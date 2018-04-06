Cruise ship tours: Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Astoria
The world’s second oldest sea-going cruise ship (after the 1931-built Sea Cloud), the Madeira-registered Astoria operates on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages and French-based Rivages du Monde in European cruise service.
The intimate Astoria measures 16,114 gross tons and carries a total of 550 guests. Although its sturdy hull is now 70 years old, the ship was completely rebuilt and modernized in 1994.
The Astoria was constructed in 1948 for Swedish American Line as the Stockholm. Although the smallest Atlantic liner at the time, it was the largest passenger ship built to date in Sweden, measuring 12,165 gross tons and after a rebuilding in 1953, had a capacity for 83 first- and 584 tourist-class passengers.
The Stockholm had an ice-strengthened bow, enabling it to navigate the North Atlantic and Baltic regions in winter conditions. Crossings on this small ship took nine days from New York to Gothenberg, Sweden.
The Stockholm became a household name after its fateful encounter with the crack Italian liner Andrea Doria (shown here) on July 25, 1956, when the two ships collided off Nantucket.
Slowed slightly by a dense fog, the outbound Stockholm (left) cut across the easterly sea lane to make up for lost time and due to a miscommunication between the two ships, sliced deeply into the Andrea Doria’s hull (right), killing 47 people on the Doria and five on the Stockholm.
The Andrea Doria was mortally wounded and eventually rolled over and sank in 240 feet of water. Its surviving passengers and crew were rescued by the French liner Ile de France, the Stockholm and several other ships. Due to its close proximity to land, the entire event was broadcast as it happened.
The badly damaged Stockholm limped into New York and offloaded its passengers, along with survivors from the Andrea Doria. It proceeded to the Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in New Jersey where it was fitted with a brand new bow.
In 1960, Stockholm was sold to East Germany and renamed Volkerfreundschaft (“friendship between nations”), taking members of the Communist party on pleasure cruises until 1985, when it was laid up and offered for sale. When cruising “western” waters, the ship was notorious for its frequent asylum-seeking defectors.
After briefly serving as an accommodation ship, the former Stockholm was sold to Italian interests that had it completely gutted, re-engined and rebuilt at Genoa in 1993-4.
In late 1994, the former Stockholm emerged from the shipyard after a $150 million rebuilding as the state-of-the-art cruise ship Italia Prima for Nina Cruise Lines. Because of the additional superstructure, a large sponson was added to the ship’s stern to improve stability.
Italia Prima was sold to Air Maritim Seereisen and renamed Valtur Prima in 1998. In 2002, it was sold to Festival Cruises and renamed Caribe and then was sold to Classic International Cruises of Portugal in 2005, who renamed the ship Athena.
In 2013, the Athena was sold to another Portuguese entity, Portuscale, who renamed the ship Azores.
In 2015, the ship took on its latest name, Astoria, and is scheduled to remain sailing for Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) through at least 2019.
The large sponson at the Astoria’s stern not only helps with the ship’s stability, it also affects the hydrodynamics of the ship’s hull form, helping to improve on fuel economy.
Despite the sponson, the Astoria is one of the handsomest cruise ships in service today. Although very little remains of the Stockholm, the ship boasts a pronounced sheer (that sloping curvature of the hull lines) and a pleasingly well-balanced and terraced superstructure.
The uppermost of the Astoria’s eight passenger decks is Observation Deck (7). It begins with a crew area above the bridge and continues with open sunning space surrounding the base of the radio mast.
More sunning space can be found on either side of the funnel casing on Observation Deck.
There is another open sunning platform in the aft portion of Observation Deck.
From Observation Deck, there is a fine view of the Astoria’s beautifully terraced stern.
Promenade Deck (5) begins with an open, teak-lined observation terrace.
Promenade Deck boasts a traditional teak-lined wraparound promenade. There are shuffleboard courts on either side.
A unique walkway wraps around the pool area on aft Promenade Deck.
This is the view of Astoria’s pool, lido and terraced aft superstructure from the aft Promenade Deck walkway.
There is a sheltered seating area on aft Calypso Deck (4a) that is adjacent to the Lotus Buffet.
The al fresco Elpinor Bar is located on aft Calypso Deck.
The pool is enclosed in a marble basin and surrounded by a teak-lined seating area on aft Calypso Deck.
Rattan furnishings extend to the very aft portion of Calypso Deck.
The Aphrodite Spa is located at the top of the ship on Observation Deck.
A beauty salon adjacent to the spa offers up a menu of hair, nail and skin treatments (charges apply).
There is a steam area next to the spa.
This is the Astoria’s traditional sauna. There is also a steam room.
This is the first of two massage rooms in the Astoria’s spa.
This is the Astoria’s second massage room.
Astoria has a small fitness center with a treadmill, an elliptical machine, a weight machine, a stationary bike and a stretching area.
The Auditorium is located on aft Promenade Deck.
Ideal for guest lectures and movie screenings, the Auditorium seats up to 233 guests.
The 53-seat Nightclub on aft Promenade Deck features an arc of picture windows that overlook the stern and a large glass dance floor with an inset map of the world.
The 432-seat Calypso Lounge begins a full lineup of public rooms on Calypso Deck.
