Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the far-right site Infowars, now faces a lawsuit from six families affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as well as an FBI agent who responded to the attack. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut, adds to similar defamation suits filed last month in Texas by more families who lost loved ones in the massacre.

Jones, the site's owner, claimed the 2012 slaying of 20 first-graders at the Connecticut school was a hoax put on by paid actors. Leonard Pozner, who lost his 6-year-old son in the shooting and joined last month's suit, said his family suffered threats and harassment after Jones' claim from other conspiracy theorists who told him his son never existed.

This weeks' lawsuit seeks monetary and punitive damages as well as other costs, but doesn't specify how much. The prior lawsuits each called for $1 million in damages from Jones, Infowars and Free Speech Systems, a related company. They marked the first such civil action taken against Jones by parents of the shooting's victims, according to the New York Times.

"He knew his claims were false but he made them anyway to further a simple but pathetic goal: to make money by tearing away at the families’ pain,” said Josh Koskoff, a lawyer fielding the Conneticut lawsuit.

Jones, in a video last month, said the Sandy Hook shooting "really happened" but that families were being used by the Democratic Party as well as news outlets and that the lawsuits would be dismissed.

But Sandy Hook-related lawsuits aren't the first threats this year for Jones, who's spouted unfounded theories on tragedies from the car attack in Charlottesville, Va., to the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

Witness to Charlottesville terror sues Jones for smearing him as 'deep state' shill

Brennan Gilmore was filming in Charlottesville last August when a driver plowed through anti-racist protesters at a rally. His footage went viral. Jones then called him a "shill" for the "deep state," according to a defamation suit Gilmore filed in March, claiming that Jones and others tied to Infowars stirred followers toward a harassment campaign that also targeted his family. Gilmore, who served in the U.S. Foreign Service, said he aimed to "deter them from repeating this dangerous pattern of defamation and intimidation.”

He had never been to Florida, but Jones' site called him the Parkland shooter

Not long after a shooter left 17 dead at Marjory Stone Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., Infowars announced it had a photo of the attacker sporting "communist garb," the New York Times reported. Turns out the man wearing the Karl Marx T-shirt, Marcel Fontaine, had never been to Florida. And he certainly was not the accused shooter, Nikolas Cruz. Fontaine in April filed his own defamation lawsuit seeking over $1 million against Infowars, Jones and a reporter for the site, claiming Infowars' misidentification spread like wildfire over hours, resulting in harassment and death threats, the newspaper reported. Infowars later corrected the story.

YouTube threatens Jones for slamming shooting survivors

Online video behemoth YouTube, where Jones has 2.3 million followers, froze Infowars' account after it promoted the idea that survivors of the Parkland shooting had been coached in their pleas for gun control. That's according to Infowars itself, which said several YouTube videos were removed, including one titled “The Truth About Crisis Actors In The Florida Shooting.” Infowars received two strikes for harassment and bullying, it said, but the second was later removed.

