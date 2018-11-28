A Patagonia logo is sewn on a backpack Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. Patagonia, the outdoor gear company, is passing along the $10 million it saved from tax cuts to non-profit environmental groups.

Wong Maye-E, AP

Patagonia, the outdoor clothing and gear company that has taken on President Donald Trump before, said this week that it will donate the $10 million it saved from recent tax cuts to environmental protection groups.

In a scathing note Wednesday, Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario called the GOP- and Trump-backed tax cuts "irresponsible" and decried past political responses to climate change as "woefully inadequate."

"Instead of putting the money back into our business, we’re responding by putting $10 million back into the planet. Our home planet needs it more than we do," Marcario wrote in the statement posted on LinkedIn.

Changes to the corporate tax rate went into effect in 2018, giving corporations a boost by dropping their tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The company said the donations would be given in addition to its existing "One Percent for the Planet" pledge through which it has promised to donate 1 percent of its sales each year since 1985 for "preservation and restoration of the natural environment."

Patagonia said it plans to give the $10 million to "groups committed to protecting air, land and water and finding solutions to the climate crisis."

More: Extreme heat from climate change a 'medical emergency,' sickening tens of millions worldwide

More: Volvo slows American plant hiring after China hikes tariffs in dispute with Trump

More: How to turn your dream of retiring at 65, and exiting the rat race, into a reality

The company's announcement comes less than a week after a Trump administration report warned of the dire threat that human-caused climate change poses to the United States and its citizens.

According to the report, recent years have smashed records for damaging weather in the United States, costing nearly $400 billion since 2015. In a worst-case scenario, the researchers say, climate change could deliver a 10 percent hit to the nation's GDP by the end of the century.

The president, however, told reporters "I don't believe it," when asked about the conclusions of the report his administration issued. Trump has long doubted climate change and once called it a "hoax" perpetrated by the Chinese. An overwhelming scientific consensus says that recent warming has been caused by human activity.

More: U.S. impacts of climate change are intensifying, federal report says

"Our government continues to ignore the seriousness and causes of the climate crisis. It is pure evil," Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard said in a statement announcing the company's planned donation.

This isn't the first time the California apparel retailer has publicly gone against Trump.

Last year, Patagonia had a clear message to Americans after the Trump administration announced its plan to reduce the size of Utah's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments: "The president stole your land," the company said on its website.

Patagonia, an American outdoor clothing and gear company, slammed President Donald Trump after he revealed plans to shrink two national monuments in Utah. The company modified its homepage to initially display a black screen with the message "The President Stole Your Land"

patagonia.com

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke blasted Patagonia's campaign as "nefarious, false and a lie."

Patagonia soon joined the lawsuits challenging the move. Earlier this year, the company backed Senate bids for two Democrats, Jon Tester of Montana and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who both defeated Republican opponents.

Contributing: Doyle Rice and Ledyard King.

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller.