With its banked seating that conforms to the ship’s pronounced sheer and relatively few support pillars, the Calypso Lounge is a handsome showroom and lounge/bar with a large dance floor in its center.
A wide lobby is just aft of the Calypso Lounge on Calypso Deck.
On the port side of Calypso Deck, there is a 22-seat smoking room called the Captain’s Club.
A well-stocked Library is across the lobby from the Captain’s Club on the starboard side of Calypso Deck.
The Library has a computer station (charges apply) and seats 16 guests.
This is the forward in a pair of card rooms on the starboard side of Calypso Deck seating up to 48 guests.
This is the aft Card and Bridge Room on Calypso Deck.
The Astoria Lounge opens onto the aft lobby on starboard Calypso Deck. It seats 26 guests.
A photo gallery lines the port side passage on Calypso Deck.
The future cruise desk is on the port side of Calypso Deck.
A large boutique is adjacent to the photo gallery on Calypso Deck.
The aft lobby on Calypso Deck has a bank of seating.
A striking blown glass mural is the focal point of the aft lobby on Calypso Deck.
Recovered from the wreckage of the Andrea Doria, the Stockholm’s brass bell is now on display in the Astoria’s aft Calypso Deck lobby.
Circe’s Casino is located on the starboard side of Calypso Deck. The forward portion has poker and roulette tables.
The aft portion of Circe’s Casino features several slot machines.
The Sirenes Lounge is situated at the top of a grand staircase that descends from Calypso Deck to the reception lobby.
Seating up to 117 guests, Sirenes is an airy room that serves as a piano bar in the evening and is home to quizzes and other social functions.
Sirenes also has a genuine espresso machine (charges apply) that is in constant use throughout the day.
At the aft end of Calypso Deck, the 200-seat Lotus Grill is the ship’s informal, buffet-style dining venue that is open for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.
Hand-blown glass art panels line the inner part of the buffet counter in the Lotus Grill.
The Carrara marble-trimmed reception lobby is directly below the Sirenes Lounge on Mediterranean Deck (4). The reception desk is on the starboard side of the grand staircase and the shore excursions office is on the port side.
Guests enter the ship via the reception lobby.
In the heart of the reception lobby, a pair of helix-shaped stairs flanks a hand-blown glass column, leading up to the Sirenes Lounge on Calypso Deck.
The Astoria has a dedicated chapel. Seating up to 15 guests, it is just aft of the reception lobby on Mediterranean Deck.
The Olissipo Restaurant is Astoria’s traditional dining room on Atlantic Deck (3). One of the few remaining visible features from the ship’s Stockholm incarnation is the double row of porthole-style windows that line either side.
The forward portion of the Olissipo Restaurant is a buffet area that is used for breakfast and lunch.
Table settings in Olissipo include china commissioned for the ship’s Azores phase and linen napkins.
New menus are printed each day in Olissipo for lunch and dinner, including always-available items and vegetarian dishes like this eggplant parmesan.
The Astoria also has a reservations-required, extra-tariff (19-pound cover charge) steakhouse in the aft portion of Olissipo.
Of the Astoria’s 17 categories of suites and staterooms, the largest is the Presidential Suite on Navigator’s Deck. Tucked just behind the bridge, it is adjacent to the officer’s staterooms (and thus subject to secondhand cigarette smoke). This is the bedroom.
The 414-square-foot Presidential Suite has a large living room with a dining nook and a triple-seat sofa that unfolds into a third berth.
The Presidential Suite has a balcony that actually opens onto the ship’s port bridge wing.
The Presidential Suite has a Carrara marble-trimmed master bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, sink, toilet and bidet.
There is a second bath with shower in the Presidential Suite.
Eight Deluxe Balcony Suites measure 326 square feet and feature a handsomely paneled living room with a sofa, table, desk and chair.
Deluxe Balcony Suites have a separate bedroom with rich paneling and a picture window.
Here is another view of the Deluxe Balcony Suite bedroom with its writing desk and flat-screen television.
Deluxe Balcony Suites have a walk-in closet.
Deluxe Balcony Suite bathrooms are especially large and feature Jacuzzi tubs.
Deluxe Balcony Suite balconies have space for a chair and table.
The 199-square-foot Deluxe Junior Suite is located on forward Navigators Deck and features a separate bedroom with a picture window (with an obstructed view), a sofa, two chairs, a table and a writing desk with a television.
This is the bedroom of the Deluxe Junior Suite.
Suite guests have a number of additional perks, including coffee and tea makers, a welcome bottle of wine, afternoon canapés and the option of complimentary in-cabin breakfast service.
Seventeen Junior Suites measuring 190 square feet are located in the heart of the ship on Pacific Deck (2) and feature a porthole window and a bedroom area separated from a small living area via a wooden screen. They are very similar to 16 slightly larger Deluxe Junior Suites on Mediterranean Deck that have two windows in lieu of the porthole.
Deluxe Junior and Junior Suites have a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub.
Suite guests are provided with Hair and Body brand amenities that include shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and moisturizer.
Deluxe Ocean View Cabins measure 153 square feet and have a picture window and two lower beds that convert to a double.
