Scenes from Route 66 in Illinois
01 / 25
Located in the Village of Dwight, Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station represents a domestic style of architecture that is distinct to Route 66. The homey, charming design was inviting to travelers and reflected the budding early 20th-century suburban landscape of America.
02 / 25
Towering at an impressive 167 feet, this whimsical water tower is a perfect example of roadside Americana. Thanks to efforts from the Catsup Bottle Preservation Group, it was saved from demolition in 1995.
03 / 25
Lexington local Norm Hiser makes a stop at the historic Cities Service Gas Station.
04 / 25
During the late 1930s, two women overhead original owner Irv Kolarik discussing selling more food. They offered to teach him how to fry chicken if he bought chickens from their farm. In 1946, the Chicken Basket, as it’s known today, was built to meet growing numbers from the busy highway.
05 / 25
Doc’s Soda Fountain, originally opened as Deck’s Drug Store in 1884, serves a dose of nostalgia along with its old-fashioned sodas and lunch. Bill Deck stands in front of the Pharmacy Museum, a section of the store with items dating back to the late 1800s.
06 / 25
In late August 1853, the town of Lincoln was officially named. It is the only town to name itself after the 16th president before Abe began his time in the White House.
07 / 25
The beautiful, historic architecture of downtown Lincoln demonstrates mixed visuals of operating and abandoned storefronts.
08 / 25
Accompanying the Launching Pad Drive-In, this fiberglass statue stands 30 feet tall. This “muffler man” represents an era of space exploration and retro fascination, and it is one of many found throughout America in the 1960s.
09 / 25
Memories of the Mother Road come in surplus at this vintage gas station. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch is the perfect spot to search for Route 66 collectibles and memorabilia, or to make some new furry friends.
10 / 25
Springfield is home to the final resting place of Abraham Lincoln, his wife Mary, and three of their four sons: Thomas, William and Edward. The monument was built by Neoclassical sculptor Larkin Goldsmith Mead, Jr.
11 / 25
For more than 40 years, the Vic Suhling Gas for Less sign was in the dark. But in 2013, its neon glow was fully restored. The sign is adjacent to the Litchfield Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center.
12 / 25
Route 66 connects people from all across the globe. Travelers Natalie Rayner and William Barnett play the ukulele inside their RV as they venture across the Main Street of America.
13 / 25
This now-vacant gem, purchased in 1947 by Adam and Anne Galas, was once a 24/7 restaurant for truckers and tourists traveling the route. The magnificent neon sign was added in the 1960s to grab the attention of travelers.
14 / 25
A functional prison for almost 150 years, the Old Joliet Prison is an iconic site along Route 66. It is also an icon of pop culture, featured in the 1980 motion picture "The Blues Brothers."
15 / 25
Amidst the cornfields of Auburn, one can find this breathtaking 1.4-mile-long fragment of hand-laid brick. This original segment of Route 66 was finished in 1931.
16 / 25
First opened in 1934, the Palms Grill Cafe offers a slice of early Americana culture –– along with slices of their made-from-scratch coconut cream pie, pecan pie and many more desserts.
17 / 25
Standing at a whopping 19 feet, Paul Bunyan is another one of Route 66’s legendary Muffler Man Statues.
18 / 25
Although largely known for its kitschy and oversized statues, the Pink Elephant Antique Mall is also home to a retro-themed, '50s-style diner.
19 / 25
This iconic attraction is the perfect spot for photo-ops or a colorful Instagram post. It is also an excellent stop to satisfy your sweet tooth at an ice cream shop shaped like an ice cream cone.
20 / 25
Hues of blue and pink cover the interior of the Twistee Treat Diner.
21 / 25
The Railsplitter Covered Wagon is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest covered wagon in the world. A statue of President Lincoln reading a law book sits in the 24-foot-tall wagon.
22 / 25
The epic journey of Route 66 begins at this sign in Chicago.
23 / 25
Litchfield is home to the last originally operating drive-in on Route 66 in Illinois. It opened in the spring of 1950 and has been open for business seasonally ever since.
24 / 25
Over 90 years ago, Henry Soulsby had an injury that forced him to leave the mining industry. As a result, he opened the Souslby Service Station in 1926.
25 / 25
Thanks to a grant from the National Park Service Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program and local fundraising efforts, this iconic 1950 neon sign was restored to full power.

Affectionately called "The Mother Road," Route 66 is known for quirky roadside attractions and unique mom-and-pop motels, constructed between the late 1920s and late 1950s and often clad in neon. Stretching more than 2,000 miles from Lake Michigan to the Santa Monica Pier and passing through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, Route 66 reflects the 20th century evolution of transportation and tourism in the United States. 

