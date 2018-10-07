It could become a royal tradition:  While the grownups wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony, the royal kiddies gleefully peek through a palace window, tongues wagging. 

It happened Tuesday when the two royal heirs, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, had what looked like a delightful time at a window, waving and laughing during celebrations of the centenary of the Royal Air Force

As their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and an aide to their mother, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, looked on, Charlotte pulled one of her signature looks: She stuck out her tongue. 

Photos: Watch Prince George grow
01 / 97
Prince George arrives for his first day at Thomas's Battersea school, on Sept. 7, 2017, in London.
02 / 97
Prince William and Prince George pose at Kensington Palace just before leaving for his first day of school on Sept. 7, 2017.
03 / 97
Prince George accompanied by Prince William arrives for his first day at Thomas's Battersea school where he is met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school on Sept. 7, 2017 in London.
04 / 97
Prince George's portrait for his fourth birthday, on July 22, 2017. It was taken at Kensington Palace at the end of June 2017 and released on July 21, 2017, by his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge.
05 / 97
On the last day of the Cambridge royal tour of Poland and Germany, Prince George is delighted to explore a helicopter at the Hamburg airport, on July 21, 2017.
06 / 97
Prince George sits in a helicopter as his parents visit the Airbus Factory in Hamburg.
07 / 97
Don't forget your helmut. Prince George clambers around a helicopter model before departing Hamburg airport on the last day of royal tour of Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
08 / 97
Prince George with his mother Duchess Kate, and sister Princess Charlotte arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport on Day 3 of the royal tour, July 19, 2017 in Berlin.
09 / 97
Prince George seemed a little sleepy when he arrived with his family at the Berlin airport on July 19, 2017.
10 / 97
Prince George seemed skeptical upon arrival at the airport in Warsaw on July 17, 2017, Day 1 of the royal tour. He aimed side eye at the media mob covering the Cambridge family's five-day tour of Poland and Germany.
11 / 97
Hello, Poland! Prince George and Princess Charlotte peer from their plane window on arriving in Warsaw, Poland, for first day of five-day tour.
12 / 97
Ho-hum, you've seen one parade, you've seen them all. Prince George looks a little bored on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other royals after the annual Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday, in London, June 17, 2017.
13 / 97
Prince George, soon to be 4, and little sister Princess Charlotte, 2, look a lot alike now, and he's grown. The traditional balcony appearance after the Trooping the Colour parade is the first glimpse at the royal heirs since they were in their Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding on May 20, 2017.
14 / 97
Duchess Kate leans in to keep an eye on her two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, as they watch the conclusion of the Trooping the Colour parade in London on June 17, 2017.
15 / 97
A family portrait on the palace balcony, with Prince William, Duchess Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, on June 17, 2017 in London after the Trooping the Colour parade.
16 / 97
Prince George of Cambridge waves from the car after the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church, where he served as a pageboy, on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
17 / 97
Pippa Middleton kisses new husband James Matthews as they pose following their wedding on May 20, 2017, with their retinue of bridesmaids and pageboys, including Princess Charlotte (L) and Prince George (2R).
18 / 97
Prince George and other pageboys at his aunt Pippa Middleton's May 20, 2017, wedding wore olive-gold knee pants, a double-breasted white silk shirt and white knee socks by Spanish brand Pepa & Co.
19 / 97
Prince George pauses outside St. Mark's Church with his sister Princess Charlotte and his mother, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, after the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, on May 20, 2017.
20 / 97
Prince George leads the pack of pageboys and bridesmaids after his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding on May 20, 2017, in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England.
21 / 97
Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents to Christmas Day services at St. Mary's Church in Englefield, near the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England. George looked very traditional in a long grey-blue coat with blue knee socks.
22 / 97
Prince George happily snacked on a candy cane after the Christmas service.
23 / 97
It's the annual Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace and all the royals turned up on Dec. 20. Among the first to arrive, Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate, with little Prince George in the backseat.
24 / 97
Prince George's puckish personality started to emerge in 2016, especially when he and sister Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents on an official visit to western Canada in late September. He was camera-ready as the family prepared to leave Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their tour.
25 / 97
Only 3 and George is already a fan of flying machines. As he left Victoria Harbour, he pressed his face against the window of a sea-plane, head phones on his head, on his way home Oct. 2, after a tour of western Canada with his parents and sister.
26 / 97
Earlier on the Canada visit, George and Charlotte attended a children's party in Victoria, where they delighted playing with bubbles.
27 / 97
The father-son bond is close. George hugs Prince William at the children's party in Victoria on Sept. 29.
28 / 97
Prince George turned 3 on July 22, 2016, and his proud parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, released more pictures of him to delight his fans. The snaps were taken in mid-July at the family Norfolk estate.
29 / 97
Just a boy and his dog. George and family dog Lupo relax on a picnic blanket as the little prince offers Lupo some ice cream. The picture, taken at the family's Norfolk estate in mid-July, was one of four to mark George's 3rd birthday.
30 / 97
Prince George celebrated his 3rd birthday on July 22 with a brand-new photoshoot, showing the future king looking all grown up.
31 / 97
