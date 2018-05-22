Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton waves during the Phoenix Pride Parade in Phoenix April 8, 2018.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton will step down as the leader of the nation's fifth-largest city at noon on May 29 to run for Congress.

Stanton announced his bid for Congressional District 9 in October to run for the seat Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema will vacate to run for U.S. Senate, but he's stayed quiet about his resignation plans until now.

State law requires elected officials to step down from their positions before turning in election petitions for a different office. Stanton's petitions are due May 30.

Stanton, a Democrat, served two terms as a councilman in Phoenix District 6 before he was elected mayor for the first time in 2011.

"Serving the people of Phoenix, both as a member of City Council and as mayor, has been a great honor for my family and me. I have confidence that with the ongoing leadership of the Phoenix City Council and City Manager Ed Zuercher, Phoenix will continue on its positive path," Stanton said in his resignation letter to City Clerk Cris Meyer.

Stanton's departure will trigger a Nov. 6 special election to fill the mayoral post, with a runoff election likely in March.

Candidates who want to replace Stanton have to declare in the 10 days following his resignation.

So far, Democratic City Council members Daniel Valenzuela and Kate Gallego, along with Republican Moses Sanchez, Libertarian Nicholas Sarwark and independent Michael Lafferty have announced they will run for the city's top spot.

Vice Mayor Thelda Williams will serve as mayor at least until the council can vote on an interim mayor, though City Hall insiders speculate the council will select Williams to serve until a new mayor is elected.

Valenzuela and Gallego will have to step down from their council seats before Aug. 8, the deadline for filing official election paperwork with the city.

When they leave, the remaining council members will appoint interim council members until new council members are elected.

If Gallego and Valenzuela step down before June 19, the council election would also be Nov. 6. If they step down after that, the council election would be in March.

