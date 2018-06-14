First look: Luxury line Silversea's new Silver Muse
Scheduled to be christened on April 19, the 596-passenger Silver Muse is luxury line Silversea Cruises' first newly built ship in seven years.
Measuring 698 feet long and 89 feet wide, Silver Muse is Silversea's largest ship ever.
Silver Muse has a single large pool that serves as a focal point for its main pool deck.
Silver Muse's pool is large and long and lined with comfortable lounge chairs.
Silver Muse's pool is flanked by two hot tubs.
One deck up from the pool, on a small protuberance overlooking the pool area, is a bank of double-wide loungers.
The double-wide loungers overlooking the pool on Deck 11 are lined with comfortable cushions.
An outdoor promenade that doubles as a jogging track wraps around part of Silver Muse's top deck.
Eight laps makes a mile on the Silver Muse's outdoor jogging, which is located on Deck 11.
A small nook with more lounge chairs is located at the very back of Deck 11.
More lounge chairs are located one deck up from the pool on a narrow promenade that also forms part of the jogging track.
The whirlpool area on Deck 10 features shaded lounge chairs for two.
Another small outdoor sunning area is located at the back of the ship on Deck 10.
The outdoor lounge area on the back of Deck 10 has a single, elevated hot tub that overlooks the ship's wake.
More lounge seats for sunning can be found on Deck 10 on a teak-lined promenade that connects the main pool area to the small lounge area at the back of the ship.
The hub of Silver Muse's interior areas is Dolce Vita, a spacious lounge on Deck 5 that is the first space passengers encounter upon embarkation.
Similar to spaces on previous Silversea ships but significantly bigger, Dolce Vita is filled with leather seating clustered in small groupings.
A relatively small bar given the size of the Dolce Vita lounges sits in a corner of the space.
The Dolce Vita lounge is home to the ship's Reception desk, which is manned around the clock.
A second major gathering place for passengers on Silver Muse is the Panorama Lounge, located on Deck 9.
A peaceful retreat during the day, the Panorama Lounge morphs into a lively nightspot with live music and a bar scene in the evenings.
The Panomara Lounge is set up for performances by piano players and small bands and also doubles as a nightclub.
Just outside the Panorama Lounge, overlooking the back of the ship, is a small outdoor seating area.
The seating area on the back of Deck 9 is one of the few places where Silver Muse passenger can smoke while on board.
One deck down from the Panorama Lounge on Silver Muse is the Arts Cafe, a new concept for Silversea.
The Arts Cafe is designed a cozy retreat where passengers can order specialty coffees and teas during the day.
In keeping with its name, the Arts Cafe hosts rotating art exhibits of paintings and sculptures.
The Arts Cafe also offers a continental breakfast in the morning and light snacks throughout the day presented in a glass case next to the bar.
Fresh-baked croissants, muffins and smoothies are among the early morning offerings in the Arts Cafe.
Just across the hall from the Arts Cafe on Deck 8 is the Connoisseur's Corner, a smoking lounge that is the only interior space on Silver Muse where passengers can smoke.
Cigars are available for purchase in the Connoisseur's Corner.
Also located on Deck 8 across from the Arts Cafe is a small casino with several table games and 11 slot machines.
The casino was a last-minute addition to the design of Silver Muse, which originally was going to be built without one. It was added after feedback from travel agents and customers.
Silver Muse's main showroom, the Venetian Lounge, offers cabaret-style seating with intimate tables and chairs placed between rows of comfortable tiered banquettes.
A curvy central staircase rises through the center of Silver Muse, offering access to all eight of its passenger decks.
Silver Muse is home to eight dining options, an unusually large array for a ship its size. Shown here is Atlantide, a reservations-only European-style seafood and grill eatery.
Atlantide also is open at breakfast and lunch with an a la carte menu.
Adjacent to the Atlantide restaurant is the Atlantide Bar, which offers signature cocktails during the evening.
New for Silversea is Indochine, a restaurant that serves a fusion of Asian cuisines from India to Southeast Asia. Reservations are recommended.
An elegant, foyer-like space on Deck 4 marks the entrance to four of Silver Muse's restaurants, including Indochine and Atlantide.
La Dame by Relais & Chateaux is Silver Muse's preeminent restaurant and features French cuisine designed by Relais & Cheateaux chefs.
La Dame is the only restaurant on Silver Muse that comes with an extra charge. With just a few tables, it also requires advance reservations.
Featuring an a la carte menu, La Dame is a formal and elegant restaurant with such high-end touches as designer Relais & Chateaux dinnerware.
