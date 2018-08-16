A Balboa Beach Summer
Legend has it that the Balboa Bar was invented in tiny Balboa Island back in the 1950s. It's basically a square of vanilla ice cream, covered in sprinkles and nuts. Come join us on a photo tour to Balboa Island, the little section of Newport Beach in Orange County with about 3,500 residents.
Passengers on the Balboa Ferry are welcomed to the little island. The ferry originally cost 5 cents to cross from Balboa Peninsula, now it's $2.
Morning boaters enjoy the Lower Newport Harbor off Balboa Island.
The view on the other side of the ferry ride, of Balboa Peninsula, home to the fun zone and a popular ferris wheel.
Downtown Balboa Island, the shopping district on Marine Avenue, can get very busy during the summer, with most of the action at Dad's Donuts, home to the original Balboa Bar.
A Balboa Island "Duffy" boat is docked in Newport Harbor at early morning.
Sugar N' Spice is home of the original frozen banana, and the inspiration for TV's Arrested Development
Dad's Donuts, home to the original Balboa Bar on Balboa Island.
A local T-shirt shop selling Balboa beach themed merchandise.
Balboa Candy sells taffy, Jelly Belly sours and of course, Balboa Bars.
More beach themed merchandise at the Toss store on Marine Avenue
Bikes are locked up on Marine Avenue in Balboa Island
An old historic post office in Balboa Island
Homes in Balboa Island average from $2-$7 million.
A n older beach cottage on Balboa Island
Residents are very patriotic on Balboa Island. Here's a home with flag themed carpet.
A quiet street on Balboa Island off the main drag.
Relaxing in the water, as a "Duffy" boat sails by on a summer afternoon.
Many docks in Balboa are private, and only avalable to the homeowner.
You too could own a Duffy boat, for just $10,000.
A home by the sea on Balboa Island
Two boats by the bay on Balboa Island, California
Boating in Balboa Island
Marcy Cook lives in the "Beary" house with over 4,200 stuffed bears on Balboa Island
The Balboa Island ferry heads to the Balboa Peninsula and the Fun Zone
Riding along the water.
A "Duffy" boat out for a ride on Balboa Island.
Sailing on Balboa Island.
Boating
Jumping off a dock into the waters of lower Newport Harbor, which separates Balboa Island and Balboa Peninsula.
Sailing on Newport Harbor
Taking a summertime snooze by the sea
Stand-up paddling on Newport Harbor
Relaxing on the small beach on lower Newport Harbor
Bringing the dogs for SUP day on Newport Harbor
Flags are plentiful in Balboa Island, both with American flags, and schools.
This way to the ferry.
The old historic Newport Beach fire station house on Balboa Island.
Riding an original fire truck from way back.
Paddling along the harbor.
Taking an afternoon swim
Traffic jam on a Saturday afternoon on lower Newport Harbor.
Lower Newport Harbor
The bridge overlooking the canal on Balboa Island.
Sugar N' Spice is Dad's Donuts main competitor, home of the original frozen banana
Walking by a Balboa Island bench
Dad's Donuts is home of the "original" Balboa Bar and also sells frozen bananas too.
A busy Saturday in Balboa Island
The beachfront walkway on Balboa Island
No skateboarding on Marine Avenue in Balboa Island.
Unlike the private docks, this one in Balboa Island is public.
Chris and Tanya Raney with Topher. Chris is the host of the Yellow Productions travel videos, and Tanya runs the camera for him.
Yam Yam from Dad's Donuts shows how the Balboa Bar starts with frozen vanilla ice cream.
The next step is to dip it into chocolate.
Rolling the Balboa Bar into sprinkles and nuts.
Balboa
The final product, a Balboa Bar with "everything" on it, sprinkles, nuts and butterfinger bits.
The frozen banana before toppings are added
The frozen banana is now chocolate
The final product of the frozen banana
Yam Yam from Dad's Donuts
Tanya and Chris Raney
Leaving the island of Balboa, driving over the bridge toward the freeway.
The pedestrian walkway by the Newport Harbor on Balboa Island
Entertainers Shirley Temple and Buddy Ebsen used to live on Balboa Island
View of Newport Harbor from atop the Balboa Peninsula Ferris Wheel
A boat bringing passengers Parasailing outside the Balboa Peninsula Fun Zone
Passengers of the Balboa Ferry are welcomed to Balboa Island.
View of Balboa Island from the Balboa Ferry, with the city of Newport Beach behind it.

BALBOA ISLAND, Calif. — On this tiny man-made island, frozen bananas and Balboa Bars take center stage. 

Sure, there’s beach life, jumping off docks into the water, stand-up paddling and riding along the harbor on a duffy boat or ferry, but you've gotta eat afterwards, right?

The main old-timey shopping district, Marine Avenue, has four eateries offering the "original" chocolate-covered banana and Balboa Bar. That would be the vanilla treat covered in chocolate, nuts, sprinkles and other good things. It’s like an Eskimo Pie, but covered with toppings.

If you’ve seen the TV show "Arrested Development" (now on Netflix), you know Balboa Island. The series takes place in Newport Beach, and the family runs a frozen banana stand, similar to real-life Sugar N’ Spice, which claims to have invented the frozen banana desert, while up the street, Dad’s Donuts says it came up with the Balboa Bar. 

The island of Balboa (population 3,500) is a sliver of Newport (population 86,000), formed in the early 1900s as a getaway for the wealthy and Hollywood royalty. Waterfront homes sell for $2 million to $7 million, but in the summer, many homes are available on the water for weekly and nightly rentals, from $135 to $500 a night.

Morning boaters enjoy the Lower Newport Harbor off Balboa Island.
Jefferson Graham

The island isn’t to be confused with the Balboa Peninsula, across the Newport Harbor, which is home to the Fun Zone and its giant Ferris wheel, which has been spinning since 1936 and touts great views of the harbor and Pacific Ocean.

Visitors to Balboa can take a ferry across the harbor for $1, or $2 if you bring along a car. 

See the sights of Balboa Island in the gallery above, and check out other Southern California photo tours below. 

