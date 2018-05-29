Delta rolls out new Zac Posen-designed uniforms to 64,000 employees
Zac Posen takes a selfie with Sara Blakely at the Atlanta uniform celebration ahead of the uniform rollout on May 29, 2018.
Delta employees pose at an Atlanta "fashion show" ahead of the uniform rollout on May 29, 2018.
This crew was the first to wear Delta's new uniforms after their formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta airport customer service agent shows off the carrier's "Passport Plum" suit in Mexico.
Delta Air Lines hosted "uniform launch" events in Atlanta, Minneapolis and Los Angeles ahead of the official uniform roll-out on May 29, 2018. Seen here are Delta CEO Ed Bastian (front right) and designer Zac Posen.
Delta and Zac Posen kicked off celebrations for the carrier's new uniforms with several events. Here, Posen speaks at New York LaGuardia on May 28, 2018.
A Delta ground worker "walks the runway" at an Atlanta "fashion show" ahead of the airline's uniform rollout on May 29, 2018.
A flight attendant in a new "lapel suit and vest" and an airport customer service employee show off Delta's new uniforms in Rome ahead of the formal roll-out on May 29, 2018.
Airport customer service employees show offer Delta's new "airport customer service exclusive dress (left)" and the "Red Coat suit (right) ahead of the formal roll-out on May 29, 2018.
A maintenance worker (left) in Shanghai shows off Delta's new "short sleeve workshirt" and "plain front work pants" while a ramp employee in (right) wears the "men's short sleeve performance polo."
In Amsterdam, two flight attendants in show off Delta's new "lapel suit and vest" ahead of the formal roll-out on May 29, 2018.
In San Juan, Puerto Rico, two ramp/cargo employees show off Delta's new "men's long sleeve ANSI rapid-dri polo" uniforms ahead of the formal roll-out on May 29, 2018.
In London, a Delta TechOps agent wears the new "short sleeve work shirt " ahead of the carrier's formal uniform roll-out on May 29, 2018.
A Delta flight attendant poses with designer Zac Posen at a kick-off celebration at New York LaGuardia ahead of the formal uniform roll-out on May 29, 2018.
Delta employees pose in Seattle wearing their new uniforms ahead of the formal roll-out.
In Sydney, flight attendants show off new "Passport Plum" and "Groundspeed Graphite" ahead of the formal uniform roll-out on May 29, 2018.
A Delta Cargo worker shows off a new uniform in March. The uniforms were formally rolled-out May 29, 2018.
In Paris. airport customer service employees wear Delta's new "lapel suit and vest" (left) and "Red Coat pant suit' (right) ahead of the formal roll-out on May 29, 2018.
Delta's airport customer service workers show off new uniforms in an April photo that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta Air Lines flight attendant shows off a new uniform in a spring photo shoot preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
Delta ground-service maintenance employees show off new "longsleeve workshirt and plain front work pants" in a March photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta "TechOps" employee shows the new "men's short sleeve ANSI rapid-dri polo" in a spring photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta "TechOps" employee shows the new "men's short sleeve ANSI rapid-dri polo" in a spring photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
Delta "TechOps" employee show off various new work uniforms in a February photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta flight attendant wears the new "lapel suit and vest" uniform in a March photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta flight attendant shows off new uniforms for international flight crew during a February photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
Delta ramp employees show off new uniforms during a February photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.
A Delta ramp employee shows off new uniforms during a February photo shoot that preceded the formal rollout on May 29, 2018.

Yes, that is purple you see in those new Delta Air Lines uniforms. Or, make that “Passport Plum,” as Delta is calling it. 

Delta began rolling out new uniforms for 64,000 of its frontline workers Tuesday. Among the first to sport the new threads were Delta’s crews in Singapore and airport workers in Australia, where Tuesday arrived while it was still late Monday in the mainland U.S.

Delta says its Passport Plum marks the first major color addition in 30 years to the blue-and-red uniforms worn by Delta’s passenger-facing customers. Delta touted the color as “a shade that flatters every skin tone” and one of “five wholly reimagined hues” that also include “Cruising Cardinal, Groundspeed Graphite, Traveling Thistle and Skyline Slate.”

As for Tuesday’s rollout, Delta was continuing to switch employees over to the new uniforms as more of its flights and airports moved into Tuesday. Honolulu, six hours behind the USA’s Eastern Time Zone and one of the last major territories before the International Date Line, was expected to complete the rollout of the new uniforms.

The outfits were created by designer Zac Posen, with Lands' End producing garments. 

DELTA'S 'LIVE BLOG'Delta's new look struts in Atlanta fashion show

TODAY IN THE SKY: Delta shows off new 'flagship' Airbus A350 in AtlantaTrip report: Reviewing the Delta One Suite with sliding privacy doors (story continues below)

The update comes more than a year after the new threads were first unveiled in the fall of 2016 and marks their debut after "extensive testing" to make sure they would perform as expected. 

It’s Delta's first uniform update since 2006 for “above-wing employees” like pilots, attendants and airport agents and the first since 2000 for “below-wing employees” like maintenance and ramp workers.

“The new Delta uniform collection offers unity between all workgroups like never before. We are one proud Delta team and it really shows,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement accompanying the rollout.

ARCHIVESDelta unveils new uniforms for 60,000 frontline workers (October 2016)

