Add Seabourn to the list of cruise lines getting into expedition-style cruising.

The Seattle-based luxury cruise operator on Monday signed a letter of intent with a shipyard in Italy for the construction of its first two expedition vessels.

Seabourn said the ships are expected to debut in June 2021 and May 2022.

Measuring 23,000 gross tons, the as-yet-unnamed vessels will offer all-suite accommodations and hold up to 264 passengers, the line said.

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Seabourn and for luxury travelers, who will now find a new standard of authentic yet luxurious expedition adventures in new and amazing destinations few people will ever see,” Seabourn president Richard Meadows said in a statement.

Seabourn is joining an increasingly crowded field of upscale cruise companies that offer expedition-style cruising — a type of cruising that involves small, often rugged ships with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places.

Luxury line Crystal Cruises, one of Seabourn's key competitors, is in the midst of adding its first luxury expedition ships as is Australia-based luxury purveyor Scenic Cruises. Another Seabourn rival, luxury line Silversea, already is a major player in expedition cruising as is upscale French line Ponant. Ponant current has six expedition ships on order.

Expedition cruise pioneer Lindblad Expeditions also is expanding in the space.

Like many of the ships on order by its competitors, Seabourn's new expedition vessels will be built with strengthened hulls and other features that allow them to operate in the icy waters of Antarctica and the Arctic. Seabourn said they would meet PC6 Polar Class standards.

