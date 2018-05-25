Actress Rose McGowan poses for photographers before the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show in Paris, Saturday, March 3, 2018.
As Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, stars (including some of his accusers) are speaking out.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, surrendered to the New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney's office Friday morning. 

Asia Argento, one of Weinstein's accusers, tweeted a video of his walk into the police station, writing, "What took you so long Harvey?"

In another tweet, she expressed the glimmer of hope this arrest gives her. 

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice," she wrote.

Rose McGowan, another one of Weinstein's accusers, spoke to ABC News Friday.

She said she wanted to see Weinstein behind bars because ”we were sentenced to a prison, we were sentenced to years of it before anybody believed us ... We had our lives stolen, we had our careers stolen."

She continued, "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him... I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on."

When asked if she would attend Weinstein's trial, McGowan explained that his face has "terrorized" her for years, but that she is in talks with another alleged survivor, whom she may accompany to court. 

During an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly, McGowan said seeing Weinstein in handcuffs was both "surreal" and "real."

"To see him in cuffs on the way out, whether he smiled or not, that’s a very good feeling," she said.

What would she say to Weinstein if he was listening? A simple "we got you," she told Kelly.

McGowan added that she just wants to be free of him now.

"Predators eat people, and he ate a lot of my life and I want my life back," she said.

New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-authored the newspaper's original bombshell report on Weinstein, said this day marked a shift in how the "law of the land" reacts to sexual assault allegations, during an interview with CBS News Friday.

"Harvey Weinstein always had his own private system of justice. He would hire private investigators, he would hire fancy lawyers to settle allegations," she said. "This is the first time he's facing the same justice system as the rest of us."

The Women's March also reacted to the news, calling it "an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein."

"We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever," the statement read. "Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society."

The statement continued, "We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence.”

