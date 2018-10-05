Redmond O'Neal, the son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, was arrested Tuesday around 3 a.m. in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbing a convenience store, People and LA's KABC are reporting.

Los Angeles police told Us Weekly and People that O'Neal entered the convenience store and threatened the clerk with a knife, demanding money from the register. The clerk gave O'Neal money from the register and O'Neal fled the store on foot, with police finding the cash and knife on him when he was arrested.

O'Neal, 33, was arrested in 2011 for possession of heroin and possession of a gun by a felon, following a previous DUI and drugs charge in 2008. In 2015, O'Neal was sentenced to three years in prison for violating his parole, but he was released before the end of his sentence.

Redmond has struggled with substance abuse over the years, with his half-sister Tatum O'Neal telling People in 2015 that "he's got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart."

“I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction," she said. "Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

USA TODAY has contacted the LAPD for comment.