Premium Twin Cabins have a picture window and two lower beds that convert to a double. Some have an unfolding third upper berth.
Superior Plus Twin Cabins have picture windows and two lower beds and measure on average 155 square feet. Here is one with a double bed configuration.
This Superior Plus Twin is shown with a two lower beds configuration.
Standard Plus Twins measure 160 square feet and have a porthole sea view.
Standard Twin Ocean View cabins can have a picture window (with or without an obstructed view) or a porthole. They measure on average 165 square feet.
All staterooms have a bathroom with a full-sized tub with shower, sink and toilet.
Superior Twin Interior staterooms measure 172 square feet and feature two lower beds as well as two unfolding upper berths.
Compact but affordable Standard Twin Inner staterooms measure approximately 157 square feet.
Astoria sails throughout Western Europe and the British Isles during the spring and summer on its charters with Cruise and Maritime Voyages. With its rich history and Old World-style amenities, it remains a fiercely popular ship and is one of the very last of its kind.
The 550-passenger Astoria originally was built in 1948 as the Stockholm. It now sails for Cruise & Maritime Voyages.
Looking for a cruise ship that oozes history? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the 550-passenger Astoria — the world's second oldest sea-going cruise vessel.

Originally built in 1948 as the Stockholm, the 70-year-old ship became a household name in 1956 after it collided with the Italian liner Andrea Doria off Nantucket, resulting in 52 deaths. Mortally wounded, the Andrea Doria rolled over and eventually sank in 240 feet of water. The Stockholm was repaired and continued operating. 

The incident with the Andrea Doria was just the beginning of a storied history. In 1960, Stockholm was sold to East Germany and renamed Volkerfreundschaft (“friendship between nations”), taking members of the Communist party on pleasure cruises until 1985, when it was laid up and offered for sale. When cruising “western” waters, the ship was notorious for its frequent asylum-seeking defectors.

Rebuilt in the 1990s by an Italian line, the vessel went on to sail for a long list of cruise companies. It currently operates on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages and French-based Rivages du Monde. 

Created by veteran travel writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Astoria photo tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:

Retired ocean liners, cruise ships and yachts: SS RotterdamRoyal Yacht Britannia 
Theme galleries: 10 cruise ship suites that will blow your mindthe last of the great ocean linersship christenings with Queen Elizabeth IIRoyal ship christenings through the years9 most amazing megaships25 most beautiful cruise vessels 

USA TODAY Cruises:  The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels 

Countdown: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen Steamboat Company’s 3,707-gt, 436-passenger American Queen is not only the largest, most lavish riverboat of all time, it is a remarkably convincing avatar of those gingerbread-filigreed, high-fallutin’ steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
No. 25: American Queen. Built in 1995, the American Queen is powered by a genuine steam engine that propels its massive wooden paddlewheel along the Mississippi, Ohio and Cumberland rivers that it calls home.
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen’s interiors are fitted with lavish wood paneling, brass fixtures, ornate chandeliers, hammered tin ceilings and museum-quality Americana.
No. 25: American Queen. Unlike the steamboats of yore, the five-deck American Queen boasts modern cruise ship comforts like air conditioning, some private balconies, a wading pool and gym, epicurean dining and lavish entertainment in a double-deck show lounge.
No. 24: SS Legacy. Seattle-based UnCruise’s 1,472-gt, 88-passenger SS Legacy is also an avatar from of a bygone era -- in its case, the steamers that used to ply the coastal waterways of the U.S. Built in 1988 as the Pilgrim Belle, the ship looks better than ever in UnCruise’s smart gold and black livery.
No. 24: SS Legacy. Despite the “SS” in its name, the SS Legacy is actually a diesel-powered cruise ship ideally suited for the Columbia and Snake rivers of the Pacific Northwest. With its vertical prow, layer cake superstructure, stovepipe funnel and sheltered promenades, the quaint ship blends in nicely with the scenic places it visits.
No. 24: SS Legacy.While not as finely finished as the American Queen, the SS Legacy boasts interiors with hammered tin ceilings, dark wood veneers, chandeliers and floral soft fittings that pay homage to Victorian-era coastal liners.
No. 23: MV Adriana. Before the cruise ship boom inspired by “The Love Boat” television series in the late 1970s, there was a fleet of pocket-sized, yacht-like vessels cruising the Mediterranean. One of the last survivors of this era is Adriana Cruises' MV Adriana. This little lady has a sleek, well-balanced profile with a sharply raked bow, sheer (a lengthwise curvature that dips slightly amidships), a sculpted, finned funnel and a rounded cruiser spoon stern.
No. 23: Adriana. Perhaps the most obscure of all the cruise ships on this list, the 4,490-gt, 350-guest Adriana was built for now-defunct Hellenic Mediterranean Lines as the Aquarius, way back in 1972. It is now owned by St. Kitts and Nevis-registered Adriana Cruises, offering year-round sailings from Port of Spain, Trinidad, to the Grenadines.
No. 23: MV Adriana. Adriana’s interiors have been revamped in recent years and now exude a nautical feel accented with rustic wood tones. This ship offers an informal, old-fashioned, budget cruise experience without all the bells, whistles and dining options of typical modern cruise ships.
