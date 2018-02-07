First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore
Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever.
Seabourn Encore is a larger version of Seabourn's three other vessels, which collectively are known as the Odyssey Class. It has one more deck than the earlier ships and holds about 33% more passengers.
deck top
Located at the center of Deck 9, the main pool is surrounded by teak decking that is lined during the day with luxurious lounge chairs.
Seabourn Encore's main pool is flanked by two whirlpools.
The whirlpools on Seabourn Encore's main pool deck are covered with sail-like shades.
Just off Seabourn Encore's main pool is the the Patio Bar.
Seabourn Encore's main pool as seen from the forward part of the main pool deck.
Plush pool towels are available from teak stands located around the main pool.
More lounge chairs are located on Deck 10 overlooking the main pool.
Another small seating area overlooking the main pool is located on Deck 11.
rear pool
rear pool
rear pool
smoking
Whirlpool deck
Located three decks below the bridge, the lounge area on Deck 7 features a whirlpool and lounge chairs.
Another small outdoor lounge area called the Sun Terrace can be found at the very front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 12.
Seabourn Encore is home to a living room-like space called Seabourn Square that serves as a central hub. It is part sitting area, part library and part coffee bar, and it also offers an enclave manned by the ship's concierges.
Seabourn Square offers comfortable seating areas.
Seabourn Square's coffee bar is European in style with a gleaming espresso machine and a glass-enclosed space filled with hand-baked pastries.
Croissants, donuts and muffins are available in the morning at the coffee bar at Seabourn Square.
Bookshelves spread around Seabourn Square co.ntain a collection of books that passengers can borrow throughout voyages.
Tucked in a corner of Seabourn Square is a desk where passengers can book future cruises.
A puzzle table is among the allures of Seabourn Square.
deck
Noted hospitality designer Adam Tihany designed many of the interior spaces of Seabourn Encore, including its main eatery, The Restaurant.
The Restaurant offers open-seating dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner with meals cooked to order a la minute.
A glass-enclosed wall of vintage wines is a focal point of The Restaurant.
The Grill by Thomas Keller
keller
Keller bar
keller
keller
Keller bar
keller
sushi
sushi
Seabourn Encore's casual buffet eatery, The Colonnade, is located at the back of the ship on Deck 9.
Elegantly presented food stations await passengers at The Colonnade.
An indoor seating area in The Colonnade.
Croissants and other pastries, baked daily on board from scratch, are available at breakfast in The Colonnade.
colonade
A second outdoor seating for The Colonnade is located one deck down from the main exterior seating area.
showroom
The Grand Salon is home to lectures during the day.
Located on Deck 5, The Club is one of Seabourn Encore's main lounges and home to live band music nightly.
A popular spot for drinks before dinner, The Club serves up craft cocktails designed by Seabourn mixologist Brian Van Flandern.
A small bar fills one corner of The Club.
Cigars are available for purchase in The Club.
Located on Deck 5 adjacent to The Club, Seabourn Encore's small casino has two table games.
Seabourn Encore's casino also has about a dozen slot machines.
Located at the front of the ship on Deck 11 is the Observation Bar, which offers panoramic views of the sea.
The centerpiece of the Observation Bar is a dramatic, semi-circular skylight that casts sunlight and moonlight over the bar area.
spa
Hors d'ouevres at cocktail hour are a staple of the Observation Bar.
A focal point of Seabourn Encore's interior is its elegant central staircase, which rises through the center of the ship from Deck 3 to Deck 10.
New on Seabourn Encore is The Retreat, a private, deck-top enclave with 15 cabanas that are available for $249 to $349 per day.
Located on Deck 12, The Retreat is a tranquil hideaway with a private whirlpool. It's covered with a distinctive, flower-shaped canopy to shield guests from sun and wind.
Each of The Retreat's cabanas features a large HD flat screen television and a refrigerator stocked with a personalized selection of beverages. An additional Spa Treatment Cabana also is available at The Retreat for passengers who want to indulge in a deck-top spa treatment.
spa
spa
spa
Just behind Seabourn Encore's spa is a fitness center with a range of Technogym equipment.
The fitness center overlooks the back of the ship on Deck 10.
The fitness center includes a dedicated room for yoga and other fitness classes.
Another outdoor lounge area is located on Deck 10 just behind the fitness center.
Billed as an all-suite ship, Seabourn Encore offers a wide range of accommodations, with the most common being the Veranda Suite.
Veranda Suites range in size from 246 to 302 square feet, not including the balcony.
There are six categories of Veranda Suites, with the primary difference between each of them being their location on the ship.
Veranda Suites account for about 90% of the 300 cabins on Seabourn Encore and are located on decks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
In addition to a bedroom area, Veranda Suites have a living area with a dining table for two and a sofa.
Veranda Suites feature a small built-in vanity desk near the entrance.
Each Veranda Suite has a walk-in closet with room for hanging clothes and built-in drawers.
More storage is available in built-in cabinets in Veranda Suites.
Every cabin on Seabourn Encore features a miniature refrigerator stocked with complimentary sodas and beer.
A built-in cabinet in Veranda Suites hides glasses, bottled water and the cabin's miniature refrigerator.
Veranda Suites come with large, marble-lined bathrooms.
Veranda Suite bathrooms feature vanities with double sinks, a shower and a separate bathtub.
Upscale Molton Brown products are standard in Veranda Suites.
outlets
Veranda Suites feature balconies ranging from 68 to 83 square feet. Every cabin on Seabourn Encore comes with a balcony.
Among the larger suites on Seabourn Encore are its five Penthouse Spa Suites, located at the back of the ship on Deck 11.
Penthouse Spa Suites have a bedroom and separate living room with the total footprint of interior space ranging from 639 to 677 square feet.
Penthouse Spa Suites comes with complimentary, full-day access to the serene area in Seabourn Encore's spa as well as special in-suite spa amenities.
Penthouse Spa Suites feature large walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes and drawers.
Penthouse Spa Suites have large, marble-lined bathrooms with bathtubs and separate showers.
The showers in Penthouse Spa Suites are over-sized spaces with a rain shower fixture.
deck
deck
Just off Seabourn Square are The Shops at Seabourn, a small complex that offers everything from fine watches and designer jewelry to Seabourn logo wear.
Located on Deck 7, The Shops at Seabourn also sell high-end cosmetics and perfumes.
zodiacs
One of Seabourn Encore's six Zodiacs sits at the ready on Komodo Island in Indonesia during a Ventures by Seabourn excursion.
hall art
meeting room
Among the little touches on Seabourn Encore is a stand full of umbrellas for passenger use near the main pool deck.
The main pool deck of Seabourn Encore is a serene space with a single, large rectangular pool at its center.
A safety buoy on the top deck of the Seabourn Encore.
Seabourn Cruise Line's newest ship, Seabourn Encore, is more than twice as big as the older vessels the line sold to Windstar and carries nearly three times as many passengers. While sharing some exterior design features, it is much more boxy than its predecessors.
Michel Verdure/Seabourn Cruise Line

