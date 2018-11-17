Rick Steves' European favorites Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe. European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching. Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace. France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism. Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley. The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront. Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences. Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon. London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping. Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city. Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side. The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations. Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent. The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza. Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express. The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church. Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do. Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain. A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal. If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva. Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord. Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica. After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities. Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals. The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick. Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps. The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris. The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg. Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime. Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture. There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps. Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle. Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience. The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market. Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play. Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green. Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation. Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.

I used to travel with absolutely no hotel reservations. Europe 30 years ago was relatively ramshackle, things were cheaper, and because fewer people could afford to travel for fun, I faced much less competition for budget rooms. I could make decisions on the go, show up in a new town, and improvise my accommodations. But the tourism boom and rise of the Internet have changed everything. Today, booking hotels in advance is a critical part of trip planning — and a fun way to tap into the local scene before you even leave home.

If flexibility isn't a concern, book your rooms as soon as your itinerary is set. To get my pick of characteristic, family-run hotels in the heart of a town, I reserve several weeks — or even months — in advance. It's especially important to reserve as early as possible for stays that fall on holidays, during big festivals, and in peak season. In popular cities — such as London, Paris, Madrid and Venice — it's smart to book far in advance year-round.

While a trusted guidebook remains the best place to start your search for a great place to stay, online tools such as booking sites and user reviews have improved some aspects of hotel hunting. Take advantage of their pluses — and be wise to their downsides.

Forbes Travel Guide: The world's most luxurious hotels for 2018 For the first time, Forbes Travel has named the world's most luxurious hotel for 2018. The Altira Macau is one of 58 hotels on the list. Aria Sky Suites in Las Vegas is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list. Baccarat Hotels and Residences in New York is one of 58 of the world's luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Banyan Tree Ungasan Bali is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list. This is the presidential suite. Belmond Hotel Cipriani s one of 58 of the world's luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Boston Harbor Hotel is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list. Crown Towers Manila is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Encore Tower Suites at Encore Resort Las Vegas is one of 58 of the world's luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou in China is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. This is the Grace Kelly Suite. Hotel De Rome, A Rocco Forte Hotel is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Hotel 41 in London is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Hotel De Russie, A Rocco Forte Hotel in Rome is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. La Reserve Paris is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Las Ventanas Al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Magee Homestead in Saratoga, Wymong, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Mandarin Oriental Milan is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Mandarin Oriental Munich is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Mandarin Oriental New York is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Mandarin Oriental Singapore is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Nuwa Macau is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Park Hyatt New York is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Royal Mansour Marrakech is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virgnia, is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Skylofts at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Sky Tower Solaire Resort Casino in Manila is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Lanesborough London is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Mulia Nusa Dua Bali is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Peninsula Beijing is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Point Resort in Adirondacks, New York, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain in Arizona is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The RItz-Carlton Macau is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Umstead Hotel and Spa in North Carolina is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Twin Farms in Vermont is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Wequassett Resort Golf Club in Cape Cod is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Williamsburg Inn is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide. Wynn Macau is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.

Booking sites

Hotel booking websites, such as Booking.com and Hotels.com, offer one-stop shopping for hotels. While convenient for travelers, they present a real problem for small, independent, family-run hotels. Without a presence on these sites, these hotels become almost invisible. But to be listed, a hotel must pay a sizable commission ... and promise that its own website won't undercut the price on the booking-service site.

Here's the work-around: Use the big sites to research what's out there, then book direct with the hotel by email or phone, in which case owners are free to give you whatever price they like. I usually ask for a room without the commission mark-up (or for a free breakfast or a free upgrade). Hoteliers are more likely to accommodate any special needs or requests if you're in touch with them directly. If you do book online, be sure to use the hotel's website. The price will likely be the same as via a booking site, but your money goes to the hotel, not to agency commissions.

As a savvy consumer, remember: When you book with an online booking service, you're adding a middleman who takes roughly 20 percent. To support small, family-run hotels whose world is more difficult than ever, book direct. I prefer that my hardworking hosts pocket the full value of my stay.