No. 22: Oceania Class. Oceania Cruises' 1,262-guest, 66,000-gt Oceania Class twins, the 2011-built Marina and the 2012-built Riviera (shown), are among today’s more fetching cruise ships. Although their sterns are a bit overbuilt and they lack promenades, they look their best from a 3/4 bow vantage with their long bows and pleasingly proportioned, curvaceous superstructures.
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Marina (shown) and Riviera are modest-sized and thoughtfully designed, offering multiple dining venues, numerous and varied public spaces that include a spacious observation lounge, beautifully appointed staterooms and impressive art collections curated by Oceania Cruises’ CEO Frank Del Rio.
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Oceania Class ships have an especially nice teak-lined and fountain-enhanced midships pool area at the base of a tall, conical funnel. These ships score extra points for their fine exterior detailing.
No. 22: Oceania Class. The upmarket Marina and Riviera have been fitted with high-quality interiors that are more elegant than edgy or trendsetting. Their reception lobbies boast a grand, double helix staircase with iron and glass railings, marble surfacing and a Lalique crystal table.
No. 22: Oceania Class. Pleasingly circular and elliptical forms are employed throughout the Marina and Riviera. They are especially evident in the crystal lighting of their multi-tiered main dining rooms.
No. 21: Club Med Class. Two sail-enhanced, diesel-powered ships that were originally conceived for Windstar Cruises and completed for Club Med Cruises now operate as Windstar Cruises' Wind Surf (shown) and Club Med Cruises Club Med 2.
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2 (shown) and Wind Surf boast four computer-operated masts that tower above their long, pointed bowsprits and winged, forward-situated funnels. In addition to having two swimming pools, water sports marinas unfold from their nicely rounded sterns.
No. 21: Club Med Class. At 14,745 gt and with a capacity for 310 guests, the recently revamped Windsurf, which was built in 1989 as the Club Med 1, boasts tiers of beautiful teak decks that are ideal for sunning and al fresco dining.
No. 21: Club Med Class. The 1992-built Club Med 2 is marketed in France and offers an active, French-themed cruise experience.
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2’s recently refitted, bright and airy interiors are infused with natural light.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Eight identical, 30,277-gt, 684-guest ships were completed for now-defunct Renaissance Cruises between 1998 and 2001. Two of these nicely proportioned ships look especially nice in their deep blue-hulled livery for Royal Caribbean-owned Azamara Club Cruises: the Azamara Journey (ex R Six) and Azamara Quest (ex R Seven, shown).
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Upscale Oceania Cruises operates four of the former R ships (Insignia, ex R One, shown; Regatta, ex R Two; Nautica, ex R Five and Sirena, ex R Four).
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Carnival Corp. owns two of the R ships, including the successor to the original “Love Boat," Princess Cruises’ Pacific Princess (ex R Three, shown) and Fathom Cruises Adonia (ex-R Eight), the latter to be transferred back into the fold of British-based P&O Cruises when Fathom ceases operations later this year.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. These ships provide an intimate alternative to mega-ship cruising but still offer a number of big-ship perks like a well-equipped spa, a large lido and pool area, as well as multiple dining venues.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All eight R ships were originally fitted out with identical Edwardian and Georgian-themed decor, but recent makeovers have given each their own distinctive interior look. This is the newly redone Horizons observation lounge aboard Oceania’s Sirena.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All of the ex-R ships boast a grand staircase and lobby that evokes the great early 20th-century liners like the Mauretania, Aquitania and Titanic.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The hard-working MV Lofoten is one of the longest continually serving major passenger ships, having operated on the regularly scheduled Hurtigruten or Norwegian coastal run since it was built in 1964.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Shown in its original livery, the splendidly proportioned Lofoten measures 2,621-gt and can carry up to 149 berthed passengers with additional space for 251 on deck. This modest but handsome liner can also carry up to 708 cubic meters of cargo.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s interiors boast magnificent old-world craftsmanship and wood paneling. In 2001, it was declared a protected ship by the Norwegian Director General of Historic Monuments.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s observation lounge has much of its original paneling and furnishing. Since it sails only in Norwegian waters, the ship is exempt from international Safety of Life at Sea fire regulations that prohibit wood construction on overnight passenger ships.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The Lofoten’s Dining Room is another beautifully preserved time capsule space with original wooden paneling and artwork.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. Silversea is a deluxe cruise line with a fleet of nine all-inclusive luxury and expedition ships that includes the sleek, 2000-built Silver Shadow (shown) and 2001-built Silver Whisper.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper measure 28,258-gt and carry a mere 382 guests, giving them a passenger space ratio of 73 that ranks them among the most spacious cruise ships in the world. They are also the line’s most handsome ships, sporting nicely flared bows and low, streamlined superstructures.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are elegantly appointed with comfortable, homey, understated public spaces.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The spacious dining rooms on the Shadow and Whisper evoke an Old World ambiance with their recessed lighting, crystal chandeliers, muted color schemes and parquet woodwork.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are all-suite ships with some of the largest staterooms on the seven seas.