Prince George balances barefoot on a wooden swing adorned with his parents' names, William and Catherine. The picture, to mark his 3rd birthday, was taken at his family's Norfolk estate in mid-July. The Sunuva T-shirt he's wearing (about $12) sold out after the picture was released.
32 / 97
Prince George turns 3 on July 22 so maybe it was an early birthday present when his parents took him to a huge military air show in Gloucestershire on July 8 - his first official engagement in the U.K. George displayed his usual adorableness, along with a few tears as his Terrible Twos wind down.
33 / 97
George was initially a little freaked out by all the noise of the aircraft but Mummy's steadying hands and a pair of earphones quickly dried his tears. He rubbed his eyes after sitting in a ''Squirrel'' helicopter similar to the one that his father trained on during the Cambridge visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England.
34 / 97
This is so cool, Daddy! George got to sit in several aircraft during the Cambridge visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England.
35 / 97
Prince George is still just 2, about to turn 3, so he's still a big fan of hanging out in his parents' arms.
36 / 97
George gives one of his signature royal waves from the cockpit of a plane he checked out during his visit to a huge military airshow at an air force base in Fairford, England on July 8.
37 / 97
Dressed in blue shorts, white polo shirt and canvas shoes, George points up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father, Prince William, trained on, during the family's visit to the military air show at Fairford, England on July 8.
38 / 97
George also got to sit in one of the British RAF Red Arrows Aerobatic Team planes.
39 / 97
Thumbs up, guys! Will and George walk in front of British Royal Air Force Red Arrows aerobatic planes
40 / 97
Princess Charlotte made her first appearince on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the special Trooping the Colour of 2016, honoring her great-grandmother's 90th birthday, on June 11, 2016. It was Prince George's second appearance, but Charlotte, at just over 1 year old, already has the royal wave down right.
41 / 97
All together now: Awwwww! Another historic photo of Queen Elizabeth II and her three royal heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, standing on foam bricks so his head is a roughly the same level as his relatives for a picture, taken in summer of 2015, that will be on new stamps issued in honor of the queen's 90th birthday on April 21, 2016.
42 / 97
The cuteness level threatened to overload when President Obama got to meet Prince George before he and Mrs. Obama had dinner with the little prince's parents and uncle Harry at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016. George, who got to stay up 15 minutes past his bedtime, shook hands with POTUS while dressed in a bathrobe and monogrammed slippers. It was his first royal meet-and-greet, and it won't be the last for the little future king.
43 / 97
George got to thank the Obamas in person for the rocking horse they sent him when he was born in July 2013.
44 / 97
Prince George poses on his first day of nursery school near his parents' country retreat, Anmer Hall, on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk, on Jan. 6, 2016.
45 / 97
Prince George examines the mural on the wall of his nursery school on his first day, in photo taken by his mum, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on Jan. 6, 2016.
46 / 97
The cutest, most royal family in the land.
47 / 97
Prince George was almost as big a star at Princess Charlotte's christening as his baby sister. He takes a stand outside St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on July 5, 2015.
48 / 97
George held Daddy's hand when the family walked between Sandringham House and the church for the christening. George seemed fascinated by the crowds and the media lining the path.
49 / 97
Who ARE all those people? George checks out the crowds at the church for the christening of baby Charlotte on July 5.
50 / 97
Prince William holds George after the christening.
51 / 97
It was a double-dose of Prince George the weekend of June 13-14, and a thrill for U.K. royal fans. On Saturday, he made his first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Color ceremony. On Sunday, played on the lawn with mum Duchess Kate and others in his family at a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England.
52 / 97
Duchess Kate looked fit and slim, just six weeks after the birth of Princess Charlotte, when she and Prince George played on the sidelines at a charity polo match on June 14.
53 / 97
George was the center of his family's attention at the polo on Sunday. That's grandpa Prince Charles on the left, and dad Prince William, who played in the match, on the right.
54 / 97
George was all kinds of cute during his Sunday outing at polo, and at one point even played at swinging a mini polo mallet.
55 / 97
Prince George of Cambridge is held by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Color on June 13, 2015 in London.
56 / 97
Britain's Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, his grandson Prince George,his son William the Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London. The annual ceremony marks the monarch's official birthday
57 / 97
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Cambridge,Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color on June 13, 2015 in London.
58 / 97
Prince George of Cambridge is held by Prince William as they look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colo on June 13, 2015 in London.
59 / 97
Prince George looks through a window in Buckingham Palace prior to the Trooping The Color ceremony on June 13, 2015, in London.
60 / 97
Master Painter Tom Mason holds a figurine designed by artist Neil Faulkner of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge held by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, standing alongside Prince George, at Waterford Wedgewood Royal Doulton factory on June 10, 2015, in Stoke-on-Trent, England. The hand painted bone china figure, which is produced by Royal Doulton, will be launched as a limited edition of 3000 pieces and will be available from September 2015.
61 / 97
Undated handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photograph was taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
62 / 97
Undated handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photograph was taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
63 / 97
Undated handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photograph was taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
64 / 97
