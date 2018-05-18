In this image taken from video emergency personnel and law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at a Texas high school Friday, multiple media outlets reported.

Citing unnamed federal and local law enforcement sources, CNN, KHOU and the Houston Chronicle reported multiple fatalities after a gunman, who was later arrested, opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that one person was in custody and a second person was detained. An injured officer is also being treated, Gonzalez said.

Three people from the scene at Santa Fe High School have been admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to spokesman Christopher Smith Gonzalez.

Two of the patients are adults and one is a minor. One of the adults is in surgery and the other is being evaluated in the emergency room, Gonzalez said. The minor was also admitted.

Gonzalez could not share details on the extent of the injuries sustained by the patients arriving at UTMB or whether the adults were teachers or staff at the school.

The hospital is not anticipating receiving additional patients from the scene.

Santa Fe High School Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told ABC13 she couldn't comment on the number of students injured but said she "hoped the worst was over."

"There have been confirmed injuries," the Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement. "Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Witnesses fleeing the scene described a shooter opening fire inside a classroom about 8 a.m., as students ran from the school, jumping over fences and fleeing to a nearby carwash, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students being herded out of the rear of the school and a sheet believed to be covering a body on the lawn outside. Yellow buses stood at the ready to shuttle students away.

Tyler Turner, a student at the school, told KTRK-TV a few of his friends saw the gunman with what appeared to be a shotgun inside the school and pulled the fire alarm, prompting students out of their classrooms.

Megan Hunter came out of her classroom and followed the rush of students fleeing the school. "I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," she told the news station. "I don’t even know what to think."

President Trump tweeted that early reports from the school "not looking good."

Students described bloodied students fleeing the school and several stretchers of injured students ferried to ambulances. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m.

Santa Fe Police Department were on the scene, along with Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, Harris County sheriff and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Several ambulances were also there.

Santa Fe High School on lockdown after a situation with an active shooter on campus. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

