about the slur. The board wanted him to resign altogether. He agreed instead to step down as chairman and stay on the board.

The company stock dove on news of his comments last week but rebounded by 12 percent following the news he was out.