Undated handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photograph was taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
65 / 97
Prince George visits mom and sister in St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015.
66 / 97
Prince William holds son Prince George as they wave to media outside St. Mary's Hospital on May 2.
67 / 97
Prince William picks up Prince George as they arrive at St. Mary's Hospital.
68 / 97
Prince William kisses George, tells him he's a "good boy" as they go inside the hospital.
69 / 97
One of the three official Christmas images taken in late November showing Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace in London.
70 / 97
One of the three official Christmas images taken in late November showing Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace in London.
71 / 97
One of the three official Christmas images taken in late November showing Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace in London.
72 / 97
Happy birthday to Prince George, turning 1 on July 22. Not until recently has the world seen much of him in action but now that it has, he's become the most popular, and certainly the most famous, baby on the planet. Take a look back at how Prince George has grown.
73 / 97
Will and Kate and baby George were greeted by cheering, from the media and the public, as they emerged from St. Mary's Hospital the day after the birth of their royal baby.
74 / 97
Welcome to the world, Prince George of Cambridge. A day after his birth on July 22, 2013, he's presented to the world and a waiting media mob by parents Prince William and Duchess Kate outside St. Mary's Hospital in London where he was born.
75 / 97
Prince William strapped his baby son in himself when they drove away from St. Mary's Hospital in London the day after George was born.
76 / 97
The first picture of George and family appeared on August 20, 2013. The Cambridges posed in the Middleton family estate's back garden with George, thier dog Lupo and the Middletons' dog Tilly, for a photo taken by Kate's father, Michael Middleton, at his home outside London.
77 / 97
Kate carriesGeorge after he was christened at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace on October 23, 2013. ORG XMIT: 185600820 ORIG FILE ID: 185635829
78 / 97
There were few sightings of George after the christening, until a photographer caught him on Feb. 10, 2014, as he and his mum were on their way to a Middleton family vacation in Mustique. The picture of the roly-poly prince in the cute striped hat made the cover of 'Hello' magazine. It was George's first paparazzi shot, and no doubt not his last.
79 / 97
The Cambridge Down Under tour of New Zealand and Australia in April, their first official overseas tour with their son, provided new opportunities for the world to see George, nearly 9 months old. They arrived in Wellington on April 7, and Kate carried George down the steps as the wind and rain blew up her scarlet military-style coat.
80 / 97
The close-up pictures of George inspired cooing around the world. He was awake, engaged and wiggling the whole time, and looked a lot like his father did at the same age.
81 / 97
This is reportedly Will and Kate's favorite picture of George from the Down Under tour, when he made his first offical public appearance of his life at Government House in Wellington, during a play-date with a bunch of Kiwi babies of the same age on April 9. It was the most covered play-date ever.
82 / 97
George got down on the floor to play with intriguing toys and other babies during his Plunket Play Group appearance in Wellington. He smiled, he gurgled, he crawled, he interacted with some of the other babies, and the photographers loved every minute.
83 / 97
The first of the many stuffed toys George would receive Down Under, this large soft bear was presented to him by the organization that arranged his Plunket play-date in Wellington.
84 / 97
When next seen, this time in his father's arms at the Wellington Airport, George and his parents were off to Australia, on April 16.
85 / 97
After a few-hours flight from New Zealand, long enough for all three to change clothes, they arrive in Sydney on April 16.
86 / 97
After arriving at Admiralty House, the official Sydney residence of the Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove presents George with one of the many gifts he received Down Under, in this case a giant stuffed wombat. He seemed to be pleased, but Prince William was especially excited.
87 / 97
Prince George meets a bilby called George at the Bilby Enclosure, named for the prince, at Sydney's Taronga Zoo on April 20. It was George's second official public engagement of his young life, during his parents' Down Under tour of Australia and New Zealand.
88 / 97
The zoo visit was a huge success from a picture standpoint. George looked ready for anything when he arrived in his mother's arms at the Bilby Enclosure.
89 / 97
George was engaged, active and vocal during the zoo trip, the most we had seen him up to that point. Photographers were able to snap scores of pictures showing the family interacting in a way that showed a happy baby with adoring parents.
90 / 97
George got a stuffed bilby at the zoo, but he eventually dropped it as he gnawed on a yellow bumper sticker.
91 / 97
Another airport arrival, another quick glimpse of George, here in Canberra on April 20. Despite some worries beforehand, according to Prince William, George turned out to be a trouper when it came to long-distance flights, and every time he came off or got on an airplane he was engaged and wriggling vigorously.
92 / 97
After three weeks, the Down Under tour was over and the family prepared to depart from Canberra, Australia. Once again there was a brief glimpse of George as the his parents boarded their aircraft.
93 / 97
When next seen, George was 9 months old and almost walking on his own. Kate took him to a polo match where Prince William was playing in Gloucestershire, on June 15, and photographers were able to snap him crawling and walking with the help of his mum.
94 / 97
Turns out 'Vanity Fair' thought that picture of the family at the Sydney zoo would make a perfect cover shot for their August issue celebrating George's first birthday.
95 / 97
Prince George on July 2 at London's Natural History Museum in official photo issued to mark his first birthday July 22.
96 / 97
A second birthday photo shows George with his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, as they explore the 'Sensational Butterflies' exhibit at London's Natural History Museum in early July.
97 / 97
George gets close enough to touch a what's believed to be a Brazilian Blue Morpho butterfly on his father's hand during his birthday visit to 'Sensational Butterflies' at London's Natural History Museum in early July.

