A substitute teacher in New Jersey played Scrooge this holiday.

A school district in New Jersey has apologized after the teacher told first-grade students last Thursday Santa Claus is not real.

According to NJ.com, Michael Raj, the principal of Cedar Hill School in Montville, N.J., said in a letter to parents he has talked to the teacher involved about her "poor judgment."

"As a father of four myself, I am truly aware of the sensitive nature of this announcement," wrote Raj.

In a statement to local outlets, Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said she was "troubled and disheartened" by what happened.

One parent told local station News 12 New Jersey her daughter was upset by the situation. "I was heartbroken," Myra Sansone-Aboyoun told the outlet. "You know, my daughter is the hugest believer in the whole Christmas spirit — Santa, giving."

According to NJ.com, Raj said he sent the letter to parents to help them "take appropriate steps to maintain the childhood innocence of the holiday season."

