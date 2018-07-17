Cannon Beach, a tiny town with a huge rock

Sunset in Cannon Beach. Photo geek note: this is an HDR photo, three photos merged into one, a combination of under-exposed, over-exposed and one normal exposure

Jefferson Graham

CANNON BEACH, Oregon - It's all about that big rock.

The 235-foot Haystack Rock, smack dab in the middle of this little town, peers out at you from every nook and cranny, everywhere you look.

The Rock, a lava formation from long, long ago, is the symbol of the tiny city (population: 1,700), a trademark of the state, and home to amazing early morning tidepools, glorious sunsets and wildlife that hang at the top of the rock. Most notably, tufted puffins, which visit the rock from April to July.

We have visited Cannon Beach for the last three summers, and plan to continue every year, forever.

This year we brought our cameras for a photo tour to show all our favorite spots, from Haystack Rock at sunrise and sunset, to nearby Ecola State Park, the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, the 4-mile stretch of walkable sandy beach and the funky downtown.

On Hemlock Street, the main thoroughfare, you'll find many art galleries, a summer theater, craft breweries, book shops and many stores devoted to selling you flip flops and hats that say "Cannon Beach," or rent you boogie boards or bikes that you can ride on the sand.

The most popular event of the year is in June, the Sandcastle Contest, which city boosters say is the oldest competition of its kind. NBC Nightly News even covered the giant displays this year. Mark your calendars for June 8, 2019.

More timely: The Cannon Beach History Center stages the annual Cottage & Garden Tour Sept. 7 - 9, showcasing "ten vintage homes, beach dream homes, and well-tended gardens of mid-town Cannon Beach." Tickets cost $35.

It rains a lot during the fall, winter and spring in Cannon Beach (it's Oregon, after all) so summer is a special time to visit. And the best activity of all is free. Just check the tide tables and find out when low tide is. If it's 6 a.m., get out there at 6 and enjoy every minute of it. You'll be able to practically walk all the way up to the rock, which normally would be covered with ocean water. You'll be surrounded by tidepools containing starfish, crabs and other marine life.

Go out for breakfast, come back a little later, and see the tidepools covered up, and the Haystock Rock immersed in water.

Return for high tide, on a good weather day, and you just might see the most glorious sunset ever, because let's face it, colors against a big sky always look better with a rock in the foreground.

We're biased, but a photo gallery is above. Agree? Disagree? I'm @jeffersongraham on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Let the conversation begin.

