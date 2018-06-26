WASHINGTON – Minnesota Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison, one of only two Muslims in Congress, slammed the Supreme Court's decision Tuesday upholding President Trump's immigration travel ban as one that "undermines the core value of religious tolerance on which America was founded."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries.

Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, the third most powerful GOP member of the House, called the ruling "a huge victory for President Trump’s plan to secure the border and strengthen our national security by keeping terrorists out of America."

By a 5-4 margin, the nation’s highest court upheld President Trump's immigration travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries, reversing a series of lower court decisions that had struck down the ban as Illegal or unconstitutional.

Trump initiated the ban a week after assuming office last year, a move immediately challenged by several states as well as immigration rights groups. The president had vowed to ban Muslims during the 2016 presidential campaign and continued his attacks via Twitter after his election. But the high court said those statements did not constitute evidence of religious discrimination.

The ruling stoked more polarization on Capitol Hill – and much of America – where partisan tensions run deep.

Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the court for upholding a "backward and un-American policy." Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the majority of justices "sided with fear, racism and xenophobia and against the American ideals of religious freedom and tolerance."

But Republicans say the decision settles an important argument.

"President Trump clearly has the authority under the law and the Constitution to limit immigration when it is in our nation’s national security interest to do so," said Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

President Trump celebrated the ruling in what is likely to be a central issue in November's mid-term elections that will decide control of Congress.

Here is the written statement released by the White House:

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution. The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States. In this era of worldwide terrorism and extremist movements bent on harming innocent civilians, we must properly vet those coming into our country. This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country. As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens. Our country will always be safe, secure, and protected on my watch."

