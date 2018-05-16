Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their choices for bridesmaids and pageboys for their upcoming wedding — and it's a kids-only affair.
In fact, every one of the little aisle-walkers is under 10, according to a Kensington Palace statement released Wednesday.
The bridal party will feature: Princess Charlotte (3); Florence van Cutsem (3, Harry's goddaughter); Remi Litt (6, Markle's goddaughter); Rylan Litt (7, Markle's goddaughter); Ivy Mulroney (4); and Zalie Warren (2 , Harry's goddaughter)
The page boys are Prince George (4), Jasper Dyer (6, Harry's godson), Brian Mulroney (7) and John Mulroney (7).
Kensington Palace said that details about the bridesmaids’ dresses and the page boys’ uniforms will be made available on the day of the wedding — this Saturday.
British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.
Markle decided against having a maid-of-honor because she has a close-knit group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the others, Kensington Palace said in a recent press briefing. Prince Harry's best man is his brother, Prince William.