George was a little more mature (he turns 5 on July 22) but his mouth was still open with excitement. 

He was dressed in a dark shirt while Charlotte was in one of the patterned smock dresses her mother favors. 

GTY 476991184 E ACE RYE PEO GBR EN
Prince George of Cambridge is held by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo from the window of Buckingham Palace as he watches the Trooping The Colour parade on June 13, 2015 in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

George is no stranger in the tongue-wagging department: He was spotted at the window during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2015, mouth agape, tongue out, hands raised and laughing uproariously as his nanny grinned.

The occasion for all this giggling on Tuesday was an elaborate celebration of the RAF led by the children's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and attended by their royal relations, including their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, and their uncle Prince Harry and his new wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. 

The day started with a service at Westminster Abbey, followed by a colorful parade of troops on The Mall, ceremonies in the palace forecourt in which the queen took the salute and presented the RAF with a new Queen's Colour, and then a spectacular fly-by of RAF planes.

Royal Air Force planes fly over London to celebrate 100th anniversary
01 / 16
Typhoon aircraft spell out "100" as they take part in a fly-past over the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). One hundred days after the RAF's official 100th birthday on April 1, the RAF marked 100 years of operations with a series of events in London. Over 1,000 RAF servicemen and women performed in a ceremonial parade and scores of planes flew over Buckingham Palace representing the RAF's history.
02 / 16
A handout photo from The British Ministry of Defence shows British Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II aircraft of 617 Squadron flying over Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018.
03 / 16
(L-R) Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew Duke of York, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (2-L) Prince William Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London.
04 / 16
A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace in London.
05 / 16
A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace in London.
06 / 16
Members of the Royal Air Force watch the Red Arrows flypast over Horse Guards Parade during RAF 100 celebrations on July 10, 2018 in London.
07 / 16
Military aircraft take part in a fly-past over the Queen Victoria Memorial on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
08 / 16
Royal Air Force personnel parade on the Mall toward Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 during celebrations to mark its centenary.
09 / 16
The British Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flies in formation near the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London.
10 / 16
Queen Elizabeth II takes part in a ceremony to present a new Queen's Colour to the Royal Air Force (RAF) at Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark its centenary.
11 / 16
People gather on the Mall close to Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
12 / 16
A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence showing aircraft of the British Royal Air Force Chinooks from RAF Odiham flying over London on July 10, 2018.
13 / 16
Royal Air Force personnel parade on the Mall toward Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 during celebrations to mark its centenary.
14 / 16
British Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft in the formation as they fly over central London, July 10, 2018, to mark the RAF100 celebration of the Royal Air Force.
15 / 16
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks to Jock Heatherill, 95, wing commander of 158th squadron, Halifax's, during a reception to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace.
16 / 16
epa06877887 A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence shows British Royal Air Force personnel within the grounds of Buckingham Palace, forming up the "RAF100" sign during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London, July 10, 2018.