Do your research on the big aggregator sites, but then book directly with a family-run hotel for a glimpse into the local culture.

User reviews

User-generated review sites and apps such as Yelp and TripAdvisor can give you a range of opinions about everything from hotels and restaurants to sights and nightlife. If you scan reviews of a hotel and see several complaints about noise or a rotten location, you've gained insight that can help in your decision-making.

With any crowdsourcing platform, take the reviews with a grain of salt — and watch out for fake reviews. Keep in mind that a user-generated review is based on the limited experience of one person, who stayed at just one hotel in a given city and ate at a few restaurants there. Though these evaluations aren't always the most well-informed or objective, they can still be helpful to gauge the amenities, service and quirks of a place. If something is well reviewed in a reliable guidebook — and it also gets good online reviews — it's likely a winner.

User-generated reviews can help you find an authentic, welcoming place in the heart of town — such as this hotel rooftop in Tangier — if you know how to sift through a wide variety of opinions.

Short-term rental sites

Rental juggernaut Airbnb (along with other short-term rental sites) allows travelers to rent rooms and apartments directly from locals, often providing more value than a cookie-cutter hotel. Airbnb fans appreciate feeling part of a real neighborhood and getting into a daily routine as "temporary Europeans." Depending on the host, staying in an Airbnb can provide an opportunity to get to know a local person, while keeping the money spent on your accommodations in the community.

But critics view Airbnb as a threat to "traditional Europe," saying it creates unfair, unqualified competition for established guesthouse owners. In some places, the lucrative Airbnb market has forced traditional guesthouses out of business and is driving property values out of range for locals. Some cities have cracked down on the trend — many now require owners to occupy rental properties part of the year, and often stage disruptive "inspections" that inconvenience guests.

As a lover of Europe, I share the worry of those who see residents nudged aside by tourists. But as an advocate for travelers, I appreciate the value and cultural intimacy Airbnb provides.

With the right online resources, booking ahead is an easy and reliable way to ensure your trip is organized and takes full advantage of Europe's warm hospitality. You'll enjoy the peace of mind of a well-curated itinerary, and when you touch down in Europe, you'll have more time to experience its spontaneous charms.

These are Airbnb's most ‘wishlisted’ homes Airbnb users can add properties to their "wishlist." This romantic cabana in Armenia, Colombia, is one of the top wishlisted properties on Airbnb. This hut in the Colombian town of Armenia is ocated in the coffee region of the Andean mountains in South America. This stone villa in Crete is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb. This stone villa in Crete is actually a cave made of natural rock. Hideout Bali is an eco bamboo home in Selat. It is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb. Hideout is an eco stay for adventurous travelers hidden in the mountains of Gunung Agung volcano in Bali. This tropical tree house is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb, It is located in Fern Forest in Hawaii. This tree house is 10 miles away from Volcano National Park. This waterfront home in Kotor, Montenegro, is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb. This home in Montenegro is located in Perast, a historic town in the Bay of Kotor with two small islands. The cozy palace in Marrakesh is among the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb. The cozy palace in Marrakesh is among the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb. Hector Cave House in Santorini is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb. Hector Cave House in Santorini is carved into the caldera cliff. For more than 250 years, it was used as a wine cellar I Sette Coni-Trullo Edera is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. It is located in Ostuni in Puglia, Italy. I Sette Coni-Trullo Edera is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. It is located in Ostuni in Puglia, Italy. It is in the town of Cisternino, which is reachable from the nearby airports of Bari and Brindisi. This bamboo eco cottage is located in rice fields in Ubud in Bali. This is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. This bamboo eco cottage is located in rice fields in Ubud in Bali. This is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. The Off-grid itHouse brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the tactics of green design in the California high desert. It is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. It is located in Pioneertown. The Off-grid itHouse brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the tactics of green design in the California high desert. It is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. It is located in Pioneertown.

