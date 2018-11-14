WASHINGTON – The White House announced Tuesday that Mira Ricardel – the deputy national security adviser targeted by first lady Melania Trump – will step down from her current post and be moved to a different job in the administration.
Ricardel will "transition to a new role within the administration," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement Wednesday. "The president is grateful for Ms. Ricardel’s continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities."
Sanders did not say what new job Ricardel would be given. A spokesman for the National Security Council declined to comment on Ricardel's ouster from her high-level position.
Melania Trump publicly pushed to have Ricardel fired on Tuesday, an unusual move for a first lady. Ricardel "no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," the first lady's spokeswoman said in a statement to reporters Tuesday.
White House officials said Ricardel argued with Melania Trump's staff over airplane seating for the first lady's recent trip to Africa. They accused Ricardel, who did not go on the Africa trip, of spreading false stories about the incident.
National Security Adviser John Bolton appointed Ricardel as his deputy earlier this year, citing her expertise on defense policy, arms control, and other national security matters.
Officials said Ricardel has clashed with many staff members, not just the first lady.
Ricardel is one of the highest-ranking women in the administration.
First ladies often lobby their husbands on policy and personnel matters, but they usually do so quietly and in private.
Ricardel's role in the Trump administration began before he took office, when she worked on his transition team. Over the years, she has served in three different administrations and worked in the Commerce, State and Defense departments.
Contributing: David Jackson and Chrystal Hayes
More: Who is Mira Ricardel? First Lady Melania Trump wants the national security official fired