MADRID (AP) — Cabin crew workers for low-cost airline Ryanair went on strike Wednesday in four European countries over working conditions, forcing thousands of passengers to make last-minute travel adjustments at the peak of the summer holiday season.

Labour unions in Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Italy claim that employees are hired by Ryanair or its subsidiaries under contracts governed by countries where they are not based, reducing their leave allowances, causing wage disparities and impeding the workers' access to state benefits.

In response, the Dublin-based airline published on its website salary slips for June, arguing that pilots and cabin crew are fairly paid in Portugal, Spain and Belgium, the three countries most affected.

The company says that all 50,000 customers affected by the cancellation of 600 flights on Wednesday and Thursday were given alternative flights or offered full refunds in past days.

MORERyanair tightens check-in restrictions for cheapest tickets

IN PICTURES: Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline (story continues below)

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline
01 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
02 / 43
In this file photo from Sept. 1, 2010, a Ryanair plane takes off from Barcelona's airport.
03 / 43
This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France.
04 / 43
In this file photo from Aug. 2, 2017, shows Ryanair's outspoken CEO Michael O'Leary.
05 / 43
This file photo from May 24, 2011, shows a check-in queue at the Ryanair desk in Dublin.
06 / 43
Ryanair is known for its lack of frills and for-fee extras. Here is a "Ryanair specials" in-flight handout from 2006.
07 / 43
A pilot waves as a Ryanair plane arrives at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Oct. 27, 2015.
08 / 43
In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, shows a Ryanair jet in from of one from German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt.
09 / 43
Ryanair airplanes stand at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
10 / 43
A Ryanair aircraft takes off from Lille Airport in France on Aug. 25, 2017.
11 / 43
A Ryanair plane is parked at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
12 / 43
Passengers at Dublin Airport pass a row of Ryanair ads highlighting recent service improvements in this Sept. 21, 2014, photo.
13 / 43
In this file photo from June 6, 2016, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 preparing to land at Barcelona's airport.
14 / 43
Staff leave Ryanair headquarters in Dublin on Sept. 21, 2017.
15 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
16 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
17 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
18 / 43
This file photo from Jan. 19, 201, shows a Ryanair plane flying in front of a rainbow over Rome.
19 / 43
In this file photo from May 25, 2004, shows an airport employee giving signs to Ryanair plane at Germany's Hahn ariport.
20 / 43
Two attendants of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair pet a camel in front of a Ryanair plane on March 29, 2011, at the airport in Bremen, Germany. The airline started flights that day from Bremen to a new destination in Morocco.
21 / 43
In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France.
22 / 43
In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France.
23 / 43
In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2014, shows passengers as they exit a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport.
24 / 43
A Ryanair aircraft is painted in the Cable & Wireless logos in this photo from 2005.
25 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
26 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
27 / 43
Ryanair jets at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
28 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
29 / 43
Fliers queue at a Ryanair customer service desk at Stanstead Airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017.
30 / 43
A Ryanair plane passes a Lufthansa aircraft at the Frankfurt airport in Germany on March 28, 2017.
31 / 43
Fliers disembark a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Frankfurt on March 28, 2017.
32 / 43
This photo from May 10, 2007, shows Ryanair planes at Dublin airport.
33 / 43
Ryanair headquarters near the Dublin Airport as seen on Sept. 28, 2017.
34 / 43
The Ryanair annual report is shown in this photo from Sept. 21, 2017.
35 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
36 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
37 / 43
Ryanair Boeing 737s at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
38 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
39 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
40 / 43
Ryanair's outspokean CEO, Michael O'Leary, addresses a press conference in Madrid on Aug. 24, 2017.
41 / 43
Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair (left) and Ray Conner, CEO at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, hold a press conference announcing the first sales of Boeing's new 737 Max 200 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York.
42 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 lands at the Luton airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017.
43 / 43
This file photo from Oct. 11, 2014, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 taking off from France's Lille-Lesquin airport.

But for Chiara Luchi, a 21-year-old student ending on Thursday a week of holiday with her father in Madrid, her return to Pisa, Italy, became a nightmare. Her flight was still on schedule early Thursday morning but was cancelled by the time she arrived for check-in at the Madrid airport, where a group of striking Ryanair employees handed out informational brochures reading "Ryanair must change."

"I have sympathy for the workers, but I don't think this is fair for the customers and those who have to travel because they need to work," Luchi said as she queued along with dozens more stranded passengers filing complaints.

After some back and forth, Ryanair offered Luchi and her father to pay the full fare for a flight to Rome with another company.

