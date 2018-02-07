Sears has announced that it will close 63 Kmart and Sears stores with liquidation sales beginning as soon as mid-June. Here's the full list.

Ten more Sears and Kmart stores have been added to the growing list of locations slated for closure, a move that represents another step in the diminishment of what were once two of the nation's most prominent shopping chains.

Sears Holdings, which owns both chains, said it informed employees Thursday that it would be shuttering nine Sears stores and one Kmart in late September. Liquidation is scheduled to begin as early as July 13, the company said in a statement.

With the additions, a total of 78 stores – 62 Sears and 16 Kmart locations – will close in September.

The addition of 10 wasn't a total surprise. In announcing May 31 that it would close 63 stores, Sears Holdings said that it had identified a total of 100 underperforming stores – meaning they could be on the chopping block. Though it had planned to close more stores, it pulled back at the time.

But the change of heart didn't last long. Five more Sears stores were added to the closure list on June 6.

Sears and Kmart just keep shrinking. Sears Holdings has closed more than 500 stores over 15 months through the end of its fiscal quarter on May 5. At the time, it had about 900 stores left, according to Susquehanna International Group retail stock analyst Bill Dreher.

The closures come as Sears Holdings piles up losses. For the first fiscal quarter, Sears reported a net loss of $424 million compared to net income of $245 million in the year-ago period when the company had a temporary gain from the sale of its Craftsman brand.

The chains have had to deal with declining mall traffic and heightened online competition.

Sears said Monday that the closures were part of the company's “ongoing efforts to streamline the company's operations and focus on our best stores.”

Referring to the closure of a single store in Florida, it said “eligible associates impacted by the store closure will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores,” the statement said.

Here's a list of the latest stores being closed:

California

Newark: Sears at 6000 Mowry Ave.

Thousand Oaks: Sears at 145 W Hillcrest Drive

Florida

Altamonte Springs: Sears at 451 East Altamonte Drive

Michigan

Troy: Sears at 300 W. 14 Mile Rd.

Montana

West Havre: Kmart at 3180 Highway 2

New York

Clay: Sears at 4155 State Route 31

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City: Sears at 4400 S Western Ave

Virginia

Virginia Beach: Sears at 4588 Virginia Beach Blvd

Chesapeake: Sears at 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

Wisconsin

Madison: Sears at 53 West Towne Mall C

Customers shop at Chicago's last remaining Sears store May 3, 2018 in Chicago. The store, which opened in 1938, is scheduled to close in July. Sears opened its first retail store in Chicago in 1925.

June 6 closings list

Less than a week after announcing 63 stores would close, the company added five more Sears stores to the list, which also are set to close in early September.

Connecticut

Waterbury: Sears at 425 Union St Waterbury

Nebraska

Omaha: Sears at 3420 Oak View Drive

Louisiana

Monroe: Sears at 4800 Millhaven Road

Shreveport: Sears at 3601 Southern Ave.

Bossier City: Sears at 2950 E Texas St

The Kmart on Richmond's west side, 3150 National Road West, is seen Thursday, May 31, 2018.

May 31 closings list

On May 31, Sears announced the following 63 stores would close in early September, which includes 15 Kmart and 48 Sears stores:

Arizona

Phoenix: Sears at 10001 N Metro Parkway West

California

City of Industry: Sears at 100 S Puente Hills Mall

Ridgecrest: Kmart at 910 North China Lake Blvd.

Colorado

Arvada: Kmart at 9881 W 58th Avenue

Florida

Tampa: Kmart at 5400 E Busch Blvd

Tampa: Sears at 7902 Citrus Park Town Center

Sanford: Sears at 320 Towne Center Circle

Georgia

Atlanta: Sears at 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E.

Morrow: Sears at 1300 Southlake Mall

Duluth: Sears at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road

Hawaii

Lihue: Kmart at 4303 Nawiliwili Road

Illinois

Vernon Hills: Sears at #2 Hawthorn Center

Aurora: Sears at #2 Fox Valley Center

Gurnee: Sears at 6136 W Grand Avenue

Rockford: Kmart at 5909 E State Street

Springfield: Sears at 104 West White Oaks Mall

Indiana

Lafayette: Sears at 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S

Muncie: Sears at 40 Muncie Mall

Indianapolis: Sears at 6020 E 82Nd Street

Iowa

Davenport: Sears at 320 W Kimberly Road

Des Moines: Kmart at 2535 Hubbell Avenue

Kansas

Topeka: Sears at 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road

Louisiana

Alexandria: Sears at Alexandria Mall

Lake Charles: Kmart at 4070 Ryan Street

Massachusetts

Peabody: Sears at Hwys 114 & 128

Springfield: Sears at Eastfield Mall

Michigan

Flint: Sears at 3191 S Linden Road

Dearborn: Sears at 18900 Michigan Avenue

Sterling Heights: Sears at 14100 Lakeside Circle

Traverse City: Sears at 1212 S Airport Road W

Minnesota

Brooklyn Center: Sears at 1297 Shingle Creek Drive

Duluth: Kmart at 215 North Central Avenue

Duluth: Sears at Miller Hill Mall

Mississippi

Hattiesburg: Sears at 1000 Turtle Creek Drive

Missouri

St. Louis: Sears at 250 S County Center Way

Chesterfield: Sears at #1 Chesterfield Mall

Montana

Billings: Sears at 1515 Grand Avenue

New Jersey

Burlington: Sears at 2501 Mt Holly Road

Lawrenceville: Sears at 300 Quaker Bridge Mall

Ocean: Sears at 2341 Rt 66

Passaic: Kmart at 24 34 Barbour Avenue

New Mexico

Albuquerque: Kmart at 2100 Carlisle Avenue

Albuquerque: Sears at 10000 Coors Bypass N.W.

New York

De Witt/Syracuse: Sears at 3649 Erie Blvd E

Rosedale: Kmart at 25301 Rockaway Blvd

West Babylon: Kmart at 1000 Montauk Highway

North Dakota

Grand Forks: Sears at 2800 S Columbia Road

Ohio

Lima: Sears at 2400 Elida Road

Strongsville: Sears at 17271 Southpark Center

Oregon

Portland: Kmart at 12350 N E Sandy Blvd

Pennsylvania

Latrobe: Kmart at 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza

Pittsburgh/South Hills: Sears at 300 S Hills Village

Pittsburgh: Sears at 1000 Robinson Center Drive

South Carolina

Spartanburg: Sears at 205 W Blackstock Road

Anderson: Sears at 3101 N Main Street

South Dakota

Sioux Falls: Sears at 3400 Empire Mall

Tennessee

Knoxville: Sears at 2931 Knoxville Center Drive

Texas

Cedar Park: Sears at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive

Denton: Sears at Golden Triangle Mall

Fort Worth: Sears at 1800 Green Oaks Road

Laredo: Kmart at 5000 San Dario

Lewisville: Sears at 2401 S Stemmons Freeway

Washington

Tacoma: Sears at 4502 S Steele Street

