Prince George of Cambridge, a future king currently living as a carefree tot in a royal palace, turns 5 years old on Sunday, giving British royal fans a chance to remember with fondness the day this much-wanted heir came into the world. And to celebrate the occasion, George's parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, released his official birthday portrait Saturday. The picture was taken in the garden at Clarence House on July 9, following the christening of his baby brother, Prince Louis.

Prince Louis has been getting most of the attention lately, what with his christening and the usual round of celebrations surrounding that.

But George is the star of the royal show this week, as third in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William, and his grandfather, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales. He's not the oldest of Queen Elizabeth II's seven great-grandchildren, but he's the one most likely to be a king, some day in the far future.

In this photo taken on Monday, July 9, 2018, Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge have released a photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday, July 22. (Matt Porteous via AP) ORG XMIT: LLT503

Plus, he's undeniably cute and sometimes adorably naughty, as his public appearances attest to.

There are so many examples of cute pictures to pick from but here are some favorites:

Chattering George:

At the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 9, Prince George and his cousin Savannah Phillips watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony, but George's chattering prompted amusing efforts by Savannah to get him to pipe down. Prince William, for one, occasionally looked exasperated at their antics.

Prince George and his cousin Savannah Phillips goof off on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 9, 2018,

Runaround George:

Like any 5-year-old, George is very active. George and sister Princess Charlotte and a clutch of other kids watched over by mum Duchess Kate wore themselves out running around and playing on the grass at one of his father's charity polo matches on June 10, in Gloucester.

Attending one of his father's charity polo matches on June 10, 2018, in Gloucester, George spent the day running around.

George in charge:

It was baby sister Princess Charlotte's big day – her christening at Sandringham on July 5, 2015 – but George, strutting around the baby carriage, was the focus of all the media cameras.

Prince George was almost as big a star at Princess Charlotte's christening as his baby sister. He takes a stand outside St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on July 5, 2015.

George the media skeptic:

Like his father, Prince George has been known to direct a skeptical look at the media cameras, as he did at the Warsaw airport during an official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017.

Prince George aims a scowl towards the media at the Warsaw airport during an official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017.

George the diplomat:

George behaved with aplomb at his first official meet-and-greet, when he stayed up past bedtime to shake hands with visiting President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016.

The cuteness level threatened to overload when President Obama got to meet Prince George before he and Mrs. Obama had dinner with the little prince's parents and uncle Harry at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016. George, who got to stay up 15 minutes past his bedtime, shook hands with POTUS while dressed in a bathrobe and monogrammed slippers. It was his first royal meet-and-greet, and it won't be the last for the little future king.

George the would-be pilot:

The little prince is as enamored of flying machines as his dad, thus his delight at getting to explore a real helicopter at the Hamburg airport during an official visit to Germany in July 2017.

Prince George couldn't contain his excitement checking out a helicopter at the Hamburg airport on an official visit to Germany on July 21, 2017.

George the insouciant prince:

First day of school? Was he nervous? Didn't seem so when he was snapped with his father on steps at Kensington Palace, his feet casually crossed, a big grin on his face, as he prepared to leave for his first day of school in September 2017.

What, me worry? Prince George looked ready for anything standing with father Prince William at Kensington Palace before leaving for his first day of school on Sept. 7, 2017 in London.

George the animal lover:

Baby royals and baby critters – put them together and you can't go wrong. For his first overseas tour with his parents Down Under in April 2014, George made his debut at his first-ever public engagements, including being introduced to a cute little marsupial named George at the Prince George Bilby Exhibit, named for the little prince. He seemed pleased but the photographers were even more delighted.

Prince George meets a bilby called George at the Bilby Enclosure, named for the prince, at Sydney's Taronga Zoo on April 20. It was George's second official public engagement of his young life, during his parents' Down Under tour of Australia and New Zealand.