Also new for Silversea is Kaiseki, a Japanese eatery that serves Teppanyaki dinner service for an extra charge. At lunchtime, it turns into a sushi and sashimi outlet.
La Terrazza offers casual, buffet-style breakfast and lunch with indoor and outdoor seating. At dinnertime, it transforms into an a la carte restaurant serving Italian cuisine.
Located at the back of Silver Muse on Deck 7, La Terrazza offers outdoor seating that overlooks the ship's wake.
Refrigerated, glass-fronted wine cabinets line the entryway to La Terrazza.
Silver Muse's pool deck is home to a casual, pool-side eatery called The Grill that serves up burgers,wraps, salads and fresh fish.
Silver Muse also features a new-for-Silversea, Naples-style pizza outlet called Spaccanapoli. Located outside, one deck up from the pool, it features a traditional oven and is open for dinner as well as lunch.
Silver Muse is an all-suite ship with some of the biggest cabins at sea. Here, one of the most common types of cabins on the vessel, a Superior Veranda Suite.
Bathrooms in Superior Veranda Suites are all-marble affairs with separate showers and tubs.
Silver Muse cabins come with upscale Bulgari toiletries but passengers also can ask to have them replaced with other options.
Superior Veranda Suites on Silver Muse have walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes and a built-in cabinet with drawers.
Both U.S.- and European-style outlets are available above nightstands next to beds in Silver Muse cabins.
Silver Muse offers nearly a dozen giant suites that measure over 1,000 square feet, including two 1,130-square-foot Royal Suites that face out over the front of the ship.
Royal Suites feature a living room with a convertible sofa that can accommodate an extra passenger.
Royal Suites also have a separate dining area that can seat up to six people.
Royal Suites have a single large bedroom with a king size bed that can be converted into two twins. Customers also can book an adjacent connecting cabin to turn the Royal Suite into a two-bedroom complex measuring 1,528 square feet.
Royal Suites bedrooms have large walk-in closets with plenty of room for hanging clothes and built-in drawers.
The master bathrooms in Royal Suites are lined with marble and feature vanities with twin sinks.
Like other big suites on Silver Muse, Royal Suite master bathrooms have large jacuzzi tubs.
The master bathrooms in the Royal Suites on Silver Muse have spacious walk-in showers with rain shower heads.
Royal Suites feature 129-square-foot balconies with full loungers.
Royal Suites also have a second bathroom just off the living room.
Silver Muse also has four large Owner's Suites that measure 1,281 to 1,389 square feet.
Located at the middle of the ship, each of the Owner's Suites has a little office nook with a desk and shelving.
A nautical-themed clock in the office nook of an Owner's Suite.
Owner's Suites have large master bedrooms and also are sold with a second, connecting cabin that transforms the suite into a two-bedroom complex.
Like all the big suites on Silver Muse, the ship's Owner's Suites have large walk-in closets.
Personal safes are located in the closets of every cabin on Silver Muse.
Owner's Suites feature spacious bathrooms that are lined with marble and feature vanities with double sinks, separate baths and showers.
The Balsorano Suite, which is one of the four Owner's Suites, is personalized with photos from the founding family of Silversea.
All cabins on Silver Muse come with miniature refrigerators that are stock with complimentary beer, sodas and water.
One of the little touches on Silver Muse are laundrettes on each floor with cabins with complimentary washers and dryers. Detergent is available at no extra charge, too.
Silver Muse features an elegant spa called Zagara. It's a new spa brand created by spa operator Steiner for the debut of the ship.
Silver Muse's Zagara Spa, located on Deck 6, has nine treatment rooms.
The Zagara spa's thermal suite has five lounge chairs. A limited number of passes to the thermal suite are available for purchase at the start of each cruise.
The Zagara spa also has an outdoor thalassotherapy pool available to spa guests.
A small seating nook just outside the Zagara spa's thermal suite features a trio of curvy chairs.
Passengers also will find a sauna in the Silver Muse's spa.
The Zagara Spa's Beauty Salon offers nail care, hair-styling and barber services.
Located next to the spa on Deck 6 is Silver Muse's fitness center, which features TechnoGym machines and free weights.
The fitness center on Silver Muse also has a open room used for classes in yoga, pilates and more.
Treadmills and elliptical machines in Silver Muse's fitness center face out to the sea.
Silver Muse has a small boutique area selling designer jewelry, watches and handbags.
The boutique area on Silver Muse also has a shop selling Silversea-branded merchandise.
Cakes are among the afternoon treats on offer at the Arts Cafe on Silver Muse.
Silver Muse was built at a Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy, as can be seen on its name plate, which is located on the pool deck.
Silversea Cruises' 596-passenger Silver Muse is the line's new flagship.
Silversea Cruises

