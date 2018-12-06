The national mortgage application fraud risk index rose from 135 in the third quarter of 2017 to 138 in the fourth quarter, according to researchers at CoreLogic.

This is the final of a three-part series where I explore the three financial products I love the most but through a highly critical lens. During this series, I will not focus on the positives.

The U.S. housing market continues to boom. In my neighborhood, a "for sale" sign appears in a yard one day and, a day later, the "sold" sign gets added. To label it a seller’s market would be quite the understatement.

The frantic nature of listing and selling can leave a buyer feeling a tremendous amount of pressure. And, worse than that, it can leave his or her home-buying budget in shambles. Because of this, the way a person finances a home purchase becomes increasingly important.

A hot housing market dotted with quick-selling homes often means raising your offer to get the winning bid, which makes the 15-year mortgage less attractive or affordable. That leaves you with the next best option, the 30-year mortgage. That’s how binary home financing has become. This is mostly because both are better options than the less-used interest-only mortgages and adjustable-rate mortgages.

A 15-year mortgage can be rigid and unforgiving during buyers markets and seemingly cruel during sellers markets.

Consider the monthly principal and interest payment on a 15-year, $200,000 mortgage compared to a similar 30-year, $200,000 mortgage. The monthly payment on a 15-year, 4 percent interest rate loan is nearly 42 percent higher than the payment on a 30-year, 4.75 percent interest rate loan. That higher monthly payment makes a significant difference when trying to buy into a hot housing market. Housing already is a person’s largest monthly expenditure. To voluntarily add 42 percent more to a payment monthly just doesn’t make sense for many buyers. The 30-year payment is more affordable.

Since the mortgage payment on a 30-year loan is lower, the home buyer now has two attractive options to consider.

First, they could buy more home. That means bigger, nicer spaces that potentially have better resale options. This strategy arguably could allow a family to grow into their home and not be forced to look for different housing options as their home needs change.

The other option is moderation. The homebuyer could buy a more modest home and use the money they’re saving on other financial priorities such as student loan debt reduction, saving for college and retirement or properly furnishing the home they just purchased.

In a twist, a 15-year mortgage’s ability to gain equity quickly actually becomes a disadvantage because home equity isn’t a great asset, as asset types go. Home equity has a 0 percent rate of return. In order to access the equity you must either sell the underlying property or borrow from it.

If I told you that one of your biggest assets grew at 0 percent and didn’t allow you to access it without borrowing, would you be excited? I wouldn’t either.

The lower payment structure of a 30-year mortgage allows you to "invest the difference.” If you calculate the difference between the two loan types, you can secure the 30-year mortgage and then invest the difference in a more attractive investment that grows at a higher rate of return and likely is more accessible (without borrowing).

Consider, too, that the 15-year mortgage can be a bigger burden should hard times hit as it offers little flexibility. That higher monthly payment leaves little margin for error. Someone with a less-expensive 30-year mortgage has a better chance to keep their home in the midst of job loss, economic hardship or some other personal tragedy. And if a person really does want to own their home outright after 15 years, they can simply make higher principal payments using their existing 30-year loan. This leaves the option to dial back the extra payments when the family budget gets too tight or life gets harder.

This concludes my series on hating the financial products I absolutely love. The truth is, I love Roth IRAs, HSAs and 15-year mortgages, but I don’t want to create an echo chamber where I refuse to acknowledge — and even accept — points contrary to my opinions.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question about money? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