In its early years, the highway facilitated large-scale settlement of the West, saw the desperate migration of Dust Bowl refugees and World War II troop movements, and played a major role in the advent of car culture and automobile tourism. In the postwar era, Route 66 symbolized unprecedented freedom and mobility for every citizen who could afford to own and operate a car.

This summer, a team from the National Trust for Historic Preservation will be driving the length of Route 66, spotlighting the people and places that keep this American treasure alive. They'll be sharing state-by-state highlights with USA TODAY Travel. See the slideshow above for scenes from the first leg through Illinois.  

Hackberry General Store fuels nostalgia for Route 66
01 / 38
Despite a look suggesting utter abandonment, the Hackberry General Store is a popular stop on Route 66 in northern Arizona.
02 / 38
Owner Amy Franklin has left Hackberry General Store largely untouched since taking over in January 2016.
03 / 38
Rusted vehicles lend to the abandoned look of the Hackberry Geneal Store.
04 / 38
A rare working pay phone, for when you really need to call someone while at Hackberry General Store, several miles outside cell range.
05 / 38
The desert surrounding Hackberry General Store contains scattered outbuildings, rusted vehicles and other accouterments of the Arizona desert.
06 / 38
Bleached skulls and faded paint adorn one of the structures behind the Hackberry General Store.
07 / 38
Gas pumps outside Hackberry General Store stopped pumping fuel more than 20 years ago, but every now and then a car still pulls up, the driver patiently waiting for an attendant.
08 / 38
The once-busy garage of the Hackberry General Store looks as it did in the 1940s, though a bit worse for wear.
09 / 38
Sergio Goder, 33, of Barcelona, Spain browses through the vintage license plates for sale at Hackberry General Store.
10 / 38
Andra Goder, 28, of Barcelona, Spain checks out greeting cards at Hackberry General Store.
11 / 38
Sergio Goder checks out the art but ignores the coffee and pastries for sale at Hackberry General Store.
12 / 38
Canine ambassadors have long been a staple at Hackberry General Store. Brother and sister Sergio and Andra Goder greet the next in line, a pair of Australian shepherd mix pups.
13 / 38
Frankie Lambert works behind the Hackberry General Store counter five days a week. At one time she was commuting 45 minutes from Kingman, but now lives in an apartment behind the store.
14 / 38
Some of the patches left behind by visitors to Hackberry General Store. Many patches were left by European visitors.
15 / 38
Many of the items on display at the Hackberry General Store were among those collected by previous store owner John Pritchard.
16 / 38
Andra and Sergio Goder of Spain have their purchase of a license plate rung up by Hackberry General Store clerk Frankie Lambert. Credit card transactions take slightly longer as they must be sent over a landline rather than via the internet.
17 / 38
Not everything is for sale inside the Hackberry General Store.
18 / 38
Apollo and Astro are the latest canine ambassadors to Hackberry General Store. Various strays have filled the role over the years.
19 / 38
Another visitor to the Hackberry General Store resumes the journey along Rute 66.
20 / 38
Hackberry General Store clerk Frankie Lambert offers carrots to resident mules Ruby and Lisa Marie. In summer, customers often volunteer for the task.
21 / 38
Hubcaps are displayed on a storage room behind the Hackberry General Store.
22 / 38
Vintage signs, many showing signs of wear, tear and bullets, are found throughout the property.
23 / 38
All sorts of automotive-related gear has found its way to the Hackberry General Store.
24 / 38
A pet cemetery to the west of Hackberry General Store tells the story of pets that once greeted customers.
25 / 38
Max, a golden retriever, limped into sight one Christmas Eve and became as much a part of Hackberry General Store as the red Corvette parked outside.
26 / 38
Vintage signs and a gas pump set a Route 66 mood in the garage behind the Hackberry General Store.
27 / 38
Despite outward appearances, the Hackberry General Store does a thriving business.
28 / 38
A re-creation of a 1950s diner greets visitors inside the Hackberry General Store.
29 / 38
Vintage furniture and a jukebox lend a 1950s look to the faux diner inside the Hackberry General Store.
30 / 38
Each afternoon, Hackberry residents pick up their mail and briefly socialize at the security boxes outside the Hackberry General Store.
31 / 38
Historic Route 66 brings thousands of visitors each year to the doorstep of Hackberry General Store.
32 / 38
A blustery day at Hackberry General Store.
33 / 38
The Hackberry General Store on historic Route 66.
34 / 38
Ron Harwood of Toronto takes a photo of his rented Chevy parked in front of the Hackberry General Store's "Corvette Parking Only" sign.
35 / 38
Safe to say this is the only Corvette-dedicated parking space along Route 66.
36 / 38
Amy Franklin worked at Hackberry General Store for a decade before buying it in 2016.
37 / 38
Like the owners before her, Amy Franklin believes Hackberry General Store has become a Route 66 institution.
38 / 38
Historic items are tucked into nooks and crannies around the Hackberry General Store.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com