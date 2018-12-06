Peek at what's planned: The makeover of Royal Caribbean's CocoCay
01 / 11
Royal Caribbean plans a massive makeover of CocoCay, its private island in the Bahamas, that will include the addition of a new water park, balloon ride, zip line and other attractions.
02 / 11
Vacationers arriving at the revamped CocoCay, to be renamed Perfect Day at CocoCay, will encounter an Arrivals Plaza that leads to the island's new water park, balloon ride and other attractions.
03 / 11
A key feature of the new CocoCay will be a newly built pier where even the biggest of Royal Caribbean's ships can dock. Until now, arriving cruise ships have had to anchor off shore and ferry passengers to shore on small tender boats.
04 / 11
The new Perfect Day at CocoCay will feature a 1,600-foot-long zip line that ends in a watery splash as well 13 water slides.
05 / 11
New at CocoCay will be the first and only over-water cabanas in The Bahamas. Available to passengers at an extra charge, each of the cabanas will come with an over-water hammock, water slide and private attendant.
06 / 11
New eateries and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean or Bahamas also are in the works for the new CocoCay.
07 / 11
Coco Cay's bright colors and warm weather will have you relaxed in no time at all.
08 / 11
Passengers will fun a fun-filled environment where they can snorkel around a replica of a Blackbeard ship, lounge on three beaches and walk nature trails.
09 / 11
A view of CocoCay as it looked in 2013.
10 / 11
Visit Nassau and do some snorkeling or lounging at Royal Caribbean's private Bahamas retreat, CocoCay.
11 / 11
Owner Royal Caribbean has been very creative with the space on Coco Cay, so you'd never imagine its size while you're there.
Coco Cay's bright colors and warm weather will have you relaxed in no time at all.
Royal Caribbean International

Would you pay $1,599 to use a beach cabana for a day? Royal Caribbean is betting that at least a few people will. 

The line has released a price list for its soon-to-be-revamped private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay, that shows new over-water cabanas will cost up to $1,599 in peak season.

The price for the Coco Beach Club Over-water Cabanas includes admission for up to eight people to the cabana and a surrounding exclusive beach club area that has a complimentary restaurant, clubhouse and other features.

Less expensive cabanas also will be available that don't come with beach club access. Some will be available for as little as $299 during low season.   

Royal Caribbean also revealed that a giant new water park it is building at CocoCay will cost $44 to $99 per person for a full day. A half-day package also will be available at lower pricing, and children under the age of three can enter the water park area for free. 

RELATED:  5 things to love about Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas

As previously announced, the water park will feature 13 water slides, a wave pool, an adventure pool and complimentary dining at a "snack shack." 

Other elements of the revamped CocoCay that will come with an extra charge include a new, 1,600-foot-long zip line. It'll cost $79 to $139 per ride. 

Rides on a new helium observation balloon that is planned for the island will cost $39 to $99 for adults. The cost for children ages 4 to 12 will be $24 to $64. Children under the age of three will ride for free. 

The use of beach umbrellas, kayaks and snorkel equipment at the revamped CocoCay also will carry fees. But not everything at the island will come with an extra charge. Royal Caribbean's new price list shows that a planned swimming lagoon, water play area with slides and sports courts will be complimentary. There also will be five complimentary eateries.

Royal Caribbean announced in March that it planned a massive, $200 million makeover of CocoCay, which will be renamed Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The overhaul of the 125-acre island is creating a private island with amenities never before seen in the cruise world. The water park planned for CocoCay will include the tallest slide in North America. Dubbed Daredevil's Peak, it'll be 135 feet high. The zip line will end with a splash water landing — a first for the Caribbean or Bahamas.  The helium balloon attraction will offer the highest vantage point in the Caribbean. 

Royal Caribbean says the upgrades will roll out in phases starting in November with the completion of a new pier for the island. The bulk of the overhaul will be done by spring 2019 with the final pieces completed in December 2019. 

