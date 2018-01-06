Turns out the pen is not only mightier than the sword but almost as expensive in some cases.

An aide to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed Friday that the agency spent approximately $1,560 on 12 fountain pens — or about $130 per pen.

Another $1,670 were spent on journals, according to email exchanges in August between agency officials that were part of a larger trove of EPA communications recently obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Sierra Club.

The particular back-and-forth on the pens and stationery was first reported by The Washington Post.

In this May 16, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Andrew Harnik, AP

The ceremonial pens were described as silver and carry the agency's seal. EPA spokesman, Jahan Wilcox said the purchase, authorized by senior aide Millan Hupp, falls in line with the practice of past administrations.

“These purchases were made for the purpose of serving as gifts to the Administrator’s foreign counterparts and dignitaries upon his meeting with them," he said. "This adheres to the same protocol of former EPA Administrators and were purchased using funds budgeted for such a purpose.”

 Wilcox said the agency was not able to say how many of the pens have been given and to whom because the person with that information was out until Monday.

The EPA's spending practices under Pruitt are attracting special scrutiny following sharp criticism over the cost of his security detail, first-class travel arrangements, and private phone line. He is also at the center of several investigations looking into potential violations of ethical rules and government spending laws.