Add Seabourn to the list of cruise lines getting into expedition-style cruising. 

The Seattle-based luxury cruise operator on Monday signed a letter of intent with a shipyard in Italy for the construction of its first two expedition vessels. 

Seabourn said the ships are expected to debut in June 2021 and May 2022.  

Measuring 23,000 gross tons, the as-yet-unnamed vessels will offer all-suite accommodations and hold up to 264 passengers, the line said. 

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Seabourn and for luxury travelers, who will now find a new standard of authentic yet luxurious expedition adventures in new and amazing destinations few people will ever see,” Seabourn president Richard Meadows said in a statement. 

Seabourn is joining an increasingly crowded field of upscale cruise companies that offer expedition-style cruising — a type of cruising that involves small, often rugged ships with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places.

Luxury line Crystal Cruises, one of Seabourn's key competitors, is in the midst of adding its first luxury expedition ships as is Australia-based luxury purveyor Scenic Cruises. Another Seabourn rival, luxury line Silversea, already is a major player in expedition cruising as is upscale French line Ponant. Ponant current has six expedition ships on order.  

Expedition cruise pioneer Lindblad Expeditions also is expanding in the space. 

Like many of the ships on order by its competitors, Seabourn's new expedition vessels will be built with strengthened hulls and other features that allow them to operate in the icy waters of Antarctica and the Arctic. Seabourn said they would meet PC6 Polar Class standards. 

