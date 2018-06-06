WASHINGTON — Authorities say a man wanted on an arrest warrant from a Maryland county was taken into custody when he reported for work at the White House, where he was employed as a private contractor.

News outlets report 29-year-old Martese Edwards was taken into custody at a checkpoint Tuesday. Prince George’s County police say a man with the same name was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

A Secret Service statement says a member of its uniformed division ran the man’s name through a criminal database when he arrived at the White House. The Secret Service didn’t provide the man’s precise job or where he worked at the White House.

Edwards was charged in the district with being a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