The grownups flanked the queen on the palace balcony, waving at a huge crowd that stretched below them along on the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. They looked upward as the RAF planes roared over the palace and central London.

Although both George and Charlotte (third and fourth in line to the throne, respectively) have appeared on the balcony this year with their parents, the RAF celebration was deemed an adults-only affair. 

But they still managed to have fun. 

Royal baby pictures: Watch Princess Charlotte grow
01 / 41
Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte explore a helicopter before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of royal tour of Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
02 / 41
Princess Charlotte takes a tumble while preparing to explore a helicopter at the Hamburg airport, July 21, 2017, the last day of the royal tour of Poland and Germany.
03 / 41
Charlotte hops beside her mother Duchess Kate as they explore helicopters at the Hamburg airport in German, on the last day of the royal tour, July 21, 2017.
04 / 41
Charlotte clutched a bouquet like a princess when she arrived with her family on Day 3 of the royal tour in Berlin, July 19, 2017.
05 / 41
Charlotte peered from her plane window as the Cambridge royal tour arrived for Day 3 of the royal tour, in Berlin.
06 / 41
Duchess Kate held daughter Princess Charlotte when they arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2017, for the frist day of the Cambridge royal tour of Poland and German.
07 / 41
Princess Charlotte must be thinking: So THIS is the Trooping the Colour parade I've heard so much about. The 2-year-old princess was on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her mother, Duchess Kate, and the rest of the royal family for the annual parade celebrating her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday, June 17, 2017 in London.
08 / 41
Duchess Kate and daughter Princess Charlotte look amazed on the Buckingham Palace balcony watching the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London.
09 / 41
Princess Charlotte and Prince George admire the jet flyover at the end of the Trooping the Colour parade in London on June 17, 2017.
10 / 41
Princess Charlotte and Prince George peek out a window of Buckingham Palace before joining their royal relations on the balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour parade celebrating great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday, in London on June 17, 2017.
11 / 41
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who just turned 2, made her debut as a royal bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding on May 20, 2017, in Englefield, Engand. Her mother, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, spoke to her after the service, where Charlotte was one of the bridesmaids.
12 / 41
Princess Charlotte wore flowers in her hair and an ivory silk dress with a frilly collar and a huge pink-nude bow in the back for her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding. She carried a basket as she stopped with her mother in front of St Mark's Church in Englefield, England.
13 / 41
Princess Charlotte poses with her mother in the door to St Mark's Church in Englefield , ngland.
14 / 41
Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince George, a pageboy at Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding, pose with their mother after the ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England. Their bridesmaid and pageboy outfits were made by Spanish brand Pepa & Co.
15 / 41
Pippa Middleton and her new husband, James Matthew, her sister, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, and their retinue of pageboys and bridesmaids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, pose at St Mark's Church in Englefield, on May 20, 2017.
16 / 41
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in new picture taken by her mother, Duchess Kate, at their Norfolk country retreat to mark her 2nd birthday on May 2, 2017.
17 / 41
Princess Charlotte pauses at door of St. Mary's Church in Englefield, where she accompanied her parents and brother Prince George to Christmas Day services, nearby to the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England.
18 / 41
Princess Charlotte smiles as she and her family prepare to leave Victoria Harbour in to board a sea-plane on the final day of their royal tour of western Canada, on Oct.1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.
19 / 41
Charlotte looks ready to party on Sept. 29, 2016 at a children's party for military families in Victoria during the Cambridge royal tour of western Canada.
20 / 41
Charlotte delighted in the balloons at the children's party she and Prince George and her parents attended in Victoria on Sept. 29, 2016 during the family's royal tour of western Canada.
21 / 41
In her mother's arms, Charlotte looked a little nonplussed at all the fuss when she arrived with her family in Victoria to start the Cambridge royal tour of western Canada on Sept. 24, 2016.
22 / 41
Princess Charlotte made her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the special Trooping the Colour of 2016, honoring her great-grandmother's 90th birthday, on June 11, 2016.
23 / 41
Charlotte, at just over 1 year old, already has the royal wave down right.
24 / 41
Duchess Kate leans in to listen to Prince George while holding Princess Charlotte on the palace balcony.
25 / 41
Happy birthday, Charlotte. Duchess Kate took pictures of her daughter to mark her 1st birthday, May 2, 2016. The pictures were taken at the Cambridge country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
26 / 41
Princess Charlotte pushes her toy blocks across the lawn as her mother takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
27 / 41
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up on a chair.
28 / 41
Princess Charlotte is already full of personality.
29 / 41
Duchess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William pose for pictures as they enjoy a short private break skiing in the French Alps in March of 2016.
30 / 41
What happened to your shoe, Charlotte? For the Cambridge Christmas 2015 card, Kensington Palace released this picture Dec. 18, showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (with shoe fallen off) in late October at Kensington Palace in London.
31 / 41
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge strikes a pose at her home Anmer Hall in Sandringham, in picture taken by her mum, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, and released on Nov. 29, 2015, a little over six months after her birth.
32 / 41
Charlotte's obvious delight with her stuffed Fuddlewuddle puppy delighted the world. Like brother Prince George, she's already a style setter in her baby pink cashmere cardigan, pink tights and floral dress with a white frilly collar.
33 / 41
Pictures of Charlotte are few and far between, so even her newborn pictures are prized, even though newsborns mostly look alike, especially if they're covered in blankets and baby caps. These, by the way, were hand made in Spain and were a gift from the Cambridge nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015 at St Mary's Hospital in London, and left with her parents only hours later.
34 / 41
The newborn baby princess, was snoozing in a car seat when she was carried out of the hospital by her father on the day of her birth.
35 / 41
Prince William is an old hand now at toting babies, having learned the ropes with Prince George two years before. Charlotte's name was announced two days after her birth, on May 4. She's the fourth-in-line to the British throne.
36 / 41
The next time we got to see Charlotte was especially touching, in a double portrait with Prince George snapped by Kate at Anmer Hall in mid May a few weeks after her birth, and released on June 6, June 2015.
37 / 41
George looks delighted to show off his little sister in these pictures.
38 / 41
The next sighting of Charlotte was at her christening at the Sandringham church, on July 5, wearing the royal christening gown as George and scores of royal babies have done since the mid-19th century. Charlotte was mostly hidden in her fancy baby carriage but Kate took her out to carry her into the church for the ceremony.
39 / 41
Some photographers got close enough to snap Charlotte in her pram as she left the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the royal Sandringham estate.
40 / 41
Charlotte was mostly awake and happy as she was pushed in her pram from Sandringham House to the church for her christening, as well-wishers lined the path and photographers snapped away.
41 / 41
Everyone wants to see Princess Charlotte, especially Prince George.