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Now owned by Seattle-based Windstar Cruises, this yacht-like trio of ships has a uniquely futuristic and pleasing profile. The 1989-built Star Breeze (ex Seabourn Spirit, shown), 1988-built Star Pride (ex Seabourn Pride) and 1992-built Star Legend (ex Seabourn Legend) measure 9,975 gt and carry 208 guests.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Oslo-based architects Yran and Storbratten have given these sleek vessels a graceful, nuanced look topped with unique funnel casings that did not translate as well on the ships’ much larger, 32,000-gt replacements, the Seabourn Odyssey class. Shown here, just months before its sale to Windstar is the Seabourn Spirit, now Star Breeze.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. The Power Yachts have teak-lined midships lido areas that are sheltered from the wind. They are ideal for sunning, deck parties and Windstar’s legendary al fresco buffets.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Upon delivery to Windstar, the three Power Yachts were completely refurbished with a contemporary new interior look. This is the AmphorA Restaurant onboard the Star Breeze.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. If this list were based solely on interior design and layout, Celebrity Cruises’ five-member Solstice Class ships would rank much closer to the pole position. However, their powerful and dynamic, wedge-like profiles are considerably more Darth Vader than Grace Kelley.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. This “most impressive” 122,000--gt, 2,850-guest quintet includes the 2008-built Celebrity Solstice, the 2009-built Celebrity Equinox, the 2010-built Celebrity Eclipse, the 2011-built Celebrity Silhouette (shown) and slightly larger 2012-built Celebrity Reflection.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Even their mega-ship proportions cannot overwhelm a magnificent midships pool area that blends classic forms with fountains and a Space Age finish. They also boast a park-like Lawn Club with real grass, situated between their finely sculpted smokestacks and a solar panel-topped, glass-enclosed indoor pool area.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. The Solstice Class ships boast some of the most spectacular observation lounges ever put to sea. Their interiors are the product of no less than seven design teams that have been curated and supervised by parent company Royal Caribbean’s Executive VP of Maritime and Newbuild, Harri Kulovaara.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Hospitality architect Adam Tihany made his sea-going debut with the Solstice Class main dining rooms. In the Celebrity Solstice’s Grand Epernay, the ceiling appears to rest atop a network of supports that resemble a rib cage. Meanwhile, a double-deck wine cellar emulating a ship’s prow opposes the grand staircase in its center.
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. Crystal Cruises’ 1995-built, 51,044-gt, 922-guest Crystal Symphony is a slightly amended version of the 1990-built Crystal Harmony cruise ship that launched Crystal Cruises. It remains one of the prettiest of today’s vessels with a sharply raked bow, sleek lines and relatively low, well-proportioned superstructure.
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The ulra-luxe Symphony has simple but refined detailing that holds up at every angle, thanks to the guiding hand of the legendary, late marine architect Robert Tillberg.
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The Crystal Symphony will be getting a top-to-bottom interior make-over later this year but its original decor is nonetheless understated and restrained, resisting the “more is better” trend favored by some of Crystal’s luxury cruise line competitors. At the heart of the ship is a skylight-topped atrium with a water fountain.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. This unique, 50,142-gt, 960-guest ship caters exclusively to the deluxe Japanese cruise market. If its profile looks familiar, that is because it was once a staple in U.S.-based cruising and ranked at the top of the luxury cruise tier.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. The Asuka II is, of course, the former Crystal Harmony, the ship that launched Crystal Cruises in 1990. Although very similar to the Crystal Symphony, the Harmony’s funnel was situated slightly farther forward and the angle of its superstructure was more pronounced, making it the slightly more pretty of the pair.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. As built, the Harmony’s Robert Tillberg-designed interiors were the latest in Scandinavian elegance and refinement, albeit with a slightly Art Deco flourish.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. Since 2005, the ex-Crystal Harmony has been sailing for Crystal’s former parent company, NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kaisha), which is one of today’s biggest container shipping conglomerates. Prior to World War II, NYK was one of the world’s largest passenger shipping lines but now it operates just one cruise ship.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Windstar Cruises 1986-built Wind Star (shown) and 1988-built Wind Spirit were part of a trio that included the 1988-built Wind Song, which was deliberately sunk after an engine room fire in 2003. These 5,307-gt, 159-guest ships were the first all-new sail-enhanced major cruise ships to be built in decades.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. With their racy, low profiles, tall, slender funnels and pronounced bowsprits, these ships even look beautiful with their stern marinas extended and without their sails unfurled. They have shallow drafts that enable them to visit off-the-beaten-track hamlets like Monemvasia in Greece.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Under their canopy of sails, the Wind Star and Wind Spirit have gorgeous teak decks, a wading pool bordered by a Jacuzzi and skylights that infuse their interiors with natural light.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. After Windstar was purchased by new owners, Xanterra Resorts, the ships were given extensive refits with an elegant, contemporary new look that replaced the nautically themed stylings of renowned original designer Marc Held. This is the Wind Star’s AmphorA Restaurant.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Styled after the five-masted sailing ship Preussen of 1902, Star Clipper’s 5,000-gt, 227-guest Royal Clipper is a hybrid diesel/sailing ship that currently ranks in the Guiness World Records as the world’s largest passenger sailing ship.