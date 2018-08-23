Reality Winner arrives at a courthouse in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after she pleaded guilty in June to copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to an unidentified news organization. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

A former federal contractor, accused of leaking a classified government report about 2016 Russian election interference to an online news site, was sentenced Thursday to more than five years in federal prison.

The 63-month sentence meted out to Reality Winner, 26, of Augusta, Georgia, is the longest ever for unauthorized disclosure to the media, prosecutors said in a court filing earlier this month. The law allowed for a maximum of 10 years in prison.

“I sincerely apologize and take full responsibility for my actions,” Winner said in court, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

District Judge J. Randal Hall's sentence fell in line with a recommendation that the prosecution and Winner's defense had agreed upon previously.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, was in Augusta for the sentencing hearing. She told the Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller-Times she is grateful that Hall accepted the plea agreement but still disagrees with the espionage charge.

"I don't feel like what she did should be under that category of espionage," she said. "I also, I don't agree with her being used as the example."

Winner, who was arrested June 5, 2017, entered her guilty plea this June in a federal court in Augusta. On Thursday, the former government contractor became the first person sentenced for espionage since President Trump took office.

She previously had pleaded not guilty to providing a five-page National Security Agency report about Russian election meddling to The Intercept, a nonprofit investigative journalism website.

The report was issued in May 2017, days before Special Counsel Robert Muller began his probe on the same topic. She was arrested the same day The Intercept's story was published.

“Winner’s purposeful violation put our nation’s security at risk,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said to reporters after Thursday's sentencing, The New York Times reported.



The condemnation of Winner has been harsh. Some have called her a traitor for the leak while others praised her as a patriot whose actions helped shed light on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Defense lawyer Joe Whitley filed a statement last week in federal court, saying his client's conduct was serious but didn't amount to spying or treason.

"She has acknowledged leaking a single document that contained national defense information, a single time, to a single news outlet," he wrote.

"This was not a Wikileaks-like 'dump' of massive amounts of sensitive data, nor was it a disclosure of military secrets to a foreign intelligence service," Whitley wrote. "It was, as Reality has admitted, a naive attempt to 'change things,' in which she abused her security clearance and ran afoul of federal law — an act which she acknowledges was criminally wrong.”

Winner is a U.S. Air Force veteran and is fluent in several Middle Eastern languages, which she mastered while in the military. She also has received an Air Force Commendation Medal.

"From the defendant’s many years with a security clearance — and as she acknowledged on numerous occasions during security briefings — she understood the harm that the unauthorized disclosure of classified information can cause to our national security," prosecutors responded in their own court papers.

Officials at The Intercept said in a statement Thursday that the information in their story on the report "played a crucial role in alerting local election officials who had been in the dark about the (Russian) cyberattack."

"The vulnerability of the American electoral system is a national topic of immense gravity, but it took Winner’s act of bravery to bring key details of an attempt to compromise the democratic process in 2016 to public attention," The Intercept's statement continues. "Reality Winner’s courage and sacrifice for the good of her country should be honored, not punished."

Edward Snowden, who leaked confidential documents on National Security Agency worldwide surveillance activities to The Guardian and The Washington Post, fled the United States in May 2013. Some consider him a whistleblower, but he continues to face charges of theft and violating the federal Espionage Act.

Chelsea Manning, found guilty in July 2013 of 20 counts of transmitting state secrets to Wikileaks in violation of the Espionage Act, served nearly seven years in Army prisons before President Obama commuted her sentence to time served plus four months. She was released May 17, 2017, from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Winner's lawyer asked the court to recommend to the Federal Bureau of Prisons that his client be placed at a medical security facility near Fort Worth, Texas. The location would allow her to see family regularly and receive medical care.

Winner suffers from depression and anxiety and has been diagnosed with an eating disorder, Whitley wrote.

It also would allow Winner to assist other inmates with illnesses "in an effort to further her humanitarian objectives," the defense document states.

Winner's mother said the judge agreed to make this recommendation to the bureau.

"Even though it's like seven hours away from home, it would still mean that she's back home in Texas," Winner-Davis said. "And that's where she wants to be."

Winner-Davis said her daughter is a good person who didn't mean to cause harm to the U.S. government.

"She doesn't hate her country, as that has been portrayed," Winner-Davis said. "I just hope that they look at the entire case and see her for what she is, look at her whole life."

The federal prison system offers no parole for recent crimes, but a prisoner can earn up to 54 days a year off for good behavior, according to the Nolo Network, a legal library website.

As for Winner, "she just talks about coming home to South Texas" after completing her prison term, her mom said.

"She talks about just getting a job where she can help other people," Winner-Davis said. "She talks about being able to run and do yoga and be in the sunshine."

