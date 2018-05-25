At least 49 people have died after a boat capsized in the Congo River, officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.

Richard Mboyo Iluka, vice governor of the remote Tshuapa province in the north of the country, told Radio Top Congo that the long rowboat sank late on Wednesday, Reuters reported Thursday.

Iluka told The Associated Press he did not know how many people were on board or how many survived. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Iluka said a team has been dispatched to investigate and get a more realistic death toll, the AP reported Friday.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a lack of roads outside major towns and cities means that many people travel by boat via a network of rivers.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com