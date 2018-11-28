WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday he is pondering a pardon for Paul Manafort, even as his former campaign chairman is accused of lying to the FBI and violating a plea agreement.

A pardon "was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?” Trump told the New York Post.

The comment comes as Trump continues to criticize the Russia investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Prosecutors are examining whether Trump and his campaign worked with Russians who hacked Democratic emails and pushed fake news about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and whether the president has sought to obstruct that investigation.

Trump repeatedly has denied collusion and obstruction, and accused Mueller's office of political motivations, including what he called an effort to coerce Manafort into testifying against him.