Spain was the country with most cancellations, with almost one out of four of the company's daily flights halted Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY IN THE SKYU.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe (story continues below)

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
01 / 30
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
02 / 30
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
03 / 30
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
04 / 30
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
05 / 30
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
06 / 30
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
07 / 30
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
08 / 30
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
09 / 30
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
10 / 30
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
11 / 30
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
12 / 30
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
13 / 30
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
14 / 30
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
15 / 30
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
16 / 30
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
17 / 30
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
18 / 30
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
19 / 30
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
20 / 30
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
21 / 30
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
22 / 30
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
23 / 30
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
24 / 30
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
25 / 30
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
26 / 30
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
27 / 30
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
28 / 30
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
29 / 30
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
30 / 30
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

Authorities in Spain required for the company to ensure all flights to the Balearic and Canary Islands, at least 35 percent of domestic flights and 59 percent of international ones.

The two main unions representing pilots and cabin crews in Spain said negotiations with Ryanair over the contracts of more than 4,000 cabin crews across Europe had failed.

In Italy, protests were planned at airports, with unions saying they want a collective contract that recognizes workers' rights and that Ryanair has refused to negotiate.

At three Portuguese airports, 36 of 45 scheduled Ryanair flights were cancelled, and the airline's check-in areas were largely deserted. Ryanair had said before the strike that as many as 50 of 180 scheduled flights from and to Portugal could be cancelled during the strike period.

Bruno Fialho, of Portugal's Civil Aviation Cabin Crew Trade Union, urged the government to intervene in the dispute, claiming the airline is "trampling on Portuguese laws" by not respecting the labor rights of local staff.

The demands come as Irish pilots have held rolling strikes that hit bookings and consumer confidence in Ireland, according to Ryanair.

The airline responded Thursday by warning some 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew members that they could lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based aircraft fleet from 30 to 24.

Ryanair operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases.

__

Nicole Winfield in Rome, Danica Kirka in London and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal contributed to this report.

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: The 'new' Air Italy, retired United 747s + more

June's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 33
Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 taxis to a gate after its first landing in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
02 / 33
The economy cabin aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
03 / 33
Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at its delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
04 / 33
Qatar Airways CEO poses for a photo aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
05 / 33
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 33
A Thai Airways tail breaks up a line of Cathay Pacific jets at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
07 / 33
Spectators snap cell photos of British Airways' Airbus A380 as it lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
08 / 33
An Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E170 jet passes a company Bombardier Q400 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 3, 2018.
09 / 33
An Ohana ATR turboprop awaits its next load of passengers in warm Honolulu on June 3, 2018.
10 / 33
Smoke and laze gather in towering columns above Kapoho Bay on the Big Island of Hawaii as lava flows into the ocean from the Kilauea eruption on June 4, 2018, as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
11 / 33
A fountain of lava 25 stories talls gushes out of a fissure during the Kilauea volcanic eruption on June 4, 2018, on Hawaii's Big Island as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
12 / 33
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 boards at Kona International Airport on June 4, 2018.
13 / 33
A lone Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 holds down the ramp at Hilo International Airport on June 4, 2018, on the Big Island in Hawaii.
14 / 33
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 boards for its flight back to Honolulu from Hilo International Airport in Hawaii on June 4, 2018.
15 / 33
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
16 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747 pulls into a gate at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on April 18, 2018.
17 / 33
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
18 / 33
Workers load a China Airlines Airbus A330 at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
19 / 33
Cathay Pacific jets occupy the ramp at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
20 / 33
A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
21 / 33
Passengers gather for a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Kona on June 3, 2018.
22 / 33
A Dragonair Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
23 / 33
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
24 / 33
Clouds gather as the sun sets on the South China Sea, seen from aboard a China Airlines A330 en route to Taipei from Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
25 / 33
An EVA Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
26 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
27 / 33
An Air Canada Airbus A319 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
28 / 33
An Air Canada Boeing 787 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
29 / 33
Members of the media and invited guests walk through Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
30 / 33
This retro photo from 1981 shows a Qantas Boeing 747SP handout picture provide at Tullamarine Airport. Qantas has announced plans to retire the last of its 747s by 2023.
31 / 33
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (left) and Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon (right) pose for a photo during a Sydney press conference that announced a new partnership between the otherwise fierce rivals.
32 / 33
Australian carrier Qantas shows one of its new Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliners' painted in a special livery.
33 / 33
A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 is welcomed after the carrier's first flight to Moscow Vnukovo Airport from Hong Kong on May 18, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com