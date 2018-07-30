The notorious RBG isn't going anywhere.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Sunday that she intended to stay on the bench for "at least five more years," putting off retirement until after her 90th birthday.

Her reasoning? Well, that's what retired justice John Paul Stevens did.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said in New York, according to CNN. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

Ginsburg also nixed the idea of term limit for the court.

"You can't set term limits, because to do that you'd have to amend the Constitution," Ginsburg said. "Article 3 says ... we hold our offices during good behavior."

"And most judges are very well behaved."

Her comments came after a production of "The Originalist," a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Ginsburg, who joined the court nearly 25 years ago after being nominated by President Bill Clinton, is already the oldest sitting member of the court. The next oldest is Justice Anthony Kennedy, 82. He retires Tuesday.

By waiting five years, Ginsburg would either retire in a new administration or during President Donald Trump's second term.