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. With its 56,000 square feet of sails unfurled, the Royal Clipper is an awe-inspiring sight. Unlike the Windstar and Club Med vessels that combine modern aesthetics with sails, the Royal Clipper is very much a throwback to the pre-steam era of windjammers. Despite that, underneath the convincing exterior beats the heart of a very advanced vessel.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Royal Clipper’s impeccably scrubbed teak deck areas are filled with winches, ropes, bollards and capstans. They are also home to three wading pools and an al fresco bar. On the Royal Clipper, guests have the unique opportunities of climbing the mast or into the bowsprit net to dangle over the surging sea.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. The Royal Clipper’s interior evokes an almost Jules Verne vibe with a three-deck atrium topped with a skylight that is actually the glass bottom of the ship’s largest pool. At the atrium’s base is the Restaurant, while the mid-level balcony features murals by artist Rainer Maria Latzke.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Other spaces on the Royal Clipper exude an Old World ambiance, such as the Library with its mahogany-toned paneling and cabinetry, brass-framed windows, brass lamps and tufted leather settees.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. At 129,690 gt.,Disney’s two largest vessels, the 2011-built Disney Dream and its twin, the 2012-built Disney Fantasy, are extraordinarily handsome vessels whose profiles are inspired by the streamlined, triple-funneled liner Normandie of 1934.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Were they just a deck or two “shorter” and without the clutter of the AquaDuck water coasters on their upper decks, the mega ships would surely rank even higher for their powerful profiles. Note the long bow and faux sheer created by dipping the hull’s black paintwork down towards the center of the ship.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. The two giant, black-topped crimson funnels certainly have their share of “Normandie-ness” but one wonders why Disney’s architects didn’t just give the Dream and Fantasy three stacks to achieve the ultimate effect.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. What is evident in every aspect of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy’s design and construction is the attention to detail. Even something as incidental as the tubing on the AquaDuck lends itself to close scrutiny. Clearly, no expense was spared in building these ships.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Keeping in mind that these vessels are as much floating family amusement parks as they are cruise ships, their interiors are nonetheless impressive, employing quality elements such as crystal, brass, marble and ultra-plush carpeting.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Holland America Line’s smallest ship, the 38,848-gt, 740-guest Prinsendam, is nicknamed “The Elegant Explorer." Were it not for a less-than-flattering block of cabins added to its stern in recent years, it may have ranked even higher on this list.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. The Prinsendam was built in 1988 as the Royal Viking Sun for Royal Viking Line, which at the time was one of the world’s most deluxe cruise lines. In a few ways, the Royal Viking Sun was a smaller prototype of Viking Cruises' new Viking Ocean class of ships, with its long clipper bow and streamlined funnel casing.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Although Prinsendam is the oldest ship in the HAL fleet and lacks the amenities and multiple dining options of the line’s newest vessels, it enjoys a fiercely loyal repeat guest following, thanks to its modest size and now-classic features like teak-lined decks, a panoramic observation lounge and a full wraparound promenade deck.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. In recent years, Holland America has refreshed the Prinsendam’s understated public spaces with new furnishing and soft fittings.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. That one, let alone all three, of these ultra-sleek, first-generation cruise ships is still in active service is a testament to their once-innovative and still strikingly beautiful design. U.K.-based Fred. Olsen Cruises operates two of the original Royal Viking Line ships, the 1972-built Black Watch (ex-Royal Viking Star, shown) and the 1973-built Boudicca (ex-Royal Viking Sea).
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. As built, the three nearly identical sister ships measured 22,000 gt and carried 539 passengers. Their ultra-raked clipper bows, streamlined superstructures, QE2-inspired funnel casings and terraced afterdecks were signature features of their time. With their light, airy Scandinavian interiors and modern artwork, they were the ultimate luxury cruise ships of the day.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Between 1981 and 1983, the three sisters were expanded with 91-foot midsections that increased their tonnage to 28,221 gt and passenger capacity to 820. After leaving the Royal Viking fold, all three ships have gone on to a variety of incarnations.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. After numerous refits, Fred. Olsen Cruises’ Black Watch looks as good as ever and maintains a very loyal following. The ship has just emerged from a multi-million pound refit that should keep it going for many more years. This is the Black Watch’s revamped Glentanar Restaurant.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca is also enjoying a very healthy career in British-based cruising. The former Royal Viking Sea, shown here passing Scotland’s Dunnet Head, looks stunning in Fred Olsen’s dark gray hull livery.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. The third of the original Royal Viking trio sails on as Phoenix Seereisen’s Albatros for the German market. Like its Fred. Olsen-owned sisters, the well-maintained Albatros enjoys a devoted following.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ classic 22,080-gt, 820-passenger Marco Polo has come a long way from its origins as a Soviet-era trans-oceanic liner. For a short while when it was cruising out of U.S. ports in the mid-1970s, it was rumored to be a "spy ship."
