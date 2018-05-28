President Donald Trump is participating in a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony in Virginia. To honor America's fallen heroes, the president will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier. The president is also expected to give a speech to honor the service members that payed the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 am EST. USA TODAY will stream the event live in the player above.

Earlier on Memorial Day, Trump took to Twitter to say that fallen service members would be proud of the United States today. "Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today," the tweet read. "Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!"

He also shared a video of the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington last year.

