Sears, once America's most famous retailer, continues to fail
A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores.
Customers shop at a Sears store in Woodfield Mall July 20, 2017 in Schaumburg, Ill. Sears announced that it had agreed to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.
Shoppers walk into Sears in Peabody, Mass., on May 17, 2012.
A worker repairs the sign outside the Sears Grand store in Solon, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2015.
This is a vintage Sears Roebuck & Co. in Rochester, N.Y. The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned March 21, 2017, that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.
A crowd gathers for the grand opening of a Sears store on Chicago in 1932.
Sears, which at the end of its fiscal year had about 140,000 employees, said that it expects to continue to try to generate cash from real estate sales and borrowing.
An early Sears catalog.
A "Black Friday" advertisement for Sears is seen on an iPad in Annapolis, MD Nov. 16, 2014.
The Sears store at Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canado Oct, 29, 2013.
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
Craftsman tools sold by Sears at this Bethel Park, Pa., store.
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester, N.Y.
Founded in 1886, Sears was built around its famous catalog that was so complete that entire houses could be ordered -- delivered in pieces to be built on a site.
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester NY.
Women crowd the counters of one of the first Sears retail stores in 1925.
Five year old Kathy Diviney receives a sucker after talking with Santa Clause at the Sears Department store in downtown Nashville Dec. 13, 1966.
This ad is from a 1908 Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog.
Sears is under financial pressure and has warned it may fail. But it has seen many better days. Here, Sears store associates in Schaumburg, Ill. help customers shop more than 1,000 doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving Day in 2015
A shopper leaves the Kmart store in Burbank, Calif., Kmart is part of Sears Holdings
A bronze plaque hangs near the entrance of Sears' flagship store in the Loop in Chicago
Craftsman tools are offered for sale at a Sears store
Appliances are on display at a Sears store in Berlin, Vt.
A Sears store is seen in Coral Gables, Florida.
Oaklands Uptown Station, seen in a photo illustration, is a former Sears store

Sears is expanding the list of stores where customers can get their vehicles serviced with tires purchased on Amazon.

The retailer's auto division announced a deal in May to begin offering the option to buy tires on Amazon and ship them to 47 local Sears locations.

Tuesday's announcement extends the list of stores where the option is available to 118. That represents nearly 1 in 4 Sears department stores.

Sears Holdings, which also owns the Kmart chain, has been struggling to gain traction as brick-and-mortar sales dwindle while online competition intensifies.

But the company's alliance with Amazon, including a separate deal to sell Kenmore appliances on the rival's platform, has earned praise from investors. The deal helps generate revenue and foot traffic.

“Amazon customer reviews have been very positive and we are two months ahead of schedule,” said Mike McCarthy, vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive, in a blog post. “Customers are taking advantage of additional services during the tire installation process, such as oil changes and alignments."

More than 90% of the Amazon tire buyers are new to Sears' auto services.

Sears has announced that it will close 63 Kmart and Sears stores with liquidation sales beginning as soon as mid-June. Here's the full list.
