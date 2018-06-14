Pennsylvania authorities announced murder charges on Wednesday against the parents of a 6-month-old girl who's body was found inside a container filled with cat litter at her home.

Shaun Oxenreider, 25, and Samantha Trump, 27, were previously charged with abuse of a corpse and concealing the death of a child, after the baby's body was discovered in March according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.

The child, Harper, was found to have a skull fracture, rib fractures and bruising, indicative of "prolonged abuse," according to an autopsy.

Neil Hoffman, who conducted the autopsy, determined the infant died around Jan. 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

"A reasonable person would have observed Harper's injuries and would have known she was in pain," the affidavit says Hoffman concluded.

Police found Harper's body on March 19 after receiving a tip from concerned family members who believed the baby had died, according to the documents.

When officers searched the home of Oxenreider and Trump, they found a locked bathroom containing pictures of the baby, used diapers and baby clothing, the documents state.

Officers found a crawlspace in the bathroom with a plastic container filled with cat litter. Inside that container was a trash bag with the infant's body in it, according to the affidavit.

Neither Oxenreider nor Trump are eligible for bail and remain in jail in Berks County, according to a Wednesday release.

