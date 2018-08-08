VISALIA, Calif. – A former reverend at Tulare's St. Rita's Catholic Church was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation, a recommendation from the county's probation department and a request from the Fresno diocese.

The sentencing was issued despite Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward asking for a stiffer penalty.

Ignacio Villafan, 52, pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft of personal property with the special allegation that the financial amount was more than $200,000.

Ignacio Villafan, 52, Tulare

Submitted

He entered the plea on the fifth day of his March preliminary hearing.

Villafan was removed as reverend from St. Rita's on Jan. 22, 2012, after a lengthy investigation into the church's finances. At the time the allegations came to light, the church was fundraising to build a new location in Tulare.

During the investigation, it was determined more than $300,000 was missing.

According to prosecutors, between June 1, 2005, and Jan. 21, 2012, Villafan wrote checks for his personal daily use. The checks totaled more than $195,000. In addition, Villafan gave church money to benefit family members, according to the DA's office.

The Fresno diocese said Villafan was placed on paid administrative leave and removed from all priestly duties.

He was arrested on Dec. 31, 2014.

More: Retired priest accused of stealing church wine

More: Lawsuit accuses Michigan priest of spending embezzled funds on lavish estate

In a statement, Bishop Armando Ochoa, who spoke at the sentencing hearing, said the impact of the crime Villafan was sentenced for is multifaceted.

"The breach of fiduciary responsibility of a pastor is more than just a monetary matter, it also carries with it a betrayal of a faith-based component where parishioners offer their financial support as a spiritual sacrifice intended to support the missionary activity of the church," Ochoa said. "Therefore, this criminality is twofold, legal and relational."

Ward said embezzling church funds hurt those who placed their trust in the former pastor.

Rev. Ignacio Villafan, 49, is accused of felony grand theft stemming from an investigation of suspected money mismanagement at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Tulare.

Ron Holman/Tulare Advance-Register

"Many positions held in our communities are positions of trust, and it is troubling when that trust is betrayed," Ward said. "Mr. Villafan's crime affected those who trusted him in ways we'll never know, and to this day Mr. Villafan has done little to nothing to restore that trust and faith."

Ward disagreed with Villafan's sentencing.

"To think that a person could steal such a large sum and not face incarceration undermines the justice that we in the District Attorney's Office seek every day," he said.

Ochoa said he wants Villafan to take responsibility for his actions and the aftermath.

"Once trust is broken, it is very difficult for it to be restored, yet not impossible," Ochoa said. "The first step must be acknowledgment of responsibility with an expressed commitment to make restitution that is consistently put into action."

A restitution hearing is scheduled for October.

Before working at St. Rita's, Villafan was the parochial vicar at St. Anne Church in Porterville and the administrator at St. John the Evangelist Church in Tipton and St. Mary Chruch in Cutler.

He was named pastor at St. Rita's on June 1, 2005.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com