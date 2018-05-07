The controversial San Fermin festival, also known as the running of the bulls, kicks off Friday in Pamplona, Spain. The annual festival, which originally honored the first bishop of Pamplona, St. Fermin, will run from July 6-14.

What happens at the festival? 

Traditionally, thousands risk their lives during "bull-runs," or encierros, in which participants, who must be over 18 years old, race bulls over 930-yards to the city's bullrings. The runs begin on Pamplona's Santo Domingo Street and finish just over a half-mile away in the Plaza de Toros, where the bullpen is located. 

For some speedy runners, the course only takes a few minutes to complete. Participants who make it to the bullpen first typically continue to run around the arena with the bulls to music and cheers. 

In the afternoons, crowds gather to watch bullfighters fight the animals, who almost always kill them. Millions flock to Pamplona each year for bull racing and bullfighting at festivals throughout the summer. 

Each year, dozens of people are injured at the event, usually trampled by the bulls. Last year, 12 people, including four Americans, were gored during the bull runs. Since record-keeping began in 1924, 15 people have died from being gored at the festival. 

What other events take place at the running of the bulls? 

The festival also hosts multiple parades, including the Riau-Riau and the Saint Fermin procession. At the opening ceremony, known as El Chupinazo, a rocket is launched and wine is sprayed over the large crowds that gather outside Pamplona's city hall. 

Festival attendants wear all white with a red scarf — a Pañuelico — to honor San Fermin. Red is customarily associated with honoring saints in Spanish religious traditions in addition to being the color of the matador, or the bullfighter. 

'Wolf Pack' case 

This year, the event faces protests in reaction to what has become known as the "Wolf Pack" case. On July 7, 2016, a young woman was raped by five men after attending the festival. The case is named after the men's WhatsApp group name, where they shared video they took during the attack. 

Running of the bulls festival in Pamplona, Spain
Revelers are chased by Fuente Ymbro's ranch fighting bulls in the 2016 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016.
A man climbs to take position in a balcony during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, norther Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016.
Tourists watch from balconies as the efidgy of San Fermin is carried through the center of Pamplona, during a procession after the first running of the bulls through the streets or "encierro" of the San Fermin Festival, on July 7, 2016.
People carry a statue of San Fermin Saint while take part in a procession at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016.
An unidentified bull runner is carried by medical services into a waiting ambulance after he received medical attention to cuts and bruises to his face during the during the first running-with-the-bulls in the famed Fiesta de San Fermin in Pamplona, northern Spain, 07 July 2016.
Runners hit the wall under the small statue of San Fermin placed with candles and a wreath of flowers in a small niche on the wall on Cuesta Santo Domingo as fighting bulls from the Fuente Ymbro ranch stampede up the narrow street in Pamplona's old city, Spain, 07 July 2016 during the first running-with-the bulls in the famed Fiesta de San Fermin.
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 07: A man falls as revellers run with Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls entering Estafeta Street during the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 7, 2016 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 651558707 ORIG FILE ID: 545294720
Revelers run beside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls, as people look on from balconies during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, norther Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Revelers from around the world arrive to Pamplona every year to take part in some of the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) ORG XMIT: AB105
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 07: A woman falls as revellers run with Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls entering Estafeta Street during the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 7, 2016 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 651558707 ORIG FILE ID: 545294762
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 07: Revellers run with Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls entering Estafeta Street during the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 7, 2016 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 651558707 ORIG FILE ID: 545295422
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 07: People wait for the image of San Fermin to pass by during a procession on the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 7, 2016 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 651558707 ORIG FILE ID: 545308500
A reveler is tossed by a brave cow in the bullring during a daily amusement event after the running of the bulls of 2016 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off the festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza) ORG XMIT: DO107
A reveler is tossed as he tries to get a snapshot next to a brave cow in the bullring during a daily amusement event after the running of the bulls in the 2016 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off the festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza) ORG XMIT: DO106
A reveler is charged by a cow in the bullring during a daily amusement event after the running of the bulls of 2016 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Revelers from around the world arrive to Pamplona every year to take part in some of the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza) ORG XMIT: DO108
epa05411809 Mounted bullfighter Roberto Armendariz sticks a banderilla into the neck of his second bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin Festival at the Monumental Arena in Pamplona, Spain, 06 July 2016. The festival, locally known as Sanfermines, is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city's patron saint. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta. Many of them physically participate in the highlight event - the running of the bulls, or encierro - where they attempt to outrun the bulls along a route through the narrow streets of the old city. EPA/JAVIER LIZON ORG XMIT: GRA412

In April, demonstrators took to the streets across Spain to protest after the men were acquitted of sexual assault and instead charged with the lesser crime of sexual abuse. Each will serve nine years imprisonment and must pay the woman approximately $12,000 each, according to the Guardian.

The case has drawn international criticism because the judge did not admit video taken of the assault or messages exchanged between the men that detailed drugging and raping other women as evidence. However, photographs taken by a private investigator of the victim smiling with friends days after the attack were allowed. 

Protesters plan to use the running of the bulls as another opportunity to raise concerns about the case. Crowds of women on Wednesday protested in the streets of Pamplona and wore all black to draw attention to the case, according to the AFP.   

Women covering their faces with black scarves demonstrate, demanding women rights in Pamplona, on July 4, 2018.
According to El País, a Spanish newspaper, some are planning to continue these protests by wearing black instead of the traditional white to the opening ceremony.

Many local Pamplona feminist groups, like the Navarra Platform for Women Against Sexual Violence, Farrukas and Emakume Internazionalistak, are encouraging people to participate in the festival by wearing white, but adding a purple scarf in addition to the traditional red one to show solidarity with sexual assault victims. 

“These are our fiestas, we lay down the rules and we have to demand a space in them: filling the squares, laughing, dancing, organizing them … enjoying and reveling as we see fit,” the groups said in a press release. 

Animal rights concerns 

The festival also attracts protests from animal rights organizations, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Spanish group AnimaNaturalis.

The groups claim workers use electric prods and sharp sticks to agitate the bulls before releasing them for the race. They also protest the widespread deaths of the bulls after the races during bullfights. 

Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
PETA on Thursday protested in the same square where El Chupinazo will take place. The rights group filled the square with red smoke and held signs in Spanish, English, Arabic and other languages saying "Stop the Bloody Bullfights" and "Stop Corridas De Toros," which means stop bullfighting. 

In 2010, Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, banned bullfighting. At the time, polling showed that 60 percent of Spaniards said they didn't like bullfighting, but 57 percent also said they opposed the ban because it was a rejection of Spanish tradition. In 2016, Spain's constitutional court overturned the ban on bullfighting, declaring it unconstitutional. 