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The second of five nearly identical sister liners named for Russian poets, Marco Polo was built in 1965 as the Alexandr Pushkin for Soviet-owned and operated Baltic Shipping Company. The handsome vessel was sold to newly formed Orient Lines in 1991 and completely rebuilt for their expedition cruise service.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Sturdy East German construction and an ice-strengthened bow have served the Marco Polo well on its globe-trotting journeys. In 2010, it began operating for Cruise and Maritime Voyages and continues to do so with a loyal following.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The Marco Polo is one of the last large active passenger ships in the world with tangible elements of sheer (lengthwise curvature) and camber (side-to-side curvature). What it lacks in newfangled amenities, it more than makes up for in visual appeal and Old World character.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The ship’s aft decks were rebuilt with a wonderful series of terraces that form an outdoor amphitheater overlooking the stern.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s interiors all date from the early 1990s and feature an Art Deco-inspired look courtesy of Greek interior designer Michalis Katzourakis. This is the ship’s Seven Continents Restaurant.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s original Sulzer diesel engines were so solidly constructed and well-maintained that even after over 50 years of hard use, they still function beautifully. They are the key to the ship’s longevity and success.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Star Clipper’s sailing yachts Star Flyer (shown) and Star Clipper, built in 1991 and 1992 respectively, are a striking pair of 2,298-gt, 170-guest, four-masted barquentines, the first designed to carry passengers since 1912.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Like their larger fleetmate Royal Clipper, the Star Flyer and Star Clipper have teak decks that brim with sailing gear and ropes. They also sport a pair of wading pools, an outdoor bar and a generous amount of sunning space.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Although their sails are augmented with Caterpillar diesels in order to maintain a set schedule, in every other aspect, these are true tall ships.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. As with the Royal Clipper, Star Flyer and Star Clipper guests have access to a long bowsprit where they can dangle over a swelling sea. Guests can also climb to the mast platform.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. The Star Flyer and Star Clipper were fitted out with a convincingly vintage interior look that boasts dark wood tones, heavy wooden-framed furnishings and brass fixtures. Their libraries even boast a marble and brass fireplace mantel.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The 2,191-gt, 149-guest Nordstjernen is the real thing, an active vintage liner and not a modern-day reproduction. This splendidly handsome and well-preserved vessel operates on summer charter service for its former owners, Hurtigruten, on cruises from Norway’s northernmost Svalbard archipelago.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen, shown in a vintage postcard view, was built in 1956 for now-defunct Bergen Steamship Company’s regularly scheduled Norwegian coastal or Hurtigruten service. In 2012, it was sold to present owners Vestland Rederi, and sent to Poland for a complete restoration.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Now back in its original livery, the Nordstjernen is a true stunner. In 2012, it joined its 1964-built fleetmate Lofoten with “protected” status designation from the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen’s paintwork and teak decks are absolutely immaculate.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The ship’s public spaces have all been refreshed with new soft fittings but retain their original vintage feel. The forward lounge boasts carved wooden panels by the late Paul Rene Gauguin, grandson of the famed painter.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Nordstjernen’s forward staircase boasts a large panel of a “merhorse” by Paul Rene Gauguin. Note the surrounding paneling and vintage fixtures.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Royal Caribbean’s groundbreaking Sovereign Class were the first built-from-scratch mega cruise ships. The initial ship in the series, which now sails as Spanish-based Pullmantur Cruises’ blue-hulled Sovereign, was introduced in 1988 as the Sovereign of the Seas.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The largest cruise ship in the world when built, the Sovereign of the Seas measured 73,192 gt and could carry 2,800 passengers. Designed by the late Njal Eide, the ship featured gracious curves and a stern inspired by that of the still-influential, 1934-built French liner Normandie.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign of the Seas was followed in 1990 by the slightly larger, 73,937-gt Monarch of the Seas. Compared to what would follow, these ships were especially good-looking with their long bows, terraced superstructures and clean lines.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Monarch of the Seas was transferred to Royal Caribbean’s Pullmantur Cruises division in 2013 and currently sails for the Spanish-speaking market as the blue-hulled Monarch.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign Class ships boasted a huge midships lido area for their time, with two large pools. They also had Royal Caribbean’s trademark Viking Crown Lounge, a 360-degree space enclosed in full-length glass panels cantilevered from their funnels.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Architecturally, the Sovereign Class set a new bar in modern cruise ship design, employing dynamic, streamlined shapes and utilizing numerous skylights to help infuse their interior spaces with natural light.
