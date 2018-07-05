Her Holiness Rihanna answered everyone's prayers at the Met Gala.

While other attendees of the fashion fundraising event in New York wore cross necklaces and religious-looking veils to stick to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Rihanna took it to the next level, per usual.

Rihanna took style notes from Pope Francis for her Met Gala outfit.

The singer, a gala co-host, dressed in what can best be described as "glittery pope-wear," and reminded everyone why she always wins the carpet on the first Monday in May.

This papal outfit shows off some leg. Here's Rihanna on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

Fans applauded Rihanna's Margiela-designed version of the papal crown and cape on Twitter.

Actress Debra Messing put it simply: Rihanna wins.

Model Justine Biticon welcomed guests to the "CHURCH OF RIHANNA."

WELCOME TO THE CHURCH OF RIHANNA. COME. SHE SHALL BAPTIZE YOU IN BODY LAVA AND SIN. pic.twitter.com/xIvBunLnhO — justine (@biticonjustine) May 7, 2018

Writer Marc Snetiker joked that Rihanna should be the new star of The Young Pope.

CANCEL THEN REBOOT THE YOUNG POPE pic.twitter.com/LDvXltbs0M — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 7, 2018

Other fans said Rihanna "owned this theme" and "KILLED IT."

Seriously - every single thing about this is GORGEOUS. Rihanna KILLED IT #MetGala pic.twitter.com/F4SAfNfRGI — Lottie 💜 (@Lottie_Lamour) May 7, 2018

@StatsRihanna deemed the look legendary.

Legend!!!!!!!!!!!!! #MetGala



The Queen Of Met Gala is Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/uE4Xu0XLwP — Rihanna Charts (@StatsRihanna) May 7, 2018

