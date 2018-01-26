Petra, Jordan: Beautiful photos of the 'Rose City'

Petra in Jordan.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many ancient sites and attractions in the Middle East are fascinating, but few are as breathtaking as Petra. The rose-colored city hewn out of sandstone is Jordan’s biggest tourist attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a photo tour with the gallery above.

