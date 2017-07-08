Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry of Wales.

Princess Diana's legacy still lives on in her two sons, Princes William and Harry.

Like Diana, who would have turned 57 on July 1, both William, 36, and Harry, 33, have philanthropic spirits, continuing the charity work their mother started but never got to finish.

“They are the embodiment of her legacy,” Katie Nicholl, royal commentator and author of William and Harry, told USA TODAY. “When you see the princes at work they are very much their mother’s sons — hands on, huge amounts of empathy and the rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life.”

They also share their mother’s good sense of humor says Penny Junor, royal commentator and author of Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son.

“Harry particularly has her mischievous sense of fun,” Junor told USA TODAY. “It was clear from the recent broadcast they made for the anniversary of her death that they are capable of speaking about their emotions too, as she did.”

Their outspoken campaign video for their Heads Together charity in April and other recent emotional interviews about Diana are examples of how they are beginning to open up with the media, showing another glimmer of their mother’s approachable, endearing style.

“There is a rawness in these interviews, an openness that Diana would have approved,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a British public relations consultant and royal commentator, told USA TODAY.

William and Harry’s relationship with the press hasn’t always been easy, however.

“There has been a lot of resentment and mistrust over the years. But I think William and Harry have learned how to work with the press interest in their lives and make the media work for them,” Nicholl explained. “They use the media when they need it — to promote their causes and campaigns.”

Although William and Harry are perhaps the most potent symbols of Diana’s influence, her legacy extends even further to her grandchildren, Fitzwilliams explains.

“Diana's influence is also to be seen in William's determination to give George and Charlotte as normal a childhood as possible” he said.

Diana, who wanted to raise her children as ordinary as possible, broke the mold by taking them to AIDS clinics, homeless shelters and restaurants like McDonald's.

“William and Kate are doing the same with George and Charlotte to a degree,” Nicholl said. “They have enrolled George in a regular school, he mixes and plays with other children and enjoys a normal life outside the Palace.”

Nicholl thinks Diana would be “hugely proud” of her boys.

“Not just because they are grounded, impressive young men,” she explained. “But because they have continued the causes she was passionate about. In doing so they’ve ensured Diana isn’t and never will be erased from royal history.”

