Pompeo to meet North Korean envoy as summit negotiations continue

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York again on Thursday in preparation for the on-again, off-again June 12 summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Last week, Trump canceled the planned summit in an open letter to Kim, accusing him of showing "open hostility" toward Washington. Discussions continued, however, and on Sunday, Trump announced U.S. officials were in North Korea making arrangements for the meeting. On Tuesday, Trump said Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief, was playing a major role in the summit.

European, U.S. trade officials meet ahead of tariffs deadline 

European officials will meet with American trade representatives Thursday in a last-ditch effort to avert President Trump from imposing tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports after failing to win concessions from the European Union. Trump announced in March the U.S. would slap a 25% tariff on imported steel, and a 10% tariff on imported aluminum, citing national security interests — he granted an exemption to the EU and other U.S. allies which expires Friday. The U.S. plan has raised the threat of retaliation from Europe and fears of a global trade war — a prospect that is already weighing on investor confidence and could hinder the global economic upturn. 

NBA Finals pits LeBron and the Cavs vs. the Warriors — again

For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to battle in the NBA Finals. The Warriors are massive favorites, but any time three of the league's top five players (LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry) face off on basketball's biggest stage, it makes for must-see hoops. Can James, at age 33 and in his 15th season, continue to play what’s arguably been the best basketball of his career? Can the other Cavs — Kevin love, who remains in the NBA's concussion protocol, as well as Jeff Green and George Hill — step up to help LeBron? Will the absence of 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala (leg injury) make the Warriors vulnerable without their Hamptons Five lineup? Find out when Game 1 tips off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry through the years
01 / 42
Flip through the gallery to see photos of the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry through the years.
02 / 42
2015 Finals: Timofey Mozgov grabs a rebound against the defense of Andrew Bogut during Game 1.
03 / 42
2015 Finals: Stephen Curry shoots the ball against Timofey Mozgov during Game 1.
04 / 42
2015 Finals: LeBron James and Draymond Green fight for a rebound during Game 1.
05 / 42
2015 Finals: Iman Shumpert shoots the ball against Draymond Green during Game 2.
06 / 42
2015 Finals: LeBron James reacts during a Game 2 victory.
07 / 42
2015 Finals: LeBron James talks with Stephen Curry during Game 3.
08 / 42
2015 Finals: LeBron James dunks the ball during Game 3.
09 / 42
2015 Finals: LeBron James dunks the ball over Klay Thompson in Game 3.
10 / 42
2015 Finals: Draymond Green reacts after a play during Game 4.
11 / 42
2015 Finals: Stephen Curry celebrates with Draymond Green during Game 5.
12 / 42
2015 Finals: LeBron James shoots the ball against Andre Iguodala in Game 6.
13 / 42
2015 Finals: Stephen Curry reacts next to J.R. Smith in the closing seconds of Game 6.
14 / 42
2015 Finals: Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
15 / 42
2015-16 regular season: Draymond Green reacts as LeBron James looks on.
16 / 42
2015-16 regular season: Stephen Curry drives past Kyrie Irving.
17 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James drives through Stephen Curry in Game 2.
18 / 42
2016 Finals: Andrew Bogut blocks a shot by Tristan Thompson in Game 2.
19 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James celebrates after scoring during Game 3.
20 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James dunks the ball during Game 3.
21 / 42
2016 Finals: Kyrie Irving shoots the ball as Anderson Varejao defends during Game 3.
22 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James dunks the ball against Shaun Livingston in Game 3.
23 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James and Draymond Green are separated by Channing Frye during Game 4.
24 / 42
2016 Finals: Stephen Curry and LeBron James exchange words during Game 4.
25 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James soars for a dunk during Game 6.
26 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James blocks a shot by Andre Iguodala in Game 7.
27 / 42
2016 Finals: Kyrie Irving shoots the the game-winning shot during Game 7.
28 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James and Kevin Love celebrate after winning Game 7.
29 / 42
2016 Finals: LeBron James and J.R. Smith celebrate after winning Game 7.
30 / 42
2016-17 regular season: Kevin Durant and LeBron James look on.
31 / 42
2016-17 regular season: Richard Jefferson argues with Draymond Green.
32 / 42
2017 Finals: Kevin Durant dunks the ball in Game 1.
33 / 42
2017 Finals: LeBron James handles the ball against Kevin Durant in Game 3.
34 / 42
2017 Finals: Stephen Curry is defended by Kyrie Irving during Game 3.
35 / 42
2017 Finals: Stephen Curry speaks to an official as LeBron James looks on during Game 3.
36 / 42
2017 Finals: LeBron James and Kevin Durant exchange words during Game 4.
37 / 42
2017 Finals: LeBron James shoots past Kevin Durant during Game 5.
38 / 42
2017 Finals: David West and Tristan Thompson get into an altercation during Game 5.
39 / 42
2017 Finals: Stephen Curry celebrates with Draymond Green in the fourth quarter of Game 5.
40 / 42
2017 Finals: Kevin Durant celebrates after winning Finals MVP.
41 / 42
2017-18 regular season: Kevin Durant celebrates in front of LeBron James.
42 / 42
2017-18 regular season: Jordan Bell defends Kevin Love.

Vegas casino workers could strike for the first time in more than 3 decades

Las Vegas casinos could watch tens of thousands of employees walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades if a new deal is not reached by midnight Thursday. Workers last week voted to authorize a strike as disputes over workplace training, wages and other issues have kept the union and casino operators from agreeing on new contracts. The last strike, in 1984, spanned 67 days and cost the city and workers tens of millions of dollars. On Wednesday, the Culinary Union estimated that MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, two of Vegas' largest resort operators in Vegas, would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike. 

Super spellers go for glory in bee finals

You can bet there'll be A-N-X-I-E-T-Y in the air when  41 young spelling whizzes compete Thursday in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md. This year's group of finalists, ages 8-15, emerged from 516 competitors — the largest pool ever — to compete for the top prize. The winner will receive more than $40,000 in cash, an engraved trophy and a replica 1768 Encyclopedia Britannica set. TV coverage of the finals begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Think you've got what it takes to Bee champ? Take our interactive spelling quiz.

Faces of the Spelling Bee 2018
01 / 12
Nicholas Lee congratulates Caitlin Higuchi who spelled the word pompier correctly during the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2018.
02 / 12
Jaden Zhang from Canada spelled the word wamara correctly.
03 / 12
Jayden Lee spelled the word ornithofauna correctly.
04 / 12
Assana Thompson spelled the word de facto correctly.
05 / 12
Shria Halkoda spelled the word omnilegent incorrectly.
06 / 12
Adrian James Beltran, 13, from Yigo, Guam sits with other participants during the preliminaries test round of the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2018.
07 / 12
Noah Dooley spelled the word Guarnerius correctly.
08 / 12
Isabella Padilla celebrates after she spelled the word amphivorous correctly.
09 / 12
Robert Foster spelled the word pratincolous correctly.
10 / 12
Jessie Godbee spelled the word palaeophile incorrectly.
11 / 12
Anita Beroza waits for her turn before she spelled the word pleurisy correctly.
12 / 12
Medina Miranda spelled the word nephelognosy correctly.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com