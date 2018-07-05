Her Holiness Rihanna answered everyone's prayers at the Met Gala.
While other attendees of the fashion fundraising event in New York wore cross necklaces and religious-looking veils to stick to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Rihanna took it to the next level, per usual.
The singer, a gala co-host, dressed in what can best be described as "glittery pope-wear," and reminded everyone why she always wins the carpet on the first Monday in May.
Fans applauded Rihanna's Margiela-designed version of the papal crown and cape on Twitter.
Actress Debra Messing put it simply: Rihanna wins.
Model Justine Biticon welcomed guests to the "CHURCH OF RIHANNA."
Writer Marc Snetiker joked that Rihanna should be the new star of The Young Pope.
Other fans said Rihanna "owned this theme" and "KILLED IT."
@StatsRihanna deemed the look legendary.