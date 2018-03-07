The Commander in Beef, a salute to President Donald Trump, will be served Thursday at the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls.

President Donald Trump is expected to be greeted with cheers, jeers and burgers when he comes to Great Falls, Montana Thursday to drum up voter enthusiasm for Republican candidates.

While supporters plan on flocking to the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark to hear the president rally the faithful for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte, a “peaceful” protest known as the “Grab him by the hypocrisy” rally will be going on outside or near the venue proclaiming “that hate is not welcome in our city.”

Rosendale is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester from getting a third term. Gianforte is seeking his first full term to the House and running against Democrat Kathleen Williams.

Neither Tester nor Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock will be in Great Falls on Thursday. Tester is meeting with agriculture producers and small business owners in Billings on Thursday to discuss tariffs recently imposed by the president.

Trump, who will speak in Great Falls on Thursday afternoon, won the state by 20 points in 2016. His son, Donald Trump Jr., has come to the state several times to campaign for Republican candidates.

The president is expected to speak about tax cuts, illegal immigration and other topics.

Tester angered Trump over the president’s failed nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to head Veterans Affairs. Tester released information that criticized Jackson, prompting him to withdraw as the VA candidate.

Many of Tester’s advertisements play up his support for veterans’ issues and success in getting such legislation passed — and signed by the president.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Monday meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.

Laura Wright, a co-organizer of the protest rally, said the plan is to line the streets and have speakers begin talking at 4 p.m., which is when Trump’s speech is scheduled to start.

“We do not need to have someone to come in and tell Montanans how to vote or who to vote for,” Wright said. “A presidential visit should be a distinction and a point of honor, I feel that the present administration does not reflect that.”

She said 1,300 have shown interest in attending on a Facebook page announcing the event.

But not everything about the Trump visit will leave a bad taste in some people’s mouth.

Tara Beam, who owns the Roadhouse Diner along with husband Jason, has created a burger called the “Commander in Beef” to be served Thursday in honor of the president’s visit, an idea which has generated some enthusiasm and also prompted criticism that the gimmick is tough to swallow.

Beam, a third-generation veteran whose grandfather served in World War II and father served in Vietnam and Iraq, said the "Commander in Beef" pays homage to the commander in chief who is known for liking hamburgers.

It consists of two patties, two pieces of cheese "from the United States of America," grilled onions, “freedom fries” and “caucus” sauce, which is a sauce Republicans and Democrats can agree on and serves as a call to action, Beam said.

“It has the ingredients he really likes,” she said.