No. 5: Sovereign Class.The third ship in the Sovereign Class, the 73,941-gt Majesty of the Seas, was introduced in 1992. A proposed transfer to Pullmantur in 2016 was called off and the ship continues to sail for Royal Caribbean. Once the largest cruise ship in the world, it is now one of the oldest and smallest in the Royal Caribbean fleet, barely a third the size of the line’s 225,282-gt Oasis Class ships.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Expectations were high when longtime river stalwart Viking Cruises announced its first ocean-going cruise ships way back in 2013. The line had already set a new bar with its innovative Longship Class river vessels but the 47,800-gt, 930-guest Ocean Class ships, ushered in by the 2015-built Viking Star (shown) may be even better.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The identical Viking Star and 2016-built Viking Sea (shown) will be followed this year with the Viking Sky and Viking Sun and in 2018 and 2019 with the Viking Spirit and an unnamed sister. Their gorgeous exteriors feature long clipper bows inspired by the legendary Stella Polaris cruise ship of 1927, gently terraced superstructures and racily streamlined funnels (see Prinsendam). Their modest dimensions contain nuances of curvature and a symphony of well-integrated angles to please the most discerning eye.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The Viking Ocean ships offer an upmarket cruise experience with included excursions and Internet, drinks at lunch and dinner and numerous other perks that are covered in the fare. The midships pool, which can be enclosed with a sliding glass dome, looks like that of an upscale resort with its terraced levels and designer deck chairs.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Viking Ocean ships get an extra nod for having unfettered forward-facing observation decks, a fully encircling promenade deck and an infinity pool that overlooks the ship’s wake.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. In an era where many cruise lines are relegating all forward-facing space to revenue-generating cabins and spas, Viking bucks the trend with a spectacular double-deck observation lounge that provides some of the best views at sea. And the decor is stunning, with top-notch furnishings and a pair of moss gardens.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. One doesn’t even have to be a Disney fan to appreciate the beautiful ships Disney Cruise Line “imagined” with its 83,338-gt, 2,700-guest, 1998-built Disney Magic (shown) and 1999-built Disney Wonder. They convincingly evoke the great trans-Atlantic liners with their long bows, twin funnels (note how the aft funnel is slight taller) and dynamically coordinated angles and curves.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Externally, the Disney Magic and Wonder are especially appealing for their relatively low, sleek profiles, which make the Disney Dream Class seem a bit overbuilt by comparison. While the pair is identical in form and layout, the Magic’s interiors have an Art Deco theme, versus the Wonder’s Art Nouveau trappings.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Following a recent refit, both ships’ sterns were somewhat spoiled with the addition of a ducktail, or sponson, that helps maximize their hydrodynamic efficiency.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. For comparison, here is a view of the Wonder before its stern was modified.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Like the great liners of the past, the Disney ships have wonderful, fully encircling, teak-lined promenade decks.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Guests enter via a soaring lobby with ornate bronze railings (note the Mickey Mouse insets), polished marble and plush carpets. On the Wonder (shown), there is a sculpture of Ariel, the title character from "The Little Mermaid." Both ships are segregated into adults-, family- and kids-only zones.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. If that iconic orange and black funnel were just a few feet taller, Cunard Line’s mighty Queen Mary 2 might well have topped this list. Alas, since the entire ship needs to clear New York’s Verrazano Narrows Bridge, it’s probably best that it remains just as it is.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. This magnificent QM2 doesn’t just emulate the look of a great liner, it actually is one, beginning with a powerful-looking, long bow, that has been reinforced to forge the most challenging of seas. Its deep draft, taller hull-to-superstructure ratio and high maximum speed (30 knots) lend themselves to crossings as well as globe-trotting cruise service.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Fresh from a multi-million dollar refit that saw the addition of new cabins and the complete refurbishment of all deck areas and public spaces, the 2,961-guest, 151,800-gt Queen Mary 2 is more splendid than ever. The only regularly scheduled trans-Atlantic liner in service between New York and Southampton, it continues a tradition that began with Cunard’s RMS Britannia of 1840.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Built in 2003, decades after the jumbo jet decimated the ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2 takes much of its inspiration from past Cunard ships like its namesake, the first Queen Mary of 1936, the first Queen Elizabeth of 1940 and the ship that replaced them both, the recently retired Queen Elizabeth 2 of 1968.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. The Queen Mary 2 has acres of open teak deck and a beautifully terraced stern with two large pools that overlook the ship’s wake. It also has a fully encircling promenade deck with cushioned teak deck chairs, multiple forward observation terraces and a pool that can be covered by a sliding glass dome in inclement weather.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Another space that was completely revamped with a very chic retro vibe, the legendary Queens Grill Restaurant is where the ship’s most lavish Duplex, Penthouse and Queens Suite guests dine.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. Encountering the ultra-deluxe Sea Cloud is an almost otherworldly experience. It is the real deal, a survivor of a bygone era, combining splendid architecture with museum-quality craftsmanship and a luxury cruise experience on par with that of a private yacht -- which is fitting, since it was actually built as one.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. Sea Cloud was built as the Hussar V (shown) in 1931 for socialite and heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Renamed Sea Cloud in 1935, it would go on to serve as a U.S. Navy weather ship in World War II, a private yacht for Dominican Republic ruler Rafael Trujillo and a school ship before being converted to a cruise ship in 1978.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The 3,077-gt vessel now carries up to 64 guests who are tended to by a crew of 60. Its sails are augmented by a diesel engine that drives twin screws at a leisurely speed of 14 knots.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The Sea Cloud’s wheelhouse has a combination of beautifully maintained original equipment and the latest in navigation technology.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The ship’s spectacular wood-paneled interiors had to be carefully modified and fireproofed in order pass the latest, most stringent Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requirements. This is a corner of the oak-paneled lounge.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. There may be bigger sea-going accommodations but few can rival the Sea Cloud’s two top suites, which feature carved oak paneling, marble fireplaces and brass fittings.
