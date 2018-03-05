At least 72 people have died after powerful rain and dust storms lashed parts of northern and western India on Wednesday night.

Disaster relief official Sanjay Kumar said the worst damage occurred in the northern city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh state — where the Taj Mahal monument is located — where 36 people including children were killed. Many of them died when their homes collapsed and in lightning strikes as wind speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour.

At least 27 people died and another 100 were injured in the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The powerful winds and dust uprooted hundreds of trees.

The storm caught people by surprise because monsoon season is more than six weeks away.

Contributing: The Associated Press

