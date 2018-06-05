A Police Department in Bath Township, Michigan is trying to reach the younger audience with a whole new approach.

The Police Department posted to their Facebook page that they had added new graphics to their police cruisers... it reads "PoPo."

"So in an effort to bridge that gap, we've decided to update our patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths."

The Facebook page has since gone viral with more than 7,000 likes and almost 5,000 shares.

Next time you're Michigan, watch out for the PoPo.

© 2018 WCNC