Mass-market cruise giant Royal Caribbean and luxury line Silversea Cruises soon will be on the same team.  

The parent company of Royal Caribbean on Thursday announced it had struck a deal with Silversea chairman and owner Manfredi Lefebvre D’Ovidio to acquire a two-thirds stake in the company Lefebvre's family has run for more than 20 years. 

In what amounts to the biggest cruise deal in more than a decade, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) said it would pay approximately $1 billion for the stake. Lefebvre also will receive approximately 472,000 shares of Royal Caribbean contingent upon achievement of certain performance metrics over the 2019-2020 period.

The offer values Silversea at around $2 billion. 

RELATED:  Five things to love about Royal Caribbean's giant new ship 

The deal gives Royal Caribbean an entree into both luxury cruising and expedition-style cruising — a type of cruising that involves small, often rugged ships with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places. Silversea has been building a significant business in expedition-style cruising over the past decade. 

“Silversea is a crown jewel, and the acknowledged leader in luxury and expedition cruising, two key markets that are poised for growth,” Royal Caribbean Cruises chairman and CEO Richard Fain said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Uniting our two companies presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand vacation options for guests and create revenue in strategic growth areas.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises is the parent company of the Royal Caribbean brand as well as Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. The company also is a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises, a 49% shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and a 36% shareholder in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises. None of the brands are major players in the luxury or expedition cruise market. 

“This partnership will bolster the growth of this exceptional brand founded by my father," Lefebvre said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I have always been kindred spirits with Richard, and we share a vision of offering excellence and leadership to our guests. This new partnership gives Silversea the opportunity to accelerate the growth of the most successful luxury and expedition cruising brand in the world.”

Lefebvre will remain executive chairman after the deal closes, the companies said. Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli also will stay on. 

Royal Caribbean said it expected the deal to close later in the year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

USA TODAY Cruises:  Inside Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas

First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship
At 228,081 gross register tons, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built.
Among the most notable features on the top deck of Symphony of the Seas is Perfect Storm -- a massive water slide complex.
Symphony has three large pool areas on its top deck, one of which is called the Sports Pool.
Symphony is home to one of Royal Caribbean's largest-ever kiddie aqua parks, Splashaway Bay. It offers slides, water cannons and waterfalls as well as a dump bucket.
Splashaway Bay is one of four watery fun zones on Symphony of the Seas' top deck.
A hot tub awaits passengers at the Main Pool area atop Symphony of the Seas. It's one of three distinct pool areas on the top of the vessel.
Among the notable features on Symphony of the Seas is Central Park, an tree-lined area of eateries, bars and shops that runs down the center of the ship.
A miniature golf course is located at the back of Symphony of the Seas.
Adirondack-style chairs painted blue and offer passengers a place to lounge between rounds of miniature golf.
Like sister ship Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas is home to a nine-deck-high slide called Ultimate Abyss. Passengers enter through the giant jaws of an angler fish.
Like Royal Caribbean's three other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas has two FlowRider surfing simulators. They're part of an outdoor area called The Pool and Sports Zone.
The Pool and Sports Zone at the back of Symphony of the Seas also features a basketball court.
Like other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas features a car along its Royal Promenade. But in this case, it's a sculpture created from a car. Called Beetle Sphere, it's by artist Ichwan Noor and was created using original parts from a 1953 Volkswagon Beetle.
The Royal Promenade also is home to a Next Cruise office where passengers can research and book future sailings.
As is the case on other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas' Royal Promenade is home to a British-style pub. On Symphony, it's called Copper & Kettle.
The Copper & Kettle serves up a wide range of beers and offers live music nightly.
Across from Copper & Kettle is Sorrento's, a quick-bite Italian eatery with pizza and more.
Port Merchants is one of several shops along the Royal Promenade.
Also located on the Royal Promenade, Boleros is a Latin-themed bar and lounge that serves up Latin-inspired drinks like mojitos and caipirinha.
The bar at Boleros.
Nail stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
Hair stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
Pedicure stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
Symphony's spa and fitness center, dubbed Vitality at Sea, is one of the largest ever on a cruise ship.
A cozy waiting area awaits spagoers at Symphony of the Seas' Vitality at Sea spa.
Life Fitness equipment fills the Vitality at Sea fitness center.
The Vitality at Sea fitness center also has a wide range of free weights.
Located on Deck 5 of Symphony of the Seas is Royal Promenade, an indoor, mall-like space filled with eateries, bars and shops.
The bar at the On Air Club.
Among the venues on Royal Promenade is the On Air Club.
The On Air Club features a small stage and screens that show sporting events.
The Royal Promenade on Symphony of the Seas features a massive, 18-foot-high metallic sculpture by artist Gregor Kregar. Called Paradox Void, it was created by 1,200 laser-cut mirrored stainless steel triangles and 200 sections of LED lights, and it weighs three tons.
Symphony of the Seas features a Starbucks along its Royal Promenade. Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to feature Starbucks on ships.
Royal Promenade
Royal Caribbean logo items are for sale from kiosks along the Royal Promenade.
The Shop, selling Royal Caribbean logo wear, takes the place of the Kate Spade shop that is located on Symphony of the Seas sister ship Harmony of the Seas.
Like other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas features a Rising Tide that rises between the Royal Promenade on Deck 5 and the Central Park area on Deck 8.
The Beetle Sphere sculpture is located just in front of the Promenade Cafe along the Royal Promenade.
Symphony features a Bionic Bar where a robot bartender serves the drinks, a concept that made its debut in 2014 on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.
Two robotic arms sit at the ready to mix drinks at Symphony of the Seas' Bionic Bar.
An elegant stairway on one end of the Royal Promenade leads up to the Schooner Bar on Deck 6.
Bionic bar.
The three-deck-high main dining room on Symphony of the Seas features different decor on each level.
Main dining room
A seating area on the top level of Symphony of the Seas' main dining room.
Main dining room
Guest services
A shore excursions desk on Deck 5 features interactive screens where passengers can book tours off the ship.
The Schooner Bar is a popular gathering point for passengers in the evenings.
Schooner's
The nautically-themed Schooner Bar, an icon of Royal Caribbean ships, is located on Deck 6 overlooking the Royal Promenade.