The Cambridge children are not often on display in public but it was a second glimpse of them after Monday's christening ceremony for baby brother Prince Louis, who was born April 23, in the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace in London.  

More:  Duchess Meghan stuns in custom olive Ralph Lauren dress at baptism

Royal baby pictures: Watch Prince Louis grow
01 / 06
Another Cambridge cutie to coo over! Prince Louis of Cambridge, third child of Prince William and Duchess Kate, arrived April 23, 2018, at the same London hospital where his father and older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born, at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington. Prince Louis Arthur Charles (names of some of his ancestors, including grandfather Prince Charles) is fifth in line to the British throne.
02 / 06
Duchess Kate of Cambridge, a keen photographer who has snapped all of her children shortly after their births, took this picture of Princess Charlotte kissing Prince Louis at Kensington Palace on April 27, 2018, four days after his birth. The picture was released on May 5 to to mark the baby's arrival and also Charlotte's 3rd birthday, on May 2.
03 / 06
Prince Louis of Cambridge is wide awake for his closeup, and not crying. So far, the few pictures of him show he's not been fussy when the camera is on him. Mum Duchess Kate took this snap of him at Kensington Palace on April 26, 2018, three days after his birth.
04 / 06
Duchess Kate of Cambridge holds her newborn baby son as she and Prince William leave St Mary's Hospital in London the day of his birth on April 23, 2018.
05 / 06
Like his brother and sister before him, Prince Louis left St. Mary's Hospital in London after his April 23, 2018, birth in a lacy cream-colored shawl.
06 / 06
Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge look happy as they left St. Mary's Hospital in London holding their newborn baby son, Prince Louis, about six hours after he was born on April 23, 2018.

   

