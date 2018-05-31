Talk about weird science: Astronomers have discovered dunes of ice on Pluto, saying that it's evidence the distant dwarf planet has "Earth-like characteristics."

The findings were made by analyzing photos taken in July 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft as it flew by Pluto. The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.

"We knew that every solar system body with an atmosphere and a solid rocky surface has dunes on it, but we didn't know what we'd find on Pluto," said study lead author Matt Telfer of the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom. "It turns out that even though there is so little atmosphere, and the surface temperature is around 385 degrees below zero, we still get dunes forming."

Scientists say it's most likely the dune grains are methane ice from nearby mountains, blown around by winds that are estimated at 12 to 18 mph.

This image taken during the New Horizons mission shows the mountain range on the edge of the Sputnik Planitia ice plain, with dune formations clearly visible in the bottom half of the picture.

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

“What we have now is evidence of a diverse, dynamic and active geological surface," Telfer told Gizmodo. "We see mountains, glaciers, and ice moving. Even despite the thin atmosphere, we see evidence of that atmosphere shaping the surface of that world just as it does on our own planet.”

The dunes were likely formed within the last 500,000 years, and possibly much more recently.

"Despite being 30 times further away from the sun as the Earth, it turns out Pluto still has Earth-like characteristics," said study co-author Jani Radebaugh of Brigham Young University.

Understanding how dunes form on Pluto will help scientists study similar features found elsewhere in the solar system, according to the study.