Beautiful stargazing opportunities at public lands At Arches National Park in Utah, campers can connect with the past. While settling in for the night, watch our galaxy overhead as stars uncloak one by one. In a short time, the night sky fills with thousands of glittering jewels -- too many to count. Arches National Park’s work as a Dark Sky Park has helped promote the natural beauty of the sky and its struggle against light pollution. Called “The Badlands” by nineteenth-century French trappers because of the difficult terrain to cross, Badlands National Park is anything but “bad.” The park offers views that can stretch over 50 miles and the isolation required to see some killer night skies. On any given night, visitors can see more than 7,500 stars. The Cadiz Dunes are some of the most remote landscape in California. Encompassing over 19,000 acres of the Cadiz Dune system, these public lands give you plenty of space to find the perfect spot to watch the stars. Canyonlands National Park offers stunning landscapes, along with deep geological and cultural history. This Utah park showcases the incredible effects of the long-term erosion of a landscape made of sedimentary rock. Camp at Island in the Sky to see some of these breathtaking views and a couple thousand stars throughout the night. Crater Lake National Park in Oregon contains a unique lake surrounded by distinct volcanic formations. No matter the time of year, Crater Lake will offer up stunning night sky views like this snow-covered shot. Come to Denali National Park from autumn to early spring to get breathtaking views of the aurora borealis. While the aurora occurs year-round, it is only visible in the park for about seven months when the night sky is dark enough. It’s a view you won’t want to miss. Almost 70 miles west of Florida’s Key West lies the remote Dry Tortugas National Park consisting of seven islands. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, this park’s views are worth the extra travel time. Dry Tortugas’s majestic Fort Jefferson, beautiful blue waters and surrounding coral reefs make it an amazing gem in the Gulf of Mexico. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir resides on the border between Utah and Wyoming and provides vital water storage and hydropower generation. The reservoir’s dam stands an impressive 502 feet tall but is hard to compare to the beauty and grace of Green River’s sharp cliffs. Glacier National Park is one of our finest parks for stargazing, so much so that it was named an International Dark Sky Park. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to catch the aurora borealis. History stretches back over 10,000 years at Hovenweep National Monument to when nomadic Paleoindians passed through while hunting. The name “Hovenweep” is a Paiute/Ute word meaning “Deserted Valley,” which was adopted in 1874 by pioneer photographer William Henry Jackson. The structures at Hovenweep seen in the photo date back as far as 1200 A.D., allowing visitors to travel back to see what humans saw from these observatories hundreds of years ago. Joshua Tree National Park is marked by two desert ecosystems coming together -- the Mojave and the Colorado. The conjoining of ecosystems gives this California park a wide diversity of wildlife and plants, including the famous Joshua Tree, which looks like it was happily plucked straight out of a Dr. Seuss book. Check out this fantastic park for a one-of-a-kind vegetation and great night skies. Lassen National Park in California is marked by volcanic geology, including fumaroles (volcanic vents), boiling pools and steaming grounds galore. Attend an astronomy program to get a closer view of stars with binoculars or even witness the rings of Saturn through a telescope. The Snake River winds through Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Areas in Idaho. This land is home to the greatest concentration of nesting birds of prey in North America. Some 800 pairs of eagles, hawks and falcons come each spring to mate and raise their young. It’s an amazing sight to see young birds learn to fly and hunt along the Snake River. Mount Rainier National Park’s majestic peak towers over 14,000 feet tall and contains 25 named glaciers. During the summer months this Washington park turns into a rainbow of colors, filled with valleys overflowing with colorful wildflowers. Pictured here, the Milky Way erupts from the mountain. If you look closely, you can see the climbers getting an early start reaching to summit. . Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah contains three beautiful natural bridges named Kachina, Owachomo and Sipapu honoring the Native Americans who once made this area their home. Centuries ago, intermittent streams cut through sandstone to form these three bridges. Today, trails wind through the park’s deep canyons, cottonwood groves and pass all three bridges in one stunning hike. Part of Owyhee Canyonlands Wilderness, Pole Creek Wilderness in Idaho has stunning mountains, hoodoos, natural arches and river canyons galore. Those looking to escape hectic urban life will not be disappointed. Step back into history and experience the wild west at the the Owyhee Canyonlands. An icon of the great American west, the saguaro overwhelms the landscape of Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. The saguaro is one of America’s rarest plants --it only grows in the Sonoran Desert. No trip to Saguaro National Park is complete without catching a glimpse of these desert symbols. Shenandoah National Park in Virginia lies just a mere 75 miles from the city lights of Washington, D.C. but it’s dark skies seem light years away. In this photo, the Milky Way shines over the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Perseid Meteor Shower visible. Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge contains a mix of Minnesota’s tallgrass prairie, wetlands and “Big Woods.” This wildlife refuge is an important habitat for bird species, including Sandhill Cranes and red-headed woodpeckers. The aurora borealis isn’t often seen in Minnesota, but when conditions are just right, it can make for a beautiful experience. A hiker captured this photo of the Milky Way on the trail to the highest peak in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Clingmans Dome. This peak in Tennessee hugs the border of North Carolina, stretching 6,643 feet up to offer 360 degree views of the Smokies. Closely associated with Alaskan nights, the Northern Lights snake through the skies above White Mountains National Recreation Area. Aside from camping, this area’s more than 240 miles of maintained winter trails offers great winter recreation opportunities -- from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to dog sledding and snowmobiling. No matter your activity, you can find breathtaking views, and on a clear night, northern lights illuminating the skies. Old Faithful’s multiple daily eruptions draw massive crowds at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The huge spurts of water can expel between 3,700-8,400 gallons in the span of a few minutes with water temperatures reaching over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This natural phenomenon makes for a great show, especially with Yellowstone’s beautiful night sky as the backdrop. The Milky Way dominates the sky above Zion National Park’s towering sandstone cliffs. These colorful 2,000-foot cliffs were sculpted over 250 million years ago from sand dunes of a desert. Today, this Utah park’s diverse topography and ecosystems allow more than 1,000 species of plants, 207 species of bird and 67 species of mammals to flourish here.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com