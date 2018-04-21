90 Kauai highlights
01 / 66
A gallery of photographs taken on the garden island of Kauai, in spring, 2018. Here's morning on the beach near Lihue, Kauai
02 / 66
The sun sets over the waters of the Napali coast, on a boat cruise. Due to the spring floods, the area is now closed to vehicle traffic, as the roads get rebuilt.
03 / 66
An aloha stage in Poipu Beach
04 / 66
The Napali coast on the north shore of Kauai. One of the iconic shots from the island, which sadly, tourists will only be able to see via boat or helicopter for the immediate future. The spring floods washed away the road to visit.
05 / 66
Wailua Falls is the easiest waterfall in Kauai to find, a few miles off the road and one of the few that offer the ability to see from the top. Here, the falls are unuaully brown and filled with rain water.
06 / 66
Spouting Horn is on the south side of the island, near Poipu Beach and offers geyser like water that spouts up during times of big waves
07 / 66
A t-shirt for Kauai Hawaii
08 / 66
The sun rises over the south side of the Kauai island
09 / 66
A female hula dancer at the Aqua Beach Resort near Lihue, Kauai
10 / 66
The sun rises over the south side of the Kauai island.
11 / 66
Alan Jones comes to Wailua Falls five days a week with a bunch of coconuts, which he carves up to drink for $5 a pop
12 / 66
The Talk Story bookstore in historic Hanapepe, Kauai is the westernmost book store in the United States
13 / 66
Baby chicks follow mom on the island of Kauai
14 / 66
The dream: a hammock connected to two palm trees by the Hawaiian beach
15 / 66
More baby chicks in Kauai
16 / 66
A Kauai rooster says, "Cock-a-doodle-do."
17 / 66
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
18 / 66
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
19 / 66
An old train on the property of Gaylord's at Kilohana, a historic plantation now open to the public for dining and shopping
20 / 66
An old train on the property of Gaylord's at Kilohana, a historic plantation now open to the public for dining and shopping
21 / 66
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
22 / 66
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
23 / 66
An old train on the property of Gaylord's at Kilohana, a historic plantation now open to the public for dining and shopping
24 / 66
A male hula dancer at the Aqua Beach Resort near Lihue, Kauai
25 / 66
A female hula dancer at the Aqua Beach Resort near Lihue, Kauai
26 / 66
Poipu beach in Kauai
27 / 66
A Kauai dolphin swims by on the north shore of the island
28 / 66
A self-portrait on Poipu Beach
29 / 66
The $5 coconut drinks sold at the side of Wailua Falls
30 / 66
Welcome to Hanapepe, a tiny, but vibrant arts community on the west side of Kauai.
31 / 66
Waimea Canyon on a cloudy, overcast day
32 / 66
A deserted truck on the side of the road in Waimea Canyon
33 / 66
The Waimea Pier, on the west side of Kauai
34 / 66
The Waimea Pier, on the west side of Kauai
35 / 66
They make house calls in Poipu
36 / 66
Our setup for morning timelapses to catch the sunrise, with the iPhone 8 Plus and a GoPro Hero 6 camera
37 / 66
Early morning in Poipu Beach.
38 / 66
The view from Poipu Beach, overlooking the Sheraton Resot
39 / 66
Morning pineapple in Kauai
40 / 66
A collection of Hawaiian citrus
41 / 66
Hawaiian coffee beans, before and after roasting
42 / 66
Hawaiian flowers
43 / 66
Coconuts growing on a tree
44 / 66
See the rainwater on this Hawaiian flower
45 / 66
That would be a Pina Colada drink, from the Holoholo poolside bar in Poipu Beach
46 / 66
Sunset over Poipu Beach in Kauai
47 / 66
A self-portrait on Poipu beach
48 / 66
Kilauea Point is a national wildlife refuge that overlooks a historic lighthouse, and attracts many types of birds, including the Nene.
49 / 66
A bird flies over Kilauea Point, a national wildlife refuge that overlooks a historic lighthouse, and attracts many types of birds, including the Nene.
50 / 66
The historic Hanalei Pier is a major spot for fishing enthusiasts and parents to watch their kids surfing. Due to the spring floods, roads are closed to cars, but you can still get there by foot.
51 / 66
Another look at the historic Hanalei Pier, on the North shore of Kauai
52 / 66
The Aloha Juice Bar of Hanalei, Kauai
53 / 66
JoJo's Shave Ice attracts a large crowd for the Hawaiian treat
54 / 66
The Tahiti Nui restaurant/bar was featured in the movie "The Descendants," with stars George Clooney and Beau Bridges at the bar
55 / 66
Hawaiian surfboards, available for rent
56 / 66
Welcome to Hanalei!, which is still open, despite the spring floods
57 / 66
Cream gets added to the JoJo's Shave Ice concoction of pineapple and coconut
58 / 66
The Shave Ice at JoJo's, pineapple and coconut flavor, with macademia nut ice cream as well
59 / 66
Rough waves on the north shore of Kauai
60 / 66
Overlooking Poipu Beach, on the south side of Kauai
61 / 66
A coconut on the side of the road, in south Poipu Beach
62 / 66
A roadside waterfall on the north shore of Kauai
63 / 66
Early morning in Poipu Beach, just after sunrise
64 / 66
The Hawaiian Trading Post near Lawai, Kauai
65 / 66
An early morning rainbow over Poipu Beach in April
66 / 66
Wailua Falls, the 173 foot waterfall located near Lihue , Kauai. Fans of the old TV show "Fantasy Island," will recognize it from the opening credits.