USA TODAY Cruises:  Inside Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas 

First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship
01 / 51
At 228,081 gross register tons, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built.
02 / 51
Among the most notable features on the top deck of Symphony of the Seas is Perfect Storm -- a massive water slide complex.
03 / 51
Symphony has three large pool areas on its top deck, one of which is called the Sports Pool.
04 / 51
Symphony is home to one of Royal Caribbean's largest-ever kiddie aqua parks, Splashaway Bay. It offers slides, water cannons and waterfalls as well as a dump bucket.
05 / 51
Splashaway Bay is one of four watery fun zones on Symphony of the Seas' top deck.
06 / 51
A hot tub awaits passengers at the Main Pool area atop Symphony of the Seas. It's one of three distinct pool areas on the top of the vessel.
07 / 51
Among the notable features on Symphony of the Seas is Central Park, an tree-lined area of eateries, bars and shops that runs down the center of the ship.
08 / 51
A miniature golf course is located at the back of Symphony of the Seas.
09 / 51
Adirondack-style chairs painted blue and offer passengers a place to lounge between rounds of miniature golf.
10 / 51
Like sister ship Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas is home to a nine-deck-high slide called Ultimate Abyss. Passengers enter through the giant jaws of an angler fish.
11 / 51
Like Royal Caribbean's three other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas has two FlowRider surfing simulators. They're part of an outdoor area called The Pool and Sports Zone.
12 / 51
The Pool and Sports Zone at the back of Symphony of the Seas also features a basketball court.
13 / 51
Like other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas features a car along its Royal Promenade. But in this case, it's a sculpture created from a car. Called Beetle Sphere, it's by artist Ichwan Noor and was created using original parts from a 1953 Volkswagon Beetle.
14 / 51
The Royal Promenade also is home to a Next Cruise office where passengers can research and book future sailings.
15 / 51
As is the case on other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas' Royal Promenade is home to a British-style pub. On Symphony, it's called Copper & Kettle.
16 / 51
The Copper & Kettle serves up a wide range of beers and offers live music nightly.
17 / 51
Across from Copper & Kettle is Sorrento's, a quick-bite Italian eatery with pizza and more.
18 / 51
Port Merchants is one of several shops along the Royal Promenade.
19 / 51
Also located on the Royal Promenade, Boleros is a Latin-themed bar and lounge that serves up Latin-inspired drinks like mojitos and caipirinha.
20 / 51
The bar at Boleros.
21 / 51
Nail stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
22 / 51
Hair stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
23 / 51
Pedicure stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
24 / 51
Symphony's spa and fitness center, dubbed Vitality at Sea, is one of the largest ever on a cruise ship.
25 / 51
A cozy waiting area awaits spagoers at Symphony of the Seas' Vitality at Sea spa.
26 / 51
Life Fitness equipment fills the Vitality at Sea fitness center.
27 / 51
The Vitality at Sea fitness center also has a wide range of free weights.
28 / 51
Located on Deck 5 of Symphony of the Seas is Royal Promenade, an indoor, mall-like space filled with eateries, bars and shops.
29 / 51
The bar at the On Air Club.
30 / 51
Among the venues on Royal Promenade is the On Air Club.
31 / 51
The On Air Club features a small stage and screens that show sporting events.
32 / 51
The Royal Promenade on Symphony of the Seas features a massive, 18-foot-high metallic sculpture by artist Gregor Kregar. Called Paradox Void, it was created by 1,200 laser-cut mirrored stainless steel triangles and 200 sections of LED lights, and it weighs three tons.
33 / 51
Symphony of the Seas features a Starbucks along its Royal Promenade. Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to feature Starbucks on ships.
34 / 51
Royal Promenade
35 / 51
Royal Caribbean logo items are for sale from kiosks along the Royal Promenade.
36 / 51
The Shop, selling Royal Caribbean logo wear, takes the place of the Kate Spade shop that is located on Symphony of the Seas sister ship Harmony of the Seas.
37 / 51
Like other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas features a Rising Tide that rises between the Royal Promenade on Deck 5 and the Central Park area on Deck 8.
38 / 51
The Beetle Sphere sculpture is located just in front of the Promenade Cafe along the Royal Promenade.
39 / 51
Symphony features a Bionic Bar where a robot bartender serves the drinks, a concept that made its debut in 2014 on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.
40 / 51
Two robotic arms sit at the ready to mix drinks at Symphony of the Seas' Bionic Bar.
41 / 51
An elegant stairway on one end of the Royal Promenade leads up to the Schooner Bar on Deck 6.
42 / 51
Bionic bar.
43 / 51
The three-deck-high main dining room on Symphony of the Seas features different decor on each level.
44 / 51
Main dining room
45 / 51
A seating area on the top level of Symphony of the Seas' main dining room.
46 / 51
Main dining room
47 / 51
Guest services
48 / 51
A shore excursions desk on Deck 5 features interactive screens where passengers can book tours off the ship.
49 / 51
The Schooner Bar is a popular gathering point for passengers in the evenings.
50 / 51
Schooner's
51 / 51
The nautically-themed Schooner Bar, an icon of Royal Caribbean ships, is located on Deck 6 overlooking the Royal Promenade.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com