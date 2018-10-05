Despite spending an hour together in the Oval Office last year, Rep. Elijah Cummings said Thursday he got "radio silence" from President Trump on a proposal they discussed to lower prescription drug prices.

The comment from the Maryland Democrat was part of Democrats' prebuttal to a speech Trump will give on the issue Friday.

Cummings and Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., met with Trump in March 2017 to give him a copy of their proposal, which would allow the U.S. to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare, the biggest purchaser of prescription drugs.

"You know what we got in return? Radio silence. Nothing," Cummings said, adding Trump never responded to three additional letters over the past year. "He ignored us. And since then, our bill has been collecting dust."

Democrats were initially optimistic about working with Trump on the issue. He has decried the influence of pharmaceutical industry lobbying in Congress, warning last year that the drug industry is “getting away with murder.”

However, Democrats were skeptical during a Thursday news conference, pointing to Trump's choice of former pharmaceutical industry executive Alex Azar to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. They also released a report that describes how prices have risen during his presidency.

"I am hopeful, but I am not optimistic," Cummings said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., highlighted the power of the drug lobby and recent reports that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen collected payments from a subsidiary of Swiss-based drug-maker Novartis, among other firms.

"There are almost three (drug) lobbyists for every member," Sanders said.

He challenged Trump to tell GOP congressional leaders to schedule a vote on the Medicare price negotiating bill and another measure to allow the importation of drugs from Canada and other countries.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said lowering drug prices is a "central pillar" of Democrats' agenda. One proposal would establish a "price gouging enforcer" to go after the most egregious companies and actors raising the price of drugs for no reason.

"If we were in the majority, which hopefully we will be, these policies would be one of our top priorities," he said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com