POIPU BEACH, Kauai -- When you're standing on the shores of the one, mostly consistent dry spot on the island at 6 a.m. to shoot a time-lapse, and you look in front of you and see a big, multi-color rainbow suddenly appear in front of you, you know you're somewhere really magical. 

Kauai is aptly called the Garden Island because of the lush greenery that peeks out all over the tiny area, which has just over 70,000 full-time residents. It rains here. A lot. So much so that the northern part of the island, near Hanalei Bay, got hit really hard earlier this year with massive flooding that saw nearly 500 residents air-lifted to rescue, and many homes destroyed. The northern tip hasn't fully recovered. 

Roads to the Haena and Kee beaches, your gateway to the majestic Napali Coast are closed until further notice. So unless you walk it from Hanalei, or take a boat ride to the coast, you'll have to wait to see this part of the island. 

Sue Kanoho, the executive director of the Kauai Visitors Bureau, says the island saw a dip in business post-floods, but picked up an increase after tourists started switching travel plans in the wake of the volcano eruptions on the Big Island of Hawaii. 

Overall, lodging bookings are up 13% for 2018, she says. 

Early morning in Poipu Beach, just after sunrise
Jefferson Grahan

On our recent visit to Kauai, it rained every day on most parts of the island except for one glorious, amazing, and what turned out to be historic day in Hanalei, Princeville and Kee beach, before the floods closed the roads. 

With a rental car, and one ill-fated boat cruise, we explored every inch of the island, from south (where tourists land) to the north, from west to east. Our cameras were snapping away the whole time -- see the gallery above for 90 photos that showcase the island's unique beauty -- and we came away with this list of five things travelers will love about Kauai. 

Lush landscapes

You want to see green foliage and amazing flowers, this is the place. The bad news, as anyone in Hanalei or Princeville could tell you —is consistent precipitation. The average is 43 inches a year, compared to 17 inches on the most populated Hawaiian island, Oahu. But, without the rain, it wouldn't look like this. And the truth is, aside from the unusual weeks of floods and disasters, most of the rainfall can be light, or drizzle. 

Small towns

The quirky small town of Hanalei (seen in the movie The Descendants, and still up and running, despite the floods) or the arts community of Hanapepe (as depicted in the Disney cartoon Lilo & Stitch) are worth coming back to, time after time. Hanapepe is chock full of art galleries, a thriving book store and restaurants. Friday nights, Hanapape stages an art walk, which on the three times we've gone has been very well attended. Hanalei is cute stores, tiki bars, shave ice and built for strolling. Most calendars tout the majestic Hanalei Pier and the popular beach for surfers and bathers that adjoins it. The road to get to the Pier is under construction, but the Pier and beach is still open, according to tourism officials. But you'll need to hike ten blocks or so to get there. 

Sunrises and sunsets

Any of these are great on a Hawaiian island. The Kauai experience is special because unlike the big island, which has mostly lava beaches, or Oahu and Maui, where getting to the beaches means trekking through mega resorts, many of the best beaches in Kauai are on the side of the road, and can be accessed instantly. Where better to watch a sunrise (on the eastern part of the island) or sunset (on the west) than at the beach?

Backroads

Some of our favorite experiences in Kauai were when we went walking down roads, only to discover hidden waterfalls beneath some trees, or giant caves off the side of the road. The fun on the island is discovery. 

The weather forecast

In Kauai, you get different weather on all parts of the island, making constant checks of the weather part of the visitor experience. That's a good thing -- when you see that it's pouring in Princeville but dry in Poipu, it helps you plan for the day accordingly. It also becomes a game: Could the weather forecast be wrong? Let's test it out. (Sadly, it usually was right.)

This was our third time to the island,. Past trips were in December, where it was drier and warmer, but as we were told when we were visiting, this was a very unusually wet winter like locals had never seen. 

For 2018, it's clear that visitors will still be able to enjoy the south, east and west sides of the island as they always, and most of the north, including the Princeville resorts and funky town of Hanalei. 

Seeing the Napali coast and amazing beach of Kee is out for much of the year, unless by boat or helicopter. But that wouldn't stop me from visiting other, drier parts of the island in a heartbeat. 

Aloha, everyone. 

